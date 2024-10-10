COMMUNITY EVENTS

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH invites you to its Sunday Morning Worship Service at 10:00 a.m. Konnect Kids for children 4-12 years. Nursery available. Midweek Bible Study, Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. Video Series with Jennie Allen , join us in person or via Zoom. For further info call 613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com Or www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca

TRINITY CHURCH FALL MARKET, 105 2nd St., W., Cornwall on Sat., Nov. 2 from 10am-2pm. Be a vendor for $20.00 per table or browse to buy crafts, books, cards, jewellery, plants, household goods. Small used furniture. No clothes. Bake table and Café Sandwiches, tea and coffee. Info: Sandra at sandy.riv71@gmail.com

LIVING LIFE TO THE FULL 55+ WORKSHOP. Free 8 week skill building course for wellness, hosted by CMHA. Start date Oct. 16 – Dec. 4 from 10:30 am – 12:00 pm at Cornwall Public Library, 2nd Floor, 45 Second St. Admission is free. Contact Angele 613-551-9253 or visit https://www.library.cornwall.on.ca/event/living-life-full-55-oct-dec-17649?language=en

31st ANNUAL RIVER SYMPOSIUM: The River Institute will be hosting the 31st Annual River Symposium this Oct. 23-25. The event will be a three-day hybrid event that will include two in-person days hosted at the Cornwall Civic Complex Oct. 23-25, and one fully online day on Oct.25th. All River Symposium registrants are also invited to the Symposium Social at Essential Kitchen on Oct. 23rd starting at 4:30. Info and to register for the River Symposium and the Symposium Social please visit https://riversymposium.riverinstitute.ca/2024/.

ART & CRAFT MARKET & BAKE SALE Sat. Nov. 9 from 10am – 3pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club 506 Pitt St. Art or craft tables available for booking by calling 932-4969.

PARKINSON AWARENESS & ACTION for Cornwall & Area support group meeting on the third (3rd) Wednesday of every month. We meet on the lower floor of Chartwell Retirement Residence on 4th St, and McConnell at 1pm. People with Parkinson, care providers and support people are welcome. Info: Tom at 613.363.7375 or email tom.olien01@gmail.com

THE 50+ COMMUNITY CLUB invite you to stop in for a Spell at our Annual Hallowe’en Witches Tea on Sat. Oct. 26th , 10am-3pm at St. Matthews Church, 15 Memorial Square, Ingleside. FREE Entry – kids get to paint their free pumpkins – yummy brews (teas) for adults, snacks and desserts available – bake table – local vendors with many ghostly treasures. Info. or to reserve a vendor table, call Janice at 613-360-8518 or 613-537-9542. Witching you a great day!

THE 50+ COMMUNITY CLUB hosting its monthly regular Euchre on Sat. Oct. 19 at St. Matthews Church, 15 Memorial Square, Ingleside. 12 noon start. Cash prizes, Door Prize, Snacks available. Info Betty 613-984-1431.

OPTIMIST CLUB WINTER AND CHRISTMAS CRAFT SHOW on Sat. Nov. 30th at 301 Sunnyside Ave., Cornwall. Vendor spaces available. Contact: roger1004@sympatico.ca

HARVEST SUPPER at St Andrews Presbyterian Church, Martintown on October 26th. Three sittings at 4pm, 5 pm and 6 pm. Take out available from 4:30 and 5:30. Tickets are sold in advance. Call 613-347-3250.

CRAFT AND ART WINTER WONDERLAND at Knox-St. Paul’s United Church (800-12th St. E.) Nov. 16 from 9 am-2 pm.Looking for vendors! If you would like a table please contact Carolyn Ruda 613-932-2415 email: carolynruda@gmailcom

ST. FRANCIS KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS COUNCIL 11531 Community Roast Beef Dinner on Thurs., Oct. 10th in the St. Francis de Sales Parish Hall (434 Second St. W.) from 4:30-6 PM. Complete dinner with coleslaw, roll, Roast Beef entrée, potatoes, vegetables, dessert & beverage. Fully accessible hall with elevator service.

SEAWAY WINDS presents “We are the world”. Mark your calendars for October 18th and join us for an extraordinary evening filled with the sounds of the world at St. Felix de Valois Church, 620 Glengarry Blvd.. For more information and to learn more about the Seaway Winds Concert Band, visit our website at www.seawaywinds.ca.

CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC & dance on Oct 12 at Lion’s Club Bonville. BBQ Chicken, French Fries, veggies, salad and desserts served at 6 pm. Info: Marland 613-936-3625

BINGO at Precious Blood Parish Hall Wed., Oct. 16. Doors open at 5pm, Early Bird at 6:20pm and Bingo at 7:00pm. Hot dogs and refreshments available for purchase. See you there! Info: 613-931-1424.

BID EUCHRE at Precious Blood Parish Hall starting Wed., Oct. 9. Doors open at 6:00pm, games start at 6:30pm. Info: 613-931-1424.

ANNUAL FALL TEA & LUNCHEON by the Royal Canadian Legion Br297 Ladies’ Auxiliary on Wed., Oct 30 from 11am-1pm. Luncheon: soup & sandwiches, dessert, coffee & tea. White Elephant Table, Bake Table, Book Table, Crafts Table, Basket Draws. Everyone welcome.

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

KNOX-ST. PAUL’S UCW – FALL BUS TRIP – St. Laurent Shopping Centre on Sat., Nov. 2 leaving Cornwall at 8:30 AM – Departing From 800 Twelfth St. E. Arriving Back in Cornwall at 4:30 PM. Reserve Your Seat! Church Office (613) 938-3704 or Kim (613) 933-5851. Payment must be received before Oct. 13.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BR 297 Ladies’ Auxiliary Monthly Breakfast for 2024. Held the second Sunday of the month from 9-11:30 am. There is also a kids breakfast. Dates are: October 20th, November 17th, and December 15th. Ann Primeau (Pres.)

ARE YOU AGED 55+? Join us in our activities! Bid Euchre, Fast Crib, Grandma Bingo, Knitting / crocheting for our community, Friday lunches, Hall rental no alcohol. The Cornwall Senior Citizens Club welcomes you. For info. on activities, membership, and hall rentals, visit 119 Pitt St. Cornwall, ON or call 613-861-2573.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Let’s Play Euchre Oct. 16 & 30 at 7 pm. Info Roly 613-360-3584 or Gerry 613-931-3076.

ALEXANDRIA BRIDGE CLUB invites players and partners to join the Club every Thursday at 12:30 at the La Fraternité Hall at 49, St Paul St. Hope to see you there.

BAKE SALE FOR CHEO at Giant Tiger Cornwall on Oct. 10 & 11th from 9 am – 9 pm. All proceeds to towards CHEO. (by Lainna Cadieux).

THE FONDATION HÔPITAL GLENGARRY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL FOUNDATION is selling 500 tickets at $100 each on a draw with a grant prize of $15,000, second prize of $3,000 and a third prize of $2,000. The draw will take place October 28. Purchase tickets by calling 613-525-2222, x 4138.

AUTHENTICALLY ELVIS PAUL ANTHONY is coming to South Stormont Township Hall. 2 Mille Roches Rd, Long Sault on Oct. 12 from 6-9:30 pm. Presented by Ingleside Long Sault Lost Villages Lion’s Club. Info and tickets: Gerry at 613-577-1808.

2024 CORNWALL AA CONFERENCE with Al-Anon participation will be held on Nov 8-9 at Best Western Parkway. Registration: www.cornwallaa.ca/news-and-events

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on October 25 at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and 4-6:30 pm.

WING NIGHT at ANAF 14 Marlborough every Wed. starting at 5pm with music from 5-9 pm. Fun darts Sunday and Thursday nights 7-10 pm. Info: 613-938-5020.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BRANCH 297 Ladies’ Auxiliary Meetings are first Wed. of the month. Executive at 6:30 pm, General at 7 pm. Dates: Nov. 6., Jan. 8, Feb 5th, Mar. 5, Apr. 2, May 7, 2025. Elections of executive 6 pm and general at 6:30 pm on June 4, 2025 (final meeting). President: Ann Primeau. PRO: Mary Payette.

BINGO AT THE CCÉC Come play every Monday at 6pm. Doors open at 4pm. NO RESERVATION. Meet us at CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.

INTERESTED IN PLAYING CHESS? All skill levels welcome. Thursdays 10am at Royal Canadian Legion, 414 Second St. E. Bring your chess set. Info: Mike Lauzon 613-362-3131.

ST. LAWRENCE SEAWAY STAMP CLUB meeting Tues. Oct 21st from 6:30-8:30 pm (every 3rd Tuesday of the month) at Cornwall Public Library, 2nd floor .

THE SEAWAY STRINGS invites experienced fiddlers to join us for another year of fun playing Scottish, Irish, and Old Time music Thurs. from 1-3pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. Info: Rick at 613-932-2872.

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO at ANAF Mondays and Thursdays. Doors open at 10am. Bingo starts at 12pm. Everyone is welcomed. Our next euchre is on Wednesday October 16 at 10am. Please call 613-936-6060 for reservations.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND Beginner classes Tuesday; Band rehearsals Monday; Band practice Thursday. Classes are 3:30-4:30pm band is 3:30-5:00pm, arrive 15 minutes early to set up. St Felix de Valois church hall. Info: cnhbandtra@gmail.com

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women who have moved in the last 4 years to Cornwall and the SD&G Counties. Info: Henriette 613-330-9039.

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING BOTHERING YOU? You are not alone. There is help and hope. Call 613-937-4880 or visit www.al-anon.org

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS are handmade for and given to cancer patients. Info: Janice 613-936-1951.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

MULTIPLE MYELOMA SUPPORT: If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with Myeloma and would like to connect with others, join us on Facebook, and email: cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS “Seniors & Friends” Wednesday Lunches from 11:30am-1pm, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Take-out available. 613-932-7600.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Wings & Things every Thursday from 4:30-8pm. Take-out available.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB 506 Pitt St. offers guitar lessons, jamming sessions, chair yoga, fitness classes, bid euchre, canasta, crafts, quilting, choir, darts and more. Call 932-4969 for more info.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-360-3584.

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND invites musicians who play an instrument at an intermediate level to join us. Rehearsals every Wednesday, 6:45pm to 8:45pm at St-Felix de Valois Catholic Church, 620 Glengarry Blvd, Cornwall. Ralph Bough at 613-362-4881.

BEREAVED FAMILIES OF ONTARIO South Eastern Region. Open and share group sessions 6pm on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month in the Starbrite Centre, located at 343 Pitt St. Info: 613-936-7470.

SEAWAY TOASTMASTERS CLUB is a supportive public speaking group with a focus on personal growth. Join us every second and fourth Tuesday, at the Cornwall Public Library, at 6:15pm. Meeting at 6:30 sharp. Info: Nathalee Leblanc 613-302-9658 or nathaleemartin@gmail.com.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

CORNWALL ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION regular fun dart games every Mon.& Tues at 1pm. Everyone welcome. Info: 613 931-1815