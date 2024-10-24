COMMUNITY EVENTS

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

CHRISTMAS TEA AND BAKE SALE sponsored by St Columban Catholic Women’s League on Sat., Nov 30 from 12noon – 2 pm. Same great sandwiches and desserts. Admission is $10. There will also be a bake table and Christmas Basket raffle. Elevator available. Everyone is welcome. CHANGE OF VENUE – OUR TEA WILL BE HELD IN ST FRANCIS DE SALES PARISH HALL.

FOCUS ART ASSOCIATION 2024 Fall Juried Exhibition at Cornwall square (2nd Level, North side) on Nov. 14-17 & 21-24. Hours: Thurs., Fri 10am-6pm; Sat 9:30am-5:30pm; Sun. 11am-3pm. Vernissage: Nov. 16 2-4 pm. Over 30 local artists.

TRINITY CHURCH FALL MARKET, 105 2nd St., W., Cornwall on Sat., Nov. 2 from 10am-2pm. Be a vendor for $20.00 per table or browse to buy crafts, books, cards, jewellery, plants, household goods. Small used furniture. No clothes. Bake table and Café Sandwiches, tea and coffee. Info: Sandra at sandy.riv71@gmail.com

THE PATRONS OF ST. COLUMBAN FOUNDATION presents a fundraising concert with the St. Joseph’s Catholic Secondary School Choir and the Grateful Hearts Gospel Choir under the direction of Gilles Levac in St. Columban’s Church on Sun. Nov. 10 at 2 pm. All are welcome. Info: Brian Lynch 613-933-8353.

ASSOCIATION FOCUS ART Exposition d’automne jugee 2024 Cornwall Square (Niveau 2, cote nord). Novembre: 14-17 et 21-24. Heures: Jeudi, Ven.: 10h-18h; Sam. 9h30-17h30; Dim. 11h-15h. Vernissage: Nov 16, 14h-16h. Plus de 30 artistes locaux.

BINGO AT PRECIOUS BLOOD PARISH HALL Wed., Oct. 30 and Nov. 13. Doors open at 5pm, Early Bird at 6:20pm and Bingo at 7:00pm. Hot dogs and refreshments available for purchase. See you there! Info: 613-931-1424

CLASSIC COUNTRY NIGHT – music, dance, live band all at the Lion’s Club in Bonville on Nov 9 from 6-11 pm. Dinner includes roast beef, mashed potatoes & veggies, salads & dessert – served at 6 pm. Catered by the Lion’s Club. Info: Marland 613-936-3625.

ANNUAL GLENGARRY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL AUXILIARY JINGLE BELL BAKE SALE on Dec. 6 at Fraternite Hall 49 St. Paul Street, Alexandria from 10 am-2 pm. Baked goods, pies, cookies, small homemade meals, preserves, etc.

ANNUAL CHRISTMAS MARKET presented by the Friendly Circle Seniors Club on Sat. Nov 16 from 10 am – 2 pm at Stormont Community Hall, 2 Milles Roches, Long Sault. Join us for door prizes, raffles, silent auction, fashion show at noon, bake table, vendors and so much more. Free admission

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH invites you to its Sunday Morning Worship Service at 10:00 a.m. Konnect Kids for children 4-12 years. Nursery available. Midweek Bible Study, Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. Video Series with Jennie Allen , join us in person or via Zoom. For further info call 613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com Or www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BRANCH 297 Ladies’ Auxiliary Meetings are first Wed. of the month. Executive at 6:30 pm, General at 7 pm. Dates: Nov. 6., Jan. 8, Feb 5th, Mar. 5, Apr. 2, May 7, 2025. Elections of executive 6 pm and general at 6:30 pm on June 4, 2025 (final meeting). President: Ann Primeau. PRO: Mary Payette.

GENEALOGY AND ARCHIVES ST-LAURENT invite you to their Annual General Assembly, Wed. Nov. 13 at 1:30 p.m. in the Cornwall Public Library. Guest Speaker: Ginette Guy Mayer, local author. Members and guests are welcome!

ART & CRAFT MARKET & BAKE SALE Sat. Nov. 9th, 10 am – 3 pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club 506 Pitt St. Art or craft tables available for booking by calling 932-4969.

CORNWALL LEGION BRANCH 297 SENIORS OVER 60 Bid Euchre will be on Thurs, Nov 14, 21 and 28th in the main hall starting at 1 pm. Everyone welcome.

TRI-COUNTY LITERACY is offering a FREE Basic Computer class coming very soon! It is never too late to learn. For more information, call 613-932-7161 to reserve your spot today.

CORNWALL LEGION BRANCH 297 SENIORS OVER 60 monthly luncheon, meeting and bingo will be on Thurs., Nov. 7 at noon. Everyone welcome.

SOUP LUNCH at St. Andrew’s – St. Mark’s United Church, Johnson Cres., Long Sault on Tues., Nov. 5 from 11 am -1 pm. Choice of 2 Soups, Rolls, Homemade Dessert, Beverage. Everyone Welcome. Take-Out Available

​FALL RUMMAGE SALE on Sat., Oct. 26 from 9am – Noon at Knox-St. Paul’s United Church 800 -12th St. East, Main Level; Clothes, Books, Jewelry, Household Articles and much more.

KNOX-ST. PAUL’S UCW – FALL BUS TRIP – St. Laurent Shopping Centre on Sat., Nov. 2 leaving Cornwall at 8:30 AM – Departing From 800 Twelfth St. E. Arriving Back in Cornwall at 4:30 PM. Reserve Your Seat! Church Office (613) 938-3704 or Kim (613) 933-5851. Payment must be received before Oct. 13.

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on October 25 at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and 4-6:30 pm.

CANDY CANE CHRISTMAS BAZAAR at Ingleside-Newington United Church, Ingleside on Sat. Nov 2 from 11 am – 1:30 pm. Lunch: soup, sandwiches, dessert, coffee/ tea. Cost $10. Silent auction, baked goods, quilt raffle. Visit the Christmas Nearly New Shop.

INGLESIDE LONG SAULT LOST VILLAGES LION’S CLUB will be having our Great pumpkin hunt on Saturday October 26th from 11am to 2pm at South Stormont community Hall 2 Mille Roches Rd Long Sault On. For more information please contact Sharon at 613-577-0818. Hope to see you there.

ANNUAL FALL TEA & LUNCHEON by the Royal Canadian Legion Br297 Ladies’ Auxiliary on Wed., Oct 30 from 11am-1pm. Luncheon: soup & sandwiches, dessert, coffee & tea. White Elephant Table, Bake Table, Book Table, Crafts Table, Basket Draws. Everyone welcome.

BAZAAR!! Lakeshore Drive United Church, 19 Lakeshore Drive, Morrisburg on Nov. 2nd from 10:30am – 1:30 pm. Bake table, jewellery, frozen entrees, jam jellies, pickles, books and houseplants. Lunch: Sandwiches, dessert and coffee/ tea. Info: 613-543-3079.

9TH ANNUAL CELTIC FIDDLE MASS and Knights of Columbus 9780 Breakfast at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Apple Hill on Sun. Oct. 27th. Breakfast starts at 9:00am. Music & Mass at 10:00am. Freewill Offering

BID EUCHRE at Precious Blood Parish Hall starting Nov. 6. Doors open at 6:00pm, games start at 6:30pm. Info: 613-931-1424.

DR. HEATHER SHORT PRESENTS “ CLIMATE CHANGE and What We Can Do”, on October 28 at the Cornwall Public Library. Doors open at 6pm and the event is open to the public.

COME JOIN IN THE FUN AT THE FAMILY HALLOWEEN PARTY. Sun. Oct. 27 from 1-3 PM here at Knox-St Paul’s United Church, 800 12th Street E. There will be fun activities and yummy treats. Wear a costume if you have one. Everyone is welcome!

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Let’s Play Euchre Oct. 30, Nov. 13 & 27 at 7 pm. Info Roly 613-360-3584 or Gerry 613-931-3076.

ANNUAL HAM SALE fundraiser by the Rotary Club of Cornwall. Order now to get your $30 ham for Christmas. Pickup and delivery on Dec 11, 12, and 13. To place your order call Tom at 613-362-0740 or visit www.rotarycornwall.ca

TRI-COUNTY LITERACY OFFERS FREE individualized one-on-one tutoring to adults. You can improve reading, writing, math, or digital skills. Supportive tutors help you every step of the way. It is never too late to learn. Info: 613-932-7161.

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND Beginner classes Tuesday; Band rehearsals Monday; Band practice Thursday. Classes are 3:30-4:30pm band is 3:30-5:00pm, arrive 15 minutes early to set up. St Felix de Valois church hall. Info: cnhbandtra@gmail.com

THE 50+ COMMUNITY CLUB invite you to stop in for a Spell at our Annual Hallowe’en Witches Tea on Sat. Oct. 26th , 10am-3pm at St. Matthews Church, 15 Memorial Square, Ingleside. FREE Entry – kids get to paint their free pumpkins – yummy brews (teas) for adults, snacks and desserts available – bake table – local vendors with many ghostly treasures. Info. or to reserve a vendor table, call Janice at 613-360-8518 or 613-537-9542. Witching you a great day!

OPTIMIST CLUB WINTER AND CHRISTMAS CRAFT SHOW on Sat. Nov. 30th at 301 Sunnyside Ave., Cornwall. Vendor spaces available. Contact: roger1004@sympatico.ca

HARVEST SUPPER at St Andrews Presbyterian Church, Martintown on October 26th. Three sittings at 4pm, 5 pm and 6 pm. Take out available from 4:30 and 5:30. Tickets are sold in advance. Call 613-347-3250.

CRAFT AND ART WINTER WONDERLAND at Knox-St. Paul’s United Church (800-12th St. E.) Nov. 16 from 9 am-2 pm. Looking for vendors! If you would like a table please contact Carolyn Ruda 613-932-2415 email: carolynruda@gmailcom

ALEXANDRIA BRIDGE CLUB invites players and partners to join the Club every Thursday at 12:30 at the La Fraternité Hall at 49, St Paul St. Hope to see you there.

THE FONDATION HÔPITAL GLENGARRY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL FOUNDATION is selling 500 tickets at $100 each on a draw with a grant prize of $15,000, second prize of $3,000 and a third prize of $2,000. The draw will take place October 28. Purchase tickets by calling 613-525-2222, x 4138.

PARKINSON AWARENESS & ACTION for Cornwall & Area support group meeting on the third (3rd) Wednesday of every month. We meet on the lower floor of Chartwell Retirement Residence on 4th St, and McConnell at 1pm. People with Parkinson, care providers and support people are welcome. Info: Tom at 613.363.7375 or email tom.olien01@gmail.com

SEAWAY TOASTMASTERS CLUB is a supportive public speaking group with a focus on personal growth. Join us every second and fourth Tuesday, at the Cornwall Public Library, at 6:15pm. Meeting at 6:30 sharp. Info: Nathalee Leblanc 613-302-9658 or nathaleemartin@gmail.com.

2024 CORNWALL AA CONFERENCE with Al-Anon participation will be held on Nov 8-9 at Best Western Parkway. Registration: www.cornwallaa.ca/news-and-events

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BR 297 Ladies’ Auxiliary Monthly Breakfast for 2024. Held the second Sunday of the month from 9-11:30 am. There is also a kids breakfast. Dates are: November 17th, and December 15th. Ann Primeau (Pres.)

THE SEAWAY STRINGS invites experienced fiddlers to join us for another year of fun playing Scottish, Irish, and Old Time music Thurs. from 1-3pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. Info: Rick at 613-932-2872.

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO at ANAF Mondays and Thursdays. Doors open at 10am. Bingo starts at 12pm. Everyone is welcomed

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women who have moved in the last 4 years to Cornwall and the SD&G Counties. Info: Henriette 613-330-9039.

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING BOTHERING YOU? You are not alone. There is help and hope. Call 613-937-4880 or visit www.al-anon.org

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS are handmade for and given to cancer patients. Info: Janice 613-936-1951.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

MULTIPLE MYELOMA SUPPORT: If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with Myeloma and would like to connect with others, join us on Facebook, and email: cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS “Seniors & Friends” Wednesday Lunches from 11:30am-1pm, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Take-out available. 613-932-7600.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Wings & Things every Thursday from 4:30-8pm. Take-out available.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB 506 Pitt St. offers guitar lessons, jamming sessions, chair yoga, fitness classes, bid euchre, canasta, crafts, quilting, choir, darts and more. Call 932-4969 for more info.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-360-3584.

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND invites musicians who play an instrument at an intermediate level to join us. Rehearsals every Wednesday, 6:45pm to 8:45pm at St-Felix de Valois Catholic Church, 620 Glengarry Blvd, Cornwall. Ralph Bough at 613-362-4881.

BINGO AT THE CCÉC Come play every Monday at 6pm. Doors open at 4pm. NO RESERVATION. Meet us at CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.

BEREAVED FAMILIES OF ONTARIO South Eastern Region. Open and share group sessions 6pm on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month in the Starbrite Centre, located at 343 Pitt St. Info: 613-936-7470.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

CORNWALL ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION regular fun dart games every Mon.& Tues at 1pm. Everyone welcome. Info: 613 931-1815

ARE YOU AGED 55+? Join us in our activities! Bid Euchre, Fast Crib, Grandma Bingo, Knitting / crocheting for our community, Friday lunches, Hall rental no alcohol. The Cornwall Senior Citizens Club welcomes you. For info. on activities, membership, and hall rentals, visit 119 Pitt St. Cornwall, ON or call 613-861-2573.