COMMUNITY EVENTS

TURKEY SUPPER … ST. MARY’S CHURCH in Williamstown is having a turkey supper with all the trimmings on Sunday, September 15, 2024 at St. Mary’s Centre at 19641 County Road 19. Time is 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. Takeout is available and must be reserved by calling Thelma at 613-931-3285. Pickup for takeout must be from 3:30 to 4:30. Reservations for takeout must be made by September 13 at 6:00 p.m. Cost is $20.00 Children ages 7-12 is $10.00 and age 6 and under Free.

THE SWINGING B’S SQUARE DANCE CLUB invites you to two FREE FUN NIGHTS, Fri. Sept. 6 & 13 to give “Modern Square Dancing” a try. 7 pm to 9 pm, Knox-St. Paul’s United Church Basement Hall. 800 12th St. E. No dance partner required, no dance experience necessary. Please wear comfortable clothing and shoes. Non smoking, alcohol free environment. Info: call Iris 613 937-3455 or email at iris.swerdfeger@gmail.com

PRECIOUS BLOOD PARISH will be starting Bid Euchre nights in September. Come and learn the most popular card game being played on Wed., Sept. 28 at 6:30 pm in the parish hall. Enjoy a night out learning a new game and meeting new friends. Free of charge. More info call 613-931-1424.

BINGO RETURNS @ PRECIOUS BLOOD PARISH in Glen Walter. Wed. Sept. 4 & 18 in church hall. Doors open @ 5pm. EARLY BIRD GAMES @ 6:20pm BINGO @ 7pm. See you there!

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Let’s Play Euchre Sept. 4 & 18 at 7 pm. Info Roly 613-360-3584 or Gerry 613-931-3076.

COUNTRY & WESTERN DINNER & DANCE sponsored by The Knights of Columbus, Council 5068, on Fri., Sept.27 from 5-11pm at the Precious Blood Parish Hall. There will be a delicious meal with beer and wine available and live music. For tickets: 613-571-9773.

ARE YOU NOTICING CHANGES IN YOUR GARDEN and the leaves on the trees changing already? Why not join the conversation on climate change and your garden with our guest speaker Rebecca Last on Sept. 10th at St. Therese Church Hall (1304 Lieseux St.) Info: Cornwall Horticultural Society@gmail.com or our Facebook page.

DO YOU LIKE TO SING? Please join chorale~Accord~choir, a new community choral ensemble! Accord is made up of all voices from across Eastern Ontario. First rehearsal: Tues. Sept 17 at 7pm @ Le Chenail, 2 John Street, Hawkesbury. Discover how singing with a choir fosters positive social, physical and emotional benefits!

ROTARY MUMS FOR THANKSGIVING are again being offered by The Rotary Club of Cornwall Sunrise. Plants will be delivered to a local address of your choice from October 3 – 5. Same price as past 10+ years per 6” pot. We can make arrangements for you to pick up your ‘mums from us if you prefer. Proceeds go to local community projects and support. Contact us at info@cornwallsunriserotary.com. Order online at cornwallsunriserotary.com or from any Cornwall Sunrise. Info: 613-931-2939; 613-930-5657 or bette.miller@bell.net

BINGO – STE-THÉRÈSE-DE-LISIEUX on Thurs. Aug. 29. Early bird starts at 6:30 pm, regular game at 7 pm. Over 1,100$ in prizes. Ste-Thérèse-de-Lisieux church hall, 1304 Lisieux St. Everyone welcome.

CORNWALL CENTENNIAL CHOIR invites you to join them. Practice is every Monday evening at 7 pm at Knox-St. Paul’s United Church, 800 12th St. E. We will start on Monday, Sept. 9. Give it a try; you may enjoy it!

MEMORIAL AND DECORATION DAY SERVICE for the Gravel Hill Cemetery will be held on Sunday September 1st at 2 pm in the Gravel Hill Church.

THE SDSG NDP invites interested parties to a get-together at the Royal Canadian Legion, Cornwall, on Wednesday, September 11 at 6:30 pm. Meet the new executive and hear Joel Harden, MPP for Ottawa Centre. Public welcome.

WORLD SUICIDE PREVENTION DAY: Concert In The Park on Tues. Sept. 10 from 5:30-8:00pm in Lamoureux Park (Bandshell) Register to receive free candle and a chance to win prizes Contact: dalessioa@cmha-east.on.ca or call 613-551-9253. www.cmha-east.on.ca/index.php/en/events/mental-health-promotion/119-world-suicide-prevention-day-cornwall Visit CMHA Champlain East (Events Tab)

LET THE MUSIC PLAY FUNDRAISER: Trinity Anglican Church invites you to a fundraising concert featuring Steve E. and the Pacemakers, a seniors choir, to support the restoration of Trinity’s historical Casavant pipe organ. Sat. Sept. 7 from 2 – 4 pm. Light refreshments served. Call Keith at 613-933-3991 x 4 or email TrinityAnglicanCornwall@outlook.com or purchase tickets online at: https://www.saintlawrenceparish.org/

ACOUSTIC GUITAR LESSONS FOR SENIORS 50+ offered at Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. starting in Sept. Students must bring their own guitar and pre-register at 613-932-4969 or 613-933-7474.

BID EUCHRE NIGHTS at Precious Blood Parish will be starting in September. Come and learn how to play Bid Euchre on Wed. August 28 at 6:30pm in the parish hall. Free to all. Enjoy a night out learning a new game and meeting new friends.

READY TO BOOST YOUR SKILLS IN RETAIL? Tri-County Literacy Council is offering a Retail Training starting Sept. 16. Classes will run Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:30 to 11:30 pm. Our Retail Training program equips you with the essential skills to excel, from customer engagement to how to operate a cash register. To register, call 613-932-7161.

ANNUAL PARISH SUPPER at Blessed Sacrament Parish, Cornwall, on Sun., Sept. 8th from 4-7 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Parish Hall. Turkey with all the trimmings, buns and pie. Tickets: Adults: $18.00, children (6-10 yrs.): $13.00, children 5 yrs. and under: FREE. All take outs $18.00.

THE SEAWAY STRINGS invites experienced fiddlers to join us for another year of fun playing Scottish, Irish, and Old Time music Thurs. from 1-3pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. Info: Rick at 613-932-2872.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BR 297 Ladies’ Auxiliary Monthly Breakfast for 2024. Held thee second Sunday of the month from 9-11:30 am. There is also a kids breakfast. Dates are: September 15th, October 13th, November 17th, and December 15th. Ann Primeau (Pres.)

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO at ANAF Mondays and Thursdays. Doors open at 10am. Bingo starts at 12pm. Our next euchre is on Wed. Sept. 4 at 10am. Please call 613-936-6060 for reservations. Everyone is welcomed

PARKINSON AWARENESS & ACTION for Cornwall & Area support group meeting on the third (3rd) Wednesday of every month. We meet on the lower floor of Chartwell Retirement Residence on 4th St, and McConnell at 1pm. People with Parkinson, care providers and support people are welcome. Info: Tom at 613.363.7375 or email tom.olien01@gmail.com

FREE INTRO TO MODERN SQUARE DANCING at 49 St Paul St Alexandria on Sept. 8 and/or 15 from 2-4pm. Give it a try – FUN guaranteed – we are not professional dancers. Comfy shoes and attire recommended. Glengarry Tartans Alexandria) not for profit dance club. Info: Carole at 613-362-1101.

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND Beginner classes Mondays; Intermediate classes Tuesdays; Band rehearsals Thursdays. Classes are 3:30-4:30pm band is 3:30-5pm, arrive 15 minutes early to set up. St. Felix de Valois church hall. Info: cnhbandtra@gmail.com.

CORNWALL LEGION BRANCH 297 SENIORS OVER 60 CLUB monthly luncheon, meeting and bingo will be held on Thurs. Sept. 5 at noon. Your old membership cards will be needed to renew this membership of $5.00. NEW MEMBERS ARE WELCOME.

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on August 30th at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and 4-6:30 pm.

THE EASTERN ONTARIO OLD PAPER SHOW will be held on Sept. 14 from 10am-3pm. at Wall St. United Church, Gymnasium in Brockville. Vintage postcards, postal history, stamps and related books for sale. Free admission. Info: 613-345-7598 or savery611@gmail.com

CORNWALL LEGION BRANCH 297 SENIORS OVER 60 CLUB bid euchre on Thurs. Sept. 12, 19 & 26 in the mail hall starting at 1 pm. All new members welcome.

WING NIGHT at ANAF 14 Marlborough every Wed. starting at 5pm with music from 5-9 pm. Fun darts Sunday and Thursday nights 7-10 pm. Info: 613-938-5020.

ST. LAWRENCE SEAWAY STAMP CLUB meeting Tues. Sept. 17th from 6:30-8:30 pm (every 3rd Tuesday of the month) at Cornwall Public Library, 2nd floor .

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

2024 CORNWALL AA CONFERENCE with Al-Anon participation will be held on Nov 8-9 at Best Western Parkway. Registration: www.cornwallaa.ca/news-and-events

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women who have moved in the last 4 years to Cornwall and the SD&G Counties. Info: Henriette 613-330-9039.

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING BOTHERING YOU? You are not alone. There is help and hope. Call 613-937-4880 or visit www.al-anon.org

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS are handmade for and given to cancer patients. Info: Janice 613-936-1951.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS “Seniors & Friends” Wednesday Lunches from 11:30am-1pm, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Take-out available. 613-932-7600.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB 506 Pitt St. offers guitar lessons, jamming sessions, chair yoga, fitness classes, bid euchre, canasta, crafts, quilting, choir, darts and more. Call 932-4969 for more info.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

CORNWALL ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION regular fun dart games every Mon.& Tues at 1pm. Everyone welcome. Info: 613 931-1815

BEREAVED FAMILIES OF ONTARIO South Eastern Region. Open and share group sessions 6pm on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month in the Starbrite Centre, located at 343 Pitt St. Info: 613-936-7470.

SEAWAY TOASTMASTERS CLUB is a supportive public speaking group with a focus on personal growth. Join us every second and fourth Tuesday, at the Cornwall Public Library, at 6:15pm. Meeting at 6:30 sharp. Info: Nathalee Leblanc 613-302-9658 or nathaleemartin@gmail.com.

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND invites musicians who play an instrument at an intermediate level to join us. Rehearsals every Wednesday, 6:45pm to 8:45pm at St-Felix de Valois Catholic Church, 620 Glengarry Blvd, Cornwall. Ralph Bough at 613-362-4881.

ARE YOU AGED 55+? Join us in our activities! Bid Euchre, Fast Crib, Grandma Bingo, Knitting / crocheting for our community, Friday lunches, Hall rental no alcohol. The Cornwall Senior Citizens Club welcomes you. For info. on activities, membership, and hall rentals, visit 119 Pitt St. Cornwall, ON or call 613-861-2573.

MULTIPLE MYELOMA SUPPORT: If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with Myeloma and would like to connect with others, join us on Facebook, and email: cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Wings & Things every Thursday from 4:30-8pm. Take-out available.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

BINGO AT THE CCÉC Come play every Monday at 6pm. Doors open at 4pm. NO RESERVATION. Meet us at CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.