COMMUNITY EVENTS

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

TURKEY SUPPER… St. Mary’s Church in Williamstown is having a turkey supper with all the trimmings on Sunday, September 15, 2024 at St. Mary’s Centre at 19641 County Road 19. Time is 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. Takeout is available and must be reserved by calling Thelma at 613-347-3728. Pickup for takeout must be from 3:30 to 4:30. Reservations for takeout must be made by September 13 at 6:00 p.m. Cost is $20.00 Children ages 7-12 is $10.00 and age 6 and under Free.

COMMUNITY ROAST BEEF DINNER sponsored by St. Francis Knights of Columbus Council 11531 on Thurs., Sept. 12 in the St. Francis de Sales Parish Hall (434 Second St. W.) from 4:30-6 PM. Complete dinner with coleslaw, roll, roast beef entrée, potatoes, vegetables, dessert & beverage. Fully accessible hall with elevator service.

CORNWALL QUILTERS GUILD will hold their next monthly meeting on Mon. Sept. 16 at 7 pm. in St. Matthews Lutheran Church hall, 1509 2nd St. W. Time to renew and see the upcoming schedule. Info: Barb 613-360-8079

BINGO Wed., Sept. 18 & Oct. 2 at Precious Blood Parish Hall. Doors open at 5pm, Early Bird at 6:20pm and Bingo at 7:00pm. Hot dogs and refreshments available for purchase. See you there! Info: 613-931-1424.

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH invites you to it’s Sunday Morning Worship Service at 10:00 a.m. Nursery is available. Konnect Kids for children 4-12 years. Midweek Bible Study Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. Join us in person or via Zoom. Movie Night and popcorn Saturday, Sept. 28th at 6:00 p.m. For further information call 613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com or www.cornwallwesleyancurch.on.ca

AUTUMN PLANT SALE hosted by Cornwall & District Horticultural Society. It’s never to late to make some last minute additions to your garden before the cold weather hits. Support your local horticultural society and help us fund our community projects! Perennials, bulbs, baked goods, garden tools, books & more. Sat. Oct. 5 from 9:00am – 12:00 pm at Ste. Therese Church (1304 Lisieux St.).

CORNWALL LEGION BRANCH 297 SENIORS OVER 60 CLUB bid euchre on Thurs. Sept. 12, 19 & 26 in the mail hall starting at 1 pm. All new members welcome.

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on Sept. 27th at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and 4-6:30 pm.

FUNDRAISING HARVEST BBQ, arts & crafts sale and garden event Sat. Sept. 14 from 10 am-3 pm at Seaway Senior Citizens Club 506 Pitt St.

ENCORE EDUCATION CENTRE– Fall Open House & Program Preview. Saturday, Sept. 14, 1:30 pm, 800 Twelfth St East, Cornwall (Knox St. Paul Church building). Meet and Greet and find out more about the range of special interest topics and academic courses being offered this Fall. Food and refreshments will be served. Free admission! Please call Encore at 613-937-1525 for more information. We look forward to seeing you!

FREE INTRO TO MODERN SQUARE DANCING at 49 St Paul St Alexandria on Sept. 15 from 2-4pm. Give it a try – FUN guaranteed – we are not professional dancers. Comfy shoes and attire recommended. Glengarry Tartans Alexandria) not for profit dance club. Info: Carole at 613-362-1101.

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

COUNTRY & WESTERN SUPPER & DANCE sponsored by Knights of Columbus 5068 on Fri., Sept. 27 at Precious Blood Parish Hall 5pm to 11pm. Live music, 50/50, Chinese Auction, beer & wine available. Call 613-551-9773 for tickets

THE SDSG NDP invites interested parties to a get-together at the Royal Canadian Legion, Cornwall, on Wednesday, September 11 at 6:30 pm. Meet the new executive and hear Joel Harden, MPP for Ottawa Centre. Public welcome.

ST. RAPHAEL’S CHURCH in St. Raphael’s is hosting a festive turkey supper on Sun. Sept. 29 at the parish hall, 20001 County Rd. 18, Williamstown from 4:30-7:00 pm. Takeout orders must be placed by calling Monique at 613-347-7539 before Sept. 27 at 6 pm and must be picked up between 3:00-4:30 on Sept. 29. Cost is $20, children aged 7-10 are $10 and under 7 is free. All proceeds to benefit the church and parish hall. Everyone welcome.

THE SWINGING B’S SQUARE DANCE CLUB invites you to two FREE FUN NIGHTS, Fri. Sept. 13 to give “Modern Square Dancing” a try. 7 pm to 9 pm, Knox-St. Paul’s United Church Basement Hall. 800 12th St. E. No dance partner required, no dance experience necessary. Please wear comfortable clothing and shoes. Non smoking, alcohol free environment. Info: call Iris 613 937-3455 or email at iris.swerdfeger@gmail.com

EUCHRE TOURNAMENT Sept. 21at St. Matthews Church Hall, 15 Memorial Square, Ingleside. 10am-3:30pm; cash prizes, door prize, 50/50 draw, Lone Hand Club, free refreshments and lunch provided. Adults only. Pre-registration and partner required. Sponsored by the 50+ Community Club – info Betty Wheeler 613-984-1431.

READY TO BOOST YOUR SKILLS IN RETAIL? Tri-County Literacy Council is offering a Retail Training starting Sept. 16. Classes will run Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:30 to 11:30 pm. Our Retail Training program equips you with the essential skills to excel, from customer engagement to how to operate a cash register. To register, call 613-932-7161.

CORNWALL CENTENNIAL CHOIR invites you to join them. Practice is every Monday evening at 7 pm at Knox-St. Paul’s United Church, 800 12th St. E. We will start on Monday, Sept. 9. Give it a try; you may enjoy it!

BID EUCHRE at Precious Blood Parish Hall starting Wed., Sept. 11 & 25. Doors open at 6:00pm, games start at 6:30pm. Info: 613-931-1424.

PARKINSON AWARENESS & ACTION for Cornwall & Area support group meeting on the third (3rd) Wednesday of every month. We meet on the lower floor of Chartwell Retirement Residence on 4th St, and McConnell at 1pm. People with Parkinson, care providers and support people are welcome. Info: Tom at 613.363.7375 or email tom.olien01@gmail.com

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND invites musicians who play an instrument at an intermediate level to join us. Rehearsals every Wednesday, 6:45pm to 8:45pm at St-Felix de Valois Catholic Church, 620 Glengarry Blvd, Cornwall. Ralph Bough at 613-362-4881.

ROTARY ‘MUMS FOR THANKSGIVING are again being offered by The Rotary Club of Cornwall Sunrise. Plants will be delivered to a local address of your choice from October 3 – 5. Same price as past 10+ years per 6” pot. We can make arrangements for you to pick up your ‘mums from us if you prefer. Proceeds go to local community projects and support. Contact us at info@cornwallsunriserotary.com. Order online at https://cornwallsunriserotary.com/ or from any Cornwall Sunrise. Info: 613-931-2939; 613-930-5657 or bette.miller@bell.net

FREE SUICIDE INTERVENTION TRAINING for Men By Men on Sat. Sept 14 – 1-4:30pm, Cornwall Public Library 2nd floor. Register: 613- 361-1213 or visit www.cmhachamplaineast.on.ca (Events)

BINGO RETURNS @ PRECIOUS BLOOD PARISH in Glen Walter. Wed. Sept. 18 in church hall. Doors open @ 5pm. EARLY BIRD GAMES @ 6:20pm BINGO @ 7pm. See you there!

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Let’s Play Euchre Sept. 18 at 7 pm. Info Roly 613-360-3584 or Gerry 613-931-3076.

COUNTRY & WESTERN DINNER & DANCE sponsored by The Knights of Columbus, Council 5068, on Fri., Sept. 27 from 5-11pm at the Precious Blood Parish Hall. There will be a delicious meal with beer and wine available and live music. For tickets: 613-571-9773.

ARE YOU AGED 55+? Join us in our activities! Bid Euchre, Fast Crib, Grandma Bingo, Knitting / crocheting for our community, Friday lunches, Hall rental no alcohol. The Cornwall Senior Citizens Club welcomes you. For info. on activities, membership, and hall rentals, visit 119 Pitt St. Cornwall, ON or call 613-861-2573.

DO YOU LIKE TO SING? Please join chorale~Accord~choir, a new community choral ensemble! Accord is made up of all voices from across Eastern Ontario. First rehearsal: Tues. Sept 17 at 7pm @ Le Chenail, 2 John Street, Hawkesbury. Discover how singing with a choir fosters positive social, physical and emotional benefits!

2024 CORNWALL AA CONFERENCE with Al-Anon participation will be held on Nov 8-9 at Best Western Parkway. Registration: www.cornwallaa.ca/news-and-events

THE EASTERN ONTARIO OLD PAPER SHOW will be held on Sept. 14 from 10am-3pm. at Wall St. United Church, Gymnasium in Brockville. Vintage postcards, postal history, stamps and related books for sale. Free admission. Info: 613-345-7598 or savery611@gmail.com

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BR 297 Ladies’ Auxiliary Monthly Breakfast for 2024. Held thee second Sunday of the month from 9-11:30 am. There is also a kids breakfast. Dates are: September 15th, October 13th, November 17th, and December 15th. Ann Primeau (Pres.)

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BRANCH 297 Ladies’ Auxiliary Meetings are first Wed. of the month. Executive at 6:30 pm, General at 7 pm. Dates: Oct. 2, Nov. 6., Jan. 8, Feb 5th, Mar. 5, Apr. 2, May 7, 2025. Elections of executive 6 pm and general at 6:30 pm on June 4, 2025 (final meeting). President: Ann Primeau. PRO: Mary Payette.

WING NIGHT at ANAF 14 Marlborough every Wed. starting at 5pm with music from 5-9 pm. Fun darts Sunday and Thursday nights 7-10 pm. Info: 613-938-5020.

ST. LAWRENCE SEAWAY STAMP CLUB meeting Tues. Sept. 17th from 6:30-8:30 pm (every 3rd Tuesday of the month) at Cornwall Public Library, 2nd floor .

THE SEAWAY STRINGS invites experienced fiddlers to join us for another year of fun playing Scottish, Irish, and Old Time music Thurs. from 1-3pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. Info: Rick at 613-932-2872.

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO at ANAF Mondays and Thursdays. Doors open at 10am. Bingo starts at 12pm. Everyone is welcomed

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND Beginner classes Tuesday; Band rehearsals Monday; Band practice Thursday. Classes are 3:30-4:30pm band is 3:30-5:00pm, arrive 15 minutes early to set up. St Felix de Valois church hall. Info: cnhbandtra@gmail.com

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women who have moved in the last 4 years to Cornwall and the SD&G Counties. Info: Henriette 613-330-9039.

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING BOTHERING YOU? You are not alone. There is help and hope. Call 613-937-4880 or visit www.al-anon.org

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS are handmade for and given to cancer patients. Info: Janice 613-936-1951.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

MULTIPLE MYELOMA SUPPORT: If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with Myeloma and would like to connect with others, join us on Facebook, and email: cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS “Seniors & Friends” Wednesday Lunches from 11:30am-1pm, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Take-out available. 613-932-7600.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Wings & Things every Thursday from 4:30-8pm. Take-out available.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB 506 Pitt St. offers guitar lessons, jamming sessions, chair yoga, fitness classes, bid euchre, canasta, crafts, quilting, choir, darts and more. Call 932-4969 for more info.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

BINGO AT THE CCÉC Come play every Monday at 6pm. Doors open at 4pm. NO RESERVATION. Meet us at CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.

BEREAVED FAMILIES OF ONTARIO South Eastern Region. Open and share group sessions 6pm on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month in the Starbrite Centre, located at 343 Pitt St. Info: 613-936-7470.

SEAWAY TOASTMASTERS CLUB is a supportive public speaking group with a focus on personal growth. Join us every second and fourth Tuesday, at the Cornwall Public Library, at 6:15pm. Meeting at 6:30 sharp. Info: Nathalee Leblanc 613-302-9658 or nathaleemartin@gmail.com.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

CORNWALL ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION regular fun dart games every Mon.& Tues at 1pm. Everyone welcome. Info: 613 931-1815.