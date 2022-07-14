Community Events

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women who have moved in the last 4 years to Cornwall and the SD&G Counties. Info: Louise 613-932-7557.

CNC Transition. If you joined the Cornwall Newcomers Club in 2018 or earlier, you are eligible to join the Cornwall Newcomers Alumnae Club. Call Elizabeth at 613-932-8164 or email eadams@cogeco.ca.

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING BOTHERING YOU? You are not alone. There is help and hope. Call 613-937-4880 or visit www.al-anon.org

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS are handmade for and given to Cancer patients. If you or someone you know is in need of a quilt, contact: Nicole 613 935-5593, Janice 613 936-1951. Email: Mcintyren58@hotmail.com.

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND meets on Tuesdays & Thursdays at 3:30 pm at St. Felix de Valois Church Hall. Info: Pat 613-931-1580 or email: gplem2904@gmail.com or visit us on facebook.

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: will be held on the last Friday of the month July 29th at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and 4-6:30 pm.

ÊTES-VOUS À LA RECHERCHE D’ARTICLES ou de livres religieux? Le « Centre d’information catholique » est à votre service du lundi au vendredi de 10h à 16h au 146B ave Chevrier, local 124 (ancienne école Nativité). (613) 933-5099.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, the “Catholic Information Centre” is at your service from Monday to Friday 10am-4pm at 146B, Chevrier Ave, room 124 (former Nativity School). (613) 933-5099

MULTIPLE MYELOMA SUPPORT: If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with Myeloma and would like to connect with others, join us on Facebook, and email Mary Brink at cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca. We plan to hold virtual support meetings every second month.

LAWRENCE SENIORS at ANAF Bingo on Mondays & Thursdays at 12 noon. Doors open at 10 am.

WEDNESDAY LUNCHES: by the members of the Knights of Columbus “Seniors & Friends”, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) Wednesdays from 11:30am-1pm.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Wings & Things every Thursday from 4:30 – 8 pm. Take-out available.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB, 506 Pitt St is now open for all activities. Full vaccination required. For a full list of activities or to register call: (613) 932-4969.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30. Take out or eat in. Order in advance 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Bonville. Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Contact Roly for info: 613-932-9396.

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND invites musicians who play an instrument at an intermediate level to join us. Rehearsals every Wednesday, 6:45pm to 8:45pm at The Salvation Army Community Church, 500 York Street. Info: Barb Hunter at 613-534-2111.

BEREAVED FAMILIES of ONTARIO – SOUTH EASTERN REGION – Need help with the loss of a loved one? Open Support and Share Adult group sessions held monthly every 3rd Thursday at the Starbrite center located at 343 Pitt St. Register at https://bfoser.ca/support-and-share/ or email bfo.enquiries@bfoser.ca.

SUMMER DANCE DAYS! Introduction to Easy Modern Social Square Dancing. Stop In Sundays at our spacious La Fraternite Hall @ 49 St. Paul St., Alexandria 2-4 pm August 14 (masking & VAX required). Info: 613-931-1783.

CORNWALL SENIORS ON WHEELS PROGRAM is happening this summer in Lamoureux Park. If you are a senior (65+) please call or go on-line to book a free scenic ride on our Trishaw Info: https://www.cornwall.ca/en/play-here/seniors-trishaw.aspx or call: 613-930-4892 ext. 155

9TH ANNUAL CAR SHOW Cornwall Township Lions Club at 17413 McPhail Road in Bonville on Sat., July 16. Breakfast at 9 am. BBQ lunch noon. Vendors, raffles and lots more. Free admission.

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH invites you to our Sunday Morning Worship Service at 10:00 a.m. Kids Konnect and Nursery available. Mid week Bible Study will resume in September. For further information call 613-936-9166 ( 780 Sydney St. ) or cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com or visit www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION FRIDAY NIGHT entertainment is retuning from 7-11 pm. July 15 – Anne Marie; July 22- Daryl Leger; July 29- Luc St. Denis

CRUISERS 4 KIDS will be held on August 13 by the Southern Cruisers Riding Club and will consist of a poker run followed by a bike night and buffet (hosted by O’Neill’s Pub in Long Sault) with live music and more. The event is being held to raise funds for the Labour and Delivery Unit at the Cornwall Community Hospital. Info: cruisers4kidscornwall@gmail.com

FREE DAY CAMP FOR KIDS in JK to Grade 6! Come learn about God while having tons of fun! Camp dates, time, and location: July 18 to 22 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at Fellowship Baptist Church (2 Helen St.). Register online at: www.FellowshipBaptistCornwall.com

CAMP KAGAMA registration is still open. There is room for campers of all ages. Please check our website for forms and dates. www.campkagama.ca

THE 50+ SENIORS COMMUNITY CLUB is hosting a Euchre on July 16 starting at noon, at the Presbyterian Church on Memorial Drive, Ingleside. Info 613-537-9542

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB accueille les femmes qui ont déménagé au cours des 4 dernières années en Cornouailles et dans les comtés de SD&G. Renseignements : Louise 613-932-7557.

Transition CNC. Si vous avez adhéré au club des nouveaux arrivants de Cornwall en 2018 ou avant, vous êtes admissible au club des anciens de Cornwall. Appelez Elizabeth au 613-932-8164 ou envoyez un courriel à eadams@cogeco.ca.

L’ALCOOLISME DE QUELQU’UN VOUS DÉRANGE ? Vous n’êtes pas seul. Il existe de l’aide et de l’espoir. Appelez le 613-937-4880 ou visitez le site www.al-anon.org.

Les courtepointes CORNWALL COMFORT sont faites à la main pour les patients atteints de cancer et leur sont offertes. Si vous ou quelqu’un que vous connaissez a besoin d’une courtepointe, contactez : Nicole 613 935-5593, Janice 613 936-1951. Courriel : Mcintyren58@hotmail.com.

Le CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND se réunit les mardis et jeudis à 15 h 30 à la salle de l’église St-Félix-de-Valois. Info : Pat 613-931-1580 ou courriel : gplem2904@gmail.com ou visitez-nous sur Facebook.

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER : aura lieu le dernier vendredi du mois le 29 juillet aux Chevaliers de Colomb, 205 rue Amelia (au rez-de-chaussée) de 11h30 à 13h et de 16h à 18h30.

ÊTES-VOUS À LA RECHERCHE D’ARTICLES ou de livres religieux ? Le ” Centre d’information catholique ” est à votre service du lundi au vendredi de 10h à 16h au 146B ave Chevrier, local 124 (ancienne école Nativité). (613) 933-5099.

SI VOUS CHERCHEZ DES LIVRES ET DES OBJETS de nature religieuse, le ” Centre d’information catholique ” est à votre service du lundi au vendredi de 10h à 16h au 146B, ave Chevrier, local 124 (ancienne école Nativité). (613) 933-5099

SOUTIEN POUR LE MYÉLOME MULTIPLE : Si vous ou quelqu’un que vous connaissez a reçu un diagnostic de myélome et que vous souhaitez entrer en contact avec d’autres personnes, rejoignez-nous sur Facebook et envoyez un courriel à Mary Brink à cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca. Nous prévoyons d’organiser des réunions de soutien virtuel tous les deux mois.

LAWRENCE SENIORS à ANAF Bingo les lundis et jeudis à 12h00. Ouverture des portes à 10 h.

DÉJEUNERS DU MERCREDI : par les membres des Chevaliers de Colomb ” Seniors & Friends “, 205 rue Amelia (en bas) les mercredis de 11h30 à 13h.

LES CHEVALIERS DE COLOMBUS, 205 rue Amelia (en bas). Wings & Things tous les jeudis de 16h30 à 20h. Plats à emporter disponibles.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB, 506 Pitt St est maintenant ouvert pour toutes les activités. Vaccination complète requise. Pour une liste complète des activités ou pour vous inscrire, appelez le (613) 932-4969.

Poisson-frites de la LEGION ROYALE CANADIENNE. Tous les vendredis de 16 h 30 à 18 h 30. À emporter ou à consommer sur place. Commandez à l’avance au 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Bonville. Petit déjeuner tous les dimanches de 8 à 12 heures. Contactez Roly pour plus d’informations : 613-932-9396.

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND invite les musiciens qui jouent d’un instrument à un niveau intermédiaire à se joindre à nous. Répétitions tous les mercredis, de 18 h 45 à 20 h 45, à l’église communautaire de l’Armée du Salut, 500, rue York. Renseignements : Barb Hunter au 613-534-2111.

JOURNÉES DE DANSE D’ÉTÉ ! Introduction à la danse carrée sociale moderne et facile. Arrêtez-vous les dimanches à notre spacieuse salle La Fraternite au 49, rue St-Paul, Alexandrie, de 14 h à 16 h le 14 août (masquage et VAX requis). Renseignements : 613-931-1783.

Le programme CORNWALL SENIORS ON WHEELS se déroule cet été au parc Lamoureux. Si vous êtes une personne âgée (65+), veuillez appeler ou aller en ligne pour réserver un tour gratuit sur notre Trishaw. Info : https://www.cornwall.ca/en/play-here/seniors-trishaw.aspx ou appelez : 613-930-4892, poste 155

9e SALON ANNUEL DE L’AUTOMOBILE Lions Club du canton de Cornwall au 17413, chemin McPhail à Bonville, le samedi 16 juillet. Petit déjeuner à 9 h. Déjeuner barbecue à midi. Vendeurs, tombolas et bien plus encore. Entrée gratuite.

L’ÉGLISE CORNWALL WESLEYAN vous invite à son service de culte du dimanche matin à 10 h. Kids Konnect et la garderie sont disponibles. L’étude biblique en milieu de semaine reprendra en septembre. Pour plus d’informations, appelez le 613-936-9166 (780 Sydney St.) ou cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com ou visitez www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca.

Les spectacles du vendredi soir de la LÉGION ROYALE CANADIENNE reprennent de 19 h à 23 h. 15 juillet – Anne Marie ; 22 juillet – Daryl Leger ; 29 juillet – Luc St. Denis.

CRUISERS 4 KIDS sera organisé le 13 août par le Southern Cruisers Riding Club et consistera en une course de poker suivie d’une soirée de vélo et d’un buffet (organisé par O’Neill’s Pub à Long Sault) avec de la musique live et plus encore. L’événement a pour but de recueillir des fonds pour l’unité de travail et d’accouchement de l’Hôpital communautaire de Cornwall. Renseignements : cruisers4kidscornwall@gmail.com

CAMP DE JOUR GRATUIT POUR LES ENFANTS de la maternelle à la 6e année ! Venez apprendre à connaître Dieu tout en vous amusant ! Dates, heures et lieu du camp : Du 18 au 22 juillet, de 9 h à 12 h, à l’église baptiste Fellowship (2, rue Helen). Inscrivez-vous en ligne à l’adresse suivante : www.FellowshipBaptistCornwall.com

Les inscriptions au CAMP KAGAMA sont toujours ouvertes. Il y a de la place pour des campeurs de tous âges. Veuillez consulter notre site web pour les formulaires et les dates. www.campkagama.ca se déroule les 13 et 20 juillet