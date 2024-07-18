Community Events

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

TRANSITION DEADLINE: if you joined the Cornwall Newcomers Club in 2020 or earlier, you are eligible to join the Cornwall Newcomers Alumnae Club before August 19th. If interested, email cornwallalumnae@gmail.com

CORNWALL PENTECOSTAL CHURCH PRESENTS “THE GATHERING” on Sat. Aug. 10 from 3-6 pm. Music, hot dogs, chips, cookies, water, face painting for the kids. All Free & all welcome.

THE SEAWAY STRINGS invites experienced fiddlers to join us for another year of fun playing Scottish, Irish, and Old Time music Thurs. from 1-3pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. Info: Rick at 613-932-2872.

WADDINGTON SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: July 19th, Double Axel: 6:30 to 9:30 back by popular demand, we present everyone’s favorite group! Alex, Rob and Frank have been making music together since 1971. They love what they do and it shows. All Concerts are Free but donations are gratefully accepted. Island View Park, at the foot of Main St. on the St Lawrence River – US side across from Morrisburg. Come Rain or Shine and Bring a Chair.

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on July 26th at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and 4-6:30 pm.

ARE YOU INTERESTED IN GARDENING? Do you like sharing ideas, and talking all things gardens with like minded people? Whether you are a seasoned gardener or just starting out why not join us and sign up at our next meeting August 13th at Ste. Therese Church Hall (1304 St. Liseux St.). Info: cornwallhortsociety@gmail.com or visit our Facebook page

THE EASTERN ONTARIO OLD PAPER SHOW will be held on Sept. 14 from 10am-3pm. at Wall St. United Church, Gymnasium in Brockville. Vintage postcards, postal history, stamps and related books for sale. Free admission. Info: 613-345-7598 or savery611@gmail.com

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND Beginner classes Mondays; Intermediate classes Tuesdays; Band rehearsals Thursdays. Classes are 3:30-4:30pm band is 3:30-5pm, arrive 15 minutes early to set up. St. Felix de Valois church hall. Info: cnhbandtra@gmail.com.

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women who have moved in the last 4 years to Cornwall and the SD&G Counties. Info: Henriette 613-330-9039.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Wings & Things every Thursday from 4:30-8pm. Take-out available.

PARKINSON AWARENESS & ACTION for Cornwall & Area support group meeting on the third (3rd) Wednesday of every month. We meet on the lower floor of Chartwell Retirement Residence on 4th St, and McConnell at 1pm. People with Parkinson, care providers and support people are welcome. Info: Tom at 613.363.7375 or email tom.olien01@gmail.com

The 50+ Community Club hosting its monthly regular Euchre on Sat. July 20, 2024 St. Matthews Church, 15 Memorial Square, Ingleside. 12 noon start. Cash prizes, Door Prize, Snacks available. Info Betty 613-984-1431.

SEAWAY TOASTMASTERS CLUB is a supportive public speaking group with a focus on personal growth. Join us every second and fourth Tuesday, at the Cornwall Public Library, at 6:15pm. Meeting at 6:30 sharp. Info: Nathalee Leblanc 613-302-9658 or nathaleemartin@gmail.com.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS “Seniors & Friends” Wednesday Lunches from 11:30am-1pm, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Take-out available. 613-932-7600.

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS are handmade for and given to cancer patients. Info: Janice 613-936-1951.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BR 297 Ladies’ Auxiliary Monthly Breakfast for 2024. Second Sunday of the month. Dates are: August 11th, September 15th, October 13th, November 17th, and December 22nd. Ann Primeau (Pres.)

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO at ANAF Mondays and Thursdays. Doors open at 10am. Bingo starts at 12pm. Call 613-936-6060 to reserve. Non members are welcome.

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING BOTHERING YOU? You are not alone. There is help and hope. Call 613-937-4880 or visit www.al-anon.org

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND invites musicians who play an instrument at an intermediate level to join us. Rehearsals every Wednesday, 6:45pm to 8:45pm at St-Felix de Valois Catholic Church, 620 Glengarry Blvd, Cornwall. Ralph Bough at 613-362-4881.

BEREAVED FAMILIES OF ONTARIO South Eastern Region. Open and share group sessions 6pm on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month in the Starbrite Centre, located at 343 Pitt St. Info: 613-936-7470.

BINGO AT THE CCÉC Come play every Monday at 6pm. Doors open at 4pm. NO RESERVATION. Meet us at CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.

ST. LAWRENCE SEAWAY STAMP CLUB meets August 20th (every 3rd Tuesday of the month) at Cornwall Public Library, 2nd floor from 6:30-8:30 pm.

CORNWALL ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION regular fun dart games every Mon.& Tues at 1pm. Everyone welcome. Info: 613 931-1815

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

JULY CEILIDHS: Join us every Tuesday evening in July at 7 pm for toe tapping Ceilidhs at the Glengarry Celtic Music Hall of Fame in Williamstown. Refreshments will be served.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com