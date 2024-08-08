Community Events

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

ARTY TIMES AT GLENGARRY PIONEER MUSEUM on July 27 – Aug. 18. There will be 27 local artists exhibiting 57 works. Official opening is on Sat. July 27 from 11am-1pm. Experience a variety of artists, styles, media & topics with one commonality—visual arts. Works run from traditional to eclectic—a bonus during your museum visit. Feed your soul &, maybe, bring home something to enhance your environment. Location: 1645 County Road 30, Dunvegan, ON K0C 1J0. Info: 613-527-5230 or info@glengarrypioneermuseum.ca Museum hours, 10:00 –17:00, closed Mondays.

THE EASTERN ONTARIO OLD PAPER SHOW will be held on Sept. 14 from 10am-3pm. at Wall St. United Church, Gymnasium in Brockville. Vintage postcards, postal history, stamps and related books for sale. Free admission. Info: 613-345-7598 or savery611@gmail.com

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO at ANAF Mondays and Thursdays. Doors open at 10am. Bingo starts at 12pm. Non members are welcome.

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND Beginner classes Mondays; Intermediate classes Tuesdays; Band rehearsals Thursdays. Classes are 3:30-4:30pm band is 3:30-5pm, arrive 15 minutes early to set up. St. Felix de Valois church hall. Info: cnhbandtra@gmail.com.

TRANSITION DEADLINE: if you joined the Cornwall Newcomers Club in 2020 or earlier, you are eligible to join the Cornwall Newcomers Alumnae Club before August 19th. If interested, email cornwallalumnae@gmail.com

YOUTH TALENT CONTEST on Sat., Aug.17as part of the St. Andrews West Community Fest. It will be held in St. Andrews West at 6 pm. Registration is at 5:30 pm. Info: Al at 613-360-6157 or to register.

ST. ANDREWS WEST COMMUNITY FEST on Sat. Aug. 17 from 8am to 7pm at the sports field in St. Andrews West, just north of Cornwall on Hwy138. Pancake Breakfast 8am to 10am, hourly live entertainment on stage, vendors, food court, beer garden. Admission – freewill donation. Info: Earle 613-363-8884.

THE 50+ COMMUNITY CLUB hosting its monthly regular Euchre on Sat. Aug. 24 St. Matthews Church, 15 Memorial Square, Ingleside. 12 noon start. Cash prizes, Door Prize, Snacks available. Info Betty 613-984-1431.

ACOUSTIC GUITAR LESSONS FOR SENIORS 50+ offered at Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. starting in Sept. Students must bring their own guitar and pre-register at 613-932-4969 or 613-933-7474.

FREE CHILDREN’S MOVIES at the St. Andrews West Community Fest on Fri., Aug. 16 at the Church Hall in St. Andrews West– free snacks for the kids. Info: Keith at 613-362-0189.

MOVIE NIGHT IN THE JAIL COURTYARD: featuring “The Conjuring 2” at 9 pm on August 9th in the Historic SDG Jail Courtyard. Tickets can be purchased online through our social media, or in person at the event. There will be snacks, drinks, and alcoholic beverages available for purchase. Bring your own lawn chair! Info: jail@sdgcounties.ca.

ST. LAWRENCE SEAWAY STAMP CLUB meets August 20th (every 3rd Tuesday of the month) at Cornwall Public Library, 2nd floor from 6:30-8:30 pm.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BR 297 Ladies’ Auxiliary Monthly Breakfast for 2024. Second Sunday of the month. Dates are: August 11th, September 15th, October 13th, November 17th, and December 22nd. Ann Primeau (Pres.)

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL PENTECOSTAL CHURCH PRESENTS “THE GATHERING” on Sat. Aug. 10 from 3-6 pm. Music, hot dogs, chips, cookies, water, face painting for the kids. All Free & all welcome.

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS are handmade for and given to cancer patients. Info: Janice 613-936-1951.

‘KIDS ZONE’ will be alive with activities between 11am and 4pm on Sat., Aug. 17 at the ball field in St. Andrews West, just north of Cornwall on Hwy 138. There will be several events planned, such as TOUCH-A-TRUCK, a Slip ‘n Slide, Bouncy Castles and Mini Train Rides, etc. Free snacks and beverages will be available. Info: Earle 613-363-8884.

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on August 30th at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and 4-6:30 pm.

MULTIPLE MYELOMA SUPPORT: If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with Myeloma and would like to connect with others, join us on Facebook, and email: cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca.

WING NIGHT at ANAF 14 Marlborough every Wed. starting at 5pm with music from 5-9 pm. Fun darts Sunday and Thursday nights 7-10 pm. Info: 613-938-5020.

GOSPEL MELODIES CONCERT at the Lost Villages Museum Park on Sun., Aug 11 at 6:30 pm. Info: Gerry 613-534-2551. Freewill offering (will go to the Lost Villages Historical Society.)

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB 506 Pitt St. offers guitar lessons, jamming sessions, chair yoga, fitness classes, bid euchre, canasta, crafts, quilting, choir, darts and more. Call 932-4969 for more info.

BEREAVED FAMILIES OF ONTARIO South Eastern Region. Open and share group sessions 6pm on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month in the Starbrite Centre, located at 343 Pitt St. Info: 613-936-7470.

SEAWAY TOASTMASTERS CLUB is a supportive public speaking group with a focus on personal growth. Join us every second and fourth Tuesday, at the Cornwall Public Library, at 6:15pm. Meeting at 6:30 sharp. Info: Nathalee Leblanc 613-302-9658 or nathaleemartin@gmail.com.

ARE YOU INTERESTED IN GARDENING? Do you like sharing ideas, and talking all things gardens with like minded people? Whether you are a seasoned gardener or just starting out why not join us and sign up at our next meeting August 13th at Ste. Therese Church Hall (1304 St. Liseux St.). Info: cornwallhortsociety@gmail.com or visit our Facebook page

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women who have moved in the last 4 years to Cornwall and the SD&G Counties. Info: Henriette 613-330-9039.

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING BOTHERING YOU? You are not alone. There is help and hope. Call 613-937-4880 or visit www.al-anon.org

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

THE SEAWAY STRINGS invites experienced fiddlers to join us for another year of fun playing Scottish, Irish, and Old Time music Thurs. from 1-3pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. Info: Rick at 613-932-2872.

PARKINSON AWARENESS & ACTION for Cornwall & Area support group meeting on the third (3rd) Wednesday of every month. We meet on the lower floor of Chartwell Retirement Residence on 4th St, and McConnell at 1pm. People with Parkinson, care providers and support people are welcome. Info: Tom at 613.363.7375 or email tom.olien01@gmail.com

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Wings & Things every Thursday from 4:30-8pm. Take-out available.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND invites musicians who play an instrument at an intermediate level to join us. Rehearsals every Wednesday, 6:45pm to 8:45pm at St-Felix de Valois Catholic Church, 620 Glengarry Blvd, Cornwall. Ralph Bough at 613-362-4881.

BINGO AT THE CCÉC Come play every Monday at 6pm. Doors open at 4pm. NO RESERVATION. Meet us at CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

CORNWALL ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION regular fun dart games every Mon.& Tues at 1pm. Everyone welcome. Info: 613 931-1815

ARE YOU AGED 55+? Join us in our activities! Bid Euchre, Fast Crib, Grandma Bingo, Knitting / crocheting for our community, Friday lunches, Hall rental no alcohol. The Cornwall Senior Citizens Club welcomes you. For info. on activities, membership, and hall rentals, visit 119 Pitt St. Cornwall, ON or call 613-861-2573.