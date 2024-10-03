COMMUNITY EVENTS

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

OPTIMIST CLUB CRAFT SHOW on Sat., Oct 5 from 10 am – 4 pm at 301 Sunnyside Ave., Cornwall.

HARVEST SUPPER at St Andrews Presbyterian Church, Martintown on October 26th. Three sittings at 4pm, 5 pm and 6 pm. Take out available from 4:30 and 5:30. Tickets are sold in advance. Call 613-347-3250.

ST. FRANCIS KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS COUNCIL 11531 Community Roast Beef Dinner on Thurs., Oct. 10th in the St. Francis de Sales Parish Hall (434 Second St. W.) from 4:30-6 PM. Complete dinner with coleslaw, roll, Roast Beef entrée, potatoes, vegetables, dessert & beverage. Fully accessible hall with elevator service.

SEAWAY WINDS presents “We are the world”. Mark your calendars for October 18th and join us for an extraordinary evening filled with the sounds of the world at St. Felix de Valois Church, 620 Glengarry Blvd.. For more information and to learn more about the Seaway Winds Concert Band, visit our website at www.seawaywinds.ca .

CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC & dance on Oct 12 at Lion’s Club Bonville. BBQ Chicken, French Fries, veggies, salad and desserts served at 6 pm. Info: Marland 613-936-3625

THE CORNWALL & DISTRICT FIRST FALL PLANT SALE will be Oct. 5th from 9am-12pm. Perennials, baked goods, tools etc. Why not join us for our next meeting Oct.8th when our guest speaker will be Ioana Staicu who will be speaking about mushrooms and foraging in Ontario. Join us at St. Therese Church Hall (1304 Lisieux St.) For more info cornwallhortsociety@gmail.com or visit our Facebook page

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BRANCH 297 Ladies’ Auxiliary Meetings are first Wed. of the month. Executive at 6:30 pm, General at 7 pm. Dates: Nov. 6., Jan. 8, Feb 5th, Mar. 5, Apr. 2, May 7, 2025. Elections of executive 6 pm and general at 6:30 pm on June 4, 2025 (final meeting). President: Ann Primeau. PRO: Mary Payette.

CRAFT AND ART WINTER WONDERLAND at Knox-St. Paul’s United Church (800-12th St. E.) Nov. 16 from 9 am-2 pm.Looking for vendors! If you would like a table please contact Carolyn Ruda 613-932-2415 email: carolynruda@gmailcom

BINGO at Precious Blood Parish Hall Wed., Oct. 2 & 16. Doors open at 5pm, Early Bird at 6:20pm and Bingo at 7:00pm. Hot dogs and refreshments available for purchase. See you there! Info: 613-931-1424.

BID EUCHRE at Precious Blood Parish Hall starting Wed., Oct. 9. Doors open at 6:00pm, games start at 6:30pm. Info: 613-931-1424.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS 8715 FALL HARVEST DANCE in support of the Canadian Foodgrains Bank at Héritage Golf Course-Lancaster on Sat., Oct 5. Live band, cold buffet, cash bar, silent auction, door prizes. Call Pat at 613-363-5488 for tickets.

BREAKFAST Sun., Oct. 6-Knights of Columbus 5068 Breakfast at Precious Blood Parish Hall 9am to 12pm. Free will offering.

ANNUAL FALL TEA & LUNCHEON by the Royal Canadian Legion Br297 Ladies’ Auxiliary on Wed., Oct 30 from 11am-1pm. Luncheon: soup & sandwiches, dessert, coffee & tea. White Elephant Table, Bake Table, Book Table, Crafts Table, Basket Draws. Everyone welcome.

KNOX-ST. PAUL’S UCW – FALL BUS TRIP – St. Laurent Shopping Centre on Sat., Nov. 2 leaving Cornwall at 8:30 AM – Departing From 800 Twelfth St. E. Arriving Back in Cornwall at 4:30 PM. Reserve Your Seat! Church Office (613) 938-3704 or Kim (613) 933-5851. Payment must be received before Oct. 13.

THE FONDATION HÔPITAL GLENGARRY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL FOUNDATION is selling 500 tickets at $100 each on a draw with a grant prize of $15,000, second prize of $3,000 and a third prize of $2,000. The draw will take place October 28. Purchase tickets by calling 613-525-2222, x 4138.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Let’s Play Euchre Oct. 2 & 16 & 30 at 7 pm. Info Roly 613-360-3584 or Gerry 613-931-3076.

ALEXANDRIA BRIDGE CLUB invites players and partners to join the Club every Thursday at 12:30 at the La Fraternité Hall at 49, St Paul St. Hope to see you there.

BAKE SALE FOR CHEO at Giant Tiger Cornwall on Oct. 10 & 11th from 9 am – 9 pm. All proceeds to towards CHEO. (by Lainna Cadieux).

AUTHENTICALLY ELVIS PAUL ANTHONY is coming to South Stormont Township Hall. 2 Mille Roches Rd, Long Sault on Oct. 12 from 6-9:30 pm. Presented by Ingleside Long Sault Lost Villages Lion’s Club.Info and tickets: Gerry at 613-577-1808.

2024 CORNWALL AA CONFERENCE with Al-Anon participation will be held on Nov 8-9 at Best Western Parkway. Registration: www.cornwallaa.ca/news-and-events

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on October 25 at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and 4-6:30 pm.

WING NIGHT at ANAF 14 Marlborough every Wed. starting at 5pm with music from 5-9 pm. Fun darts Sunday and Thursday nights 7-10 pm. Info: 613-938-5020.

INTERESTED IN PLAYING CHESS? All skill levels welcome. Thursdays 10am at Royal Canadian Legion, 414 Second St. E. Bring your chess set. Info: Mike Lauzon 613-362-3131.

ST. LAWRENCE SEAWAY STAMP CLUB meeting Tues. Oct 21st from 6:30-8:30 pm (every 3rd Tuesday of the month) at Cornwall Public Library, 2nd floor .

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

SEAWAY TOASTMASTERS CLUB is a supportive public speaking group with a focus on personal growth. Join us every second and fourth Tuesday, at the Cornwall Public Library, at 6:15pm. Meeting at 6:30 sharp. Info: Nathalee Leblanc 613-302-9658 or nathaleemartin@gmail.com.

PARKINSON AWARENESS & ACTION for Cornwall & Area support group meeting on the third (3rd) Wednesday of every month. We meet on the lower floor of Chartwell Retirement Residence on 4th St, and McConnell at 1pm. People with Parkinson, care providers and support people are welcome. Info: Tom at 613.363.7375 or email tom.olien01@gmail.com

ARE YOU AGED 55+? Join us in our activities! Bid Euchre, Fast Crib, Grandma Bingo, Knitting / crocheting for our community, Friday lunches, Hall rental no alcohol. The Cornwall Senior Citizens Club welcomes you. For info. on activities, membership, and hall rentals, visit 119 Pitt St. Cornwall, ON or call 613-861-2573.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BR 297 Ladies’ Auxiliary Monthly Breakfast for 2024. Held the second Sunday of the month from 9-11:30 am. There is also a kids breakfast. Dates are: October 20th, November 17th, and December 15th. Ann Primeau (Pres.)

THE SEAWAY STRINGS invites experienced fiddlers to join us for another year of fun playing Scottish, Irish, and Old Time music Thurs. from 1-3pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. Info: Rick at 613-932-2872.

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO at ANAF Mondays and Thursdays. Doors open at 10am. Bingo starts at 12pm. Everyone is welcomed

MULTIPLE MYELOMA SUPPORT: If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with Myeloma and would like to connect with others, join us on Facebook, and email: cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND invites musicians who play an instrument at an intermediate level to join us. Rehearsals every Wednesday, 6:45pm to 8:45pm at St-Felix de Valois Catholic Church, 620 Glengarry Blvd, Cornwall. Ralph Bough at 613-362-4881.

BEREAVED FAMILIES OF ONTARIO South Eastern Region. Open and share group sessions 6pm on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month in the Starbrite Centre, located at 343 Pitt St. Info: 613-936-7470.

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND Beginner classes Tuesday; Band rehearsals Monday; Band practice Thursday. Classes are 3:30-4:30pm band is 3:30-5:00pm, arrive 15 minutes early to set up. St Felix de Valois church hall. Info: cnhbandtra@gmail.com

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women who have moved in the last 4 years to Cornwall and the SD&G Counties. Info: Henriette 613-330-9039.

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING BOTHERING YOU? You are not alone. There is help and hope. Call 613-937-4880 or visit www.al-anon.org

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS are handmade for and given to cancer patients. Info: Janice 613-936-1951.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS “Seniors & Friends” Wednesday Lunches from 11:30am-1pm, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Take-out available. 613-932-7600.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Wings & Things every Thursday from 4:30-8pm. Take-out available.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB 506 Pitt St. offers guitar lessons, jamming sessions, chair yoga, fitness classes, bid euchre, canasta, crafts, quilting, choir, darts and more. Call 932-4969 for more info.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

BINGO AT THE CCÉC Come play every Monday at 6pm. Doors open at 4pm. NO RESERVATION. Meet us at CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

CORNWALL ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION regular fun dart games every Mon.& Tues at 1pm. Everyone welcome. Info: 613 931-1815