COMMUNITY EVENTS

BREAKFAST on Sun., Oct. 6-Knights of Columbus 5068 Breakfast at Precious Blood Parish Hall 9am to 12pm. Free will offering.

FALL HARVEST DANCE on Sat., Oct. 5 sponsored by Knights of Columbus 8715 in support of the Canadian Foodgrains Bank at Héritage Golf Course-Lancaster. Live band, cold buffet, cash bar, silent auction, door prizes. Call Pat at 613-363-8488 for tickets

THE TILTED STEEPLE COFFEE HOUSE, a music/spoken word event held at Allan Hall in Morrisburg, begins its new season on Friday, Sept. 27. Visit www.tiltedsteeplecoffeehouse.ca for details.

BID EUCHRE at Precious Blood Parish Hall starting Wed., Sept. 25 & Oct. 9. Doors open at 6:00pm, games start at 6:30pm. More info call 613-931-1424.

AUTUMN PLANT SALE hosted by Cornwall & District Horticultural Society. It’s never to late to make some last minute additions to your garden before the cold weather hits. Support your local horticultural society and help us fund our community projects! Perennials, bulbs, baked goods, garden tools, books & more. Sat. Oct. 5 from 9:00am – 12:00 pm at Ste. Therese Church (1304 Lisieux St.).

BINGO AT PRECIOUS BLOOD PARISH HALL Wed., Sept. 18 & Oct. 2. Doors open at 5pm, Early Bird at 6:20pm and Bingo at 7:00pm. Hot dogs and refreshments available for purchase. See you there! More info call 613-931-1424.

THE FONDATION HÔPITAL GLENGARRY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL FOUNDATION is selling 500 tickets at $100 each on a draw with a grant prize of $15,000, second prize of $3,000 and a third prize of $2,000. The draw will take place October 28. Purchase tickets by calling 613-525-2222, x 4138.

COUNTRY & WESTERN DINNER & DANCE sponsored by The Knights of Columbus, Council 5068, on Fri., Sept. 27 from 5-11pm at the Precious Blood Parish Hall. There will be a delicious meal with beer and wine available and live music. For tickets: 613-571-9773.

FRIENDS OF THE SANCTUARY annual Kids Nature Zone Day will be held on Sat., Sept. 21, from 11 am- 4 pm. Held at the Upper Canada Migratory Bird Sanctuary, this event includes a number of fun interactive activities. A BBQ will be held on site and donations will be happily accepted in support of the Friends of the Sanctuary.

ALEXANDRIA BRIDGE CLUB invites players and partners to join the Club every Thursday at 12:30 at the La Fraternité Hall at 49, St Paul St. Hope to see you there.

BAKE SALE FOR CHEO at Giant Tiger Cornwall on Oct. 10 & 11th from 9 am – 9 pm. All proceeds to towards CHEO. (by Lainna Cadieux).

AUTHENTICALLY ELVIS PAUL ANTHONY is coming to South Stormont Township Hall. 2 Mille Roches Rd, Long Sault on Oct. 12 from 6-9:30 pm. Presented by Ingleside Long Sault Lost Villages Lion’s Club.Info and tickets: Gerry at 613-577-1808 .

HARVEST SUPPER ham dinner on Sept 29 from 4:30-6:30 pm at the Royal Canadian Legion. All proceeds going to the Children’s Christmas Fund. All are welcome.

SALEM UNITED CHURCH, SUMMERSTOWN will be a stop on the Apples and Art Tour on Sept. 28 & 29 from 10 am-4 pm. In addition to visiting the church and adjacent cemetery full of interesting history, visitors will be able to enjoy a Quilt Show. There will also be an opportunity to buy goodies and frozen pies at the famous Salem Church bake sale table. Come and enjoy!

ROTARY ‘MUMS FOR THANKSGIVING are again being offered by The Rotary Club of Cornwall Sunrise. Plants will be delivered to a local address of your choice from October 3 – 5. Same price as past 10+ years per 6” pot. We can make arrangements for you to pick up your ‘mums from us if you prefer. Proceeds go to local community projects and support. Contact us at info@cornwallsunriserotary.com. Order online at https://cornwallsunriserotary.com/ or from any Cornwall Sunrise. Info: 613-931-2939; 613-930-5657 or bette.miller@bell.net

ST. RAPHAEL’S CHURCH in St. Raphael’s is hosting a festive turkey supper on Sun. Sept. 29 at the parish hall, 20001 County Rd. 18, Williamstown from 4:30-7:00 pm. Takeout orders must be placed by calling Monique at 613-347-7539 before Sept. 27 at 6 pm and must be picked up between 3:00-4:30 on Sept. 29. Cost is $20, children aged 7-10 are $10 and under 7 is free. All proceeds to benefit the church and parish hall. Everyone welcome.

EUCHRE TOURNAMENT Sept. 21at St. Matthews Church Hall, 15 Memorial Square, Ingleside. 10am-3:30pm; cash prizes, door prize, 50/50 draw, Lone Hand Club, free refreshments and lunch provided. Adults only. Pre-registration and partner required. Sponsored by the 50+ Community Club – info Betty Wheeler 613-984-1431.

2024 CORNWALL AA CONFERENCE with Al-Anon participation will be held on Nov 8-9 at Best Western Parkway. Registration: www.cornwallaa.ca/news-and-events

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on Sept. 27th at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and 4-6:30 pm.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BRANCH 297 Ladies’ Auxiliary Meetings are first Wed. of the month. Executive at 6:30 pm, General at 7 pm. Dates: Oct. 2, Nov. 6., Jan. 8, Feb 5th, Mar. 5, Apr. 2, May 7, 2025. Elections of executive 6 pm and general at 6:30 pm on June 4, 2025 (final meeting). President: Ann Primeau. PRO: Mary Payette.

WING NIGHT at ANAF 14 Marlborough every Wed. starting at 5pm with music from 5-9 pm. Fun darts Sunday and Thursday nights 7-10 pm. Info: 613-938-5020.

ST. LAWRENCE SEAWAY STAMP CLUB meeting Tues. Oct 21st from 6:30-8:30 pm (every 3rd Tuesday of the month) at Cornwall Public Library, 2nd floor .

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING BOTHERING YOU? You are not alone. There is help and hope. Call 613-937-4880 or visit www.al-anon.org

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BR 297 Ladies’ Auxiliary Monthly Breakfast for 2024. Held the second Sunday of the month from 9-11:30 am. There is also a kids breakfast. Dates are: October 13th, November 17th, and December 15th. Ann Primeau (Pres.)

THE SEAWAY STRINGS invites experienced fiddlers to join us for another year of fun playing Scottish, Irish, and Old Time music Thurs. from 1-3pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. Info: Rick at 613-932-2872.

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO at ANAF Mondays and Thursdays. Doors open at 10am. Bingo starts at 12pm. Everyone is welcomed. Our next euchre is on Wed., Oct. 2 at 10 am. Please call 613-936-6060 to reserve.

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND Beginner classes Tuesday; Band rehearsals Monday; Band practice Thursday. Classes are 3:30-4:30pm band is 3:30-5:00pm, arrive 15 minutes early to set up. St Felix de Valois church hall. Info: cnhbandtra@gmail.com

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB 506 Pitt St. offers guitar lessons, jamming sessions, chair yoga, fitness classes, bid euchre, canasta, crafts, quilting, choir, darts and more. Call 932-4969 for more info.

ARE YOU AGED 55+? Join us in our activities! Bid Euchre, Fast Crib, Grandma Bingo, Knitting / crocheting for our community, Friday lunches, Hall rental no alcohol. The Cornwall Senior Citizens Club welcomes you. For info. on activities, membership, and hall rentals, visit 119 Pitt St. Cornwall, ON or call 613-861-2573.

PARKINSON AWARENESS & ACTION for Cornwall & Area support group meeting on the third (3rd) Wednesday of every month. We meet on the lower floor of Chartwell Retirement Residence on 4th St, and McConnell at 1pm. People with Parkinson, care providers and support people are welcome. Info: Tom at 613.363.7375 or email tom.olien01@gmail.com

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women who have moved in the last 4 years to Cornwall and the SD&G Counties. Info: Henriette 613-330-9039.

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS are handmade for and given to cancer patients. Info: Janice 613-936-1951.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

MULTIPLE MYELOMA SUPPORT: If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with Myeloma and would like to connect with others, join us on Facebook, and email: cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS “Seniors & Friends” Wednesday Lunches from 11:30am-1pm, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Take-out available. 613-932-7600.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Wings & Things every Thursday from 4:30-8pm. Take-out available.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

BEREAVED FAMILIES OF ONTARIO South Eastern Region. Open and share group sessions 6pm on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month in the Starbrite Centre, located at 343 Pitt St. Info: 613-936-7470.

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND invites musicians who play an instrument at an intermediate level to join us. Rehearsals every Wednesday, 6:45pm to 8:45pm at St-Felix de Valois Catholic Church, 620 Glengarry Blvd, Cornwall. Ralph Bough at 613-362-4881.

BINGO AT THE CCÉC Come play every Monday at 6pm. Doors open at 4pm. NO RESERVATION. Meet us at CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.

SEAWAY TOASTMASTERS CLUB is a supportive public speaking group with a focus on personal growth. Join us every second and fourth Tuesday, at the Cornwall Public Library, at 6:15pm. Meeting at 6:30 sharp. Info: Nathalee Leblanc 613-302-9658 or nathaleemartin@gmail.com.

CORNWALL ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION regular fun dart games every Mon.& Tues at 1pm. Everyone welcome. Info: 613 931-1815.