Community Events

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women who have moved in the last 4 years to Cornwall and the SD&G Counties. Info: Louise 613-932-7557.

CNC Transition. If you joined the Cornwall Newcomers Club in 2018 or earlier, you are eligible to join the Cornwall Newcomers Alumnae Club. Call Elizabeth at 613-932-8164 or email eadams@cogeco.ca.

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING BOTHERING YOU? You are not alone. There is help and hope. Call 613-937-4880 or visit www.al-anon.org

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS are handmade for and given to Cancer patients. If you or someone you know is in need of a quilt, contact: Nicole 613 935-5593, Janice 613 936-1951. Email: Mcintyren58@hotmail.com.

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND meets on Tuesdays & Thursdays at 3:30 pm at St. Felix de Valois Church Hall. Info: Pat 613-931-1580 or email: gplem2904@gmail.com or visit us on facebook.

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: will be held on the last Friday of the month July 29th at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and 4-6:30 pm.

ÊTES-VOUS À LA RECHERCHE D’ARTICLES ou de livres religieux? Le « Centre d’information catholique » est à votre service du lundi au vendredi de 10h à 16h au 146B ave Chevrier, local 124 (ancienne école Nativité). (613) 933-5099.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, the “Catholic Information Centre” is at your service from Monday to Friday 10am-4pm at 146B, Chevrier Ave, room 124 (former Nativity School). (613) 933-5099

MULTIPLE MYELOMA SUPPORT: If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with Myeloma and would like to connect with others, join us on Facebook, and email Mary Brink at cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca. We plan to hold virtual support meetings every second month.

LAWRENCE SENIORS at ANAF Bingo on Mondays & Thursdays at 12 noon. Doors open at 10 am.

WEDNESDAY LUNCHES: by the members of the Knights of Columbus “Seniors & Friends”, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) Wednesdays from 11:30am-1pm.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Wings & Things every Thursday from 4:30 – 8 pm. Take-out available.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB, 506 Pitt St is now open for all activities. Full vaccination required. For a full list of activities or to register call: (613) 932-4969.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30. Take out or eat in. Order in advance 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Bonville. Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Contact Roly for info: 613-932-9396.

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND invites musicians who play an instrument at an intermediate level to join us. Rehearsals every Wednesday, 6:45pm to 8:45pm at The Salvation Army Community Church, 500 York Street. Info: Barb Hunter at 613-534-2111.

BEREAVED FAMILIES of ONTARIO – SOUTH EASTERN REGION – Need help with the loss of a loved one? Open Support and Share Adult group sessions held monthly every 3rd Thursday at the Starbrite center located at 343 Pitt St. Register at https://bfoser.ca/support-and-share/ or email bfo.enquiries@bfoser.ca.

SUMMER DANCE DAYS! Introduction to Easy Modern Social Square Dancing. Stop In Sundays at our spacious La Fraternite Hall @ 49 St. Paul St., Alexandria 2-4 pm August 14 (masking & VAX required). Info: 613-931-1783.

CORNWALL SENIORS ON WHEELS PROGRAM is happening this summer in Lamoureux Park. If you are a senior (65+) please call or go on-line to book a free scenic ride on our Trishaw Info: https://www.cornwall.ca/en/play-here/seniors-trishaw.aspx or call: 613-930-4892 ext. 155

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION FRIDAY NIGHT entertainment is retuning from 7-11 pm. July 22- Daryl Leger; July 29- Luc St. Denis

CRUISERS 4 KIDS will be held on August 13 by the Southern Cruisers Riding Club and will consist of a poker run followed by a bike night and buffet (hosted by O’Neill’s Pub in Long Sault) with live music and more. The event is being held to raise funds for the Labour and Delivery Unit at the Cornwall Community Hospital. Info: cruisers4kidscornwall@gmail.com

CAMP KAGAMA registration is still open. There is room for campers of all ages. Please check our website for forms and dates. www.campkagama.ca .

SALEM UNITED CHURCH WOMEN BAKE SALE (including frozen pies) Sat., July 23 from 9– noon at 19041 County Rd 2 Church parking lot or inside if raining.

THE TRANSITION CORNWALL+ FOOD Neighbourhood Edible Garden Tour, Sat., July 30, 10-11:30am at 381 Sheridan St, Cornwall and neighbourhood. Country Homestead Visit on Sun., August 7, 10am-3pm at 14932 Otto Road, Newington, South Stormont.

ANNUAL ST. ANDREWS WEST COMMUNITY FEST on Sat., Aug. 13 at the St. Andrews West Sports Field behind the church (8am-7pm) – pancake breakfast 8am to 10am – Free Childrens’ Activities – Bouncy Rides, Water Slide, Mini Train Rides, etc. Vendors, Food Court, Beer Garden, Hourly Live Entertainment, State of the Art Music, local artists on stage, and more. Info: 613-933-6388 or 613-930-2145. Sponsored by St. Andrews Knights of Columbus Council 10416.

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH invites you to our Sunday Morning Worship Service at 10:00 a.m. July 24th Special Guest Speaker Daniel O’Conner. Nursery available, Kids Konnect has been cancelled for July and August except for two special Sundays. July 24th “ Water Day “ ( expect to get wet ) August 28th “ End of Summer Fun Day “. Bible Studies will resume in September. Infor.613-936-9166 ( 780 Sydney St. ) or cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com or visit www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca