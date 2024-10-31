COMMUNITY EVENTS

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

BRACELET MAKING WORKSHOP with Denise Willard on Tues. Nov 5 at 1 pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club 506 Pitt Street. Registration cost includes supplies. Call 932-4969 to register.

ASSOCIATION FOCUS ART Exposition d’automne jugee 2024 Cornwall Square (Niveau 2, cote nord). Novembre: 14-17 et 21-24. Heures: Jeudi, Ven.: 10h-18h; Sam. 9h30-17h30; Dim. 11h-15h. Vernissage: Nov 16, 14h-16h. Plus de 30 artistes locaux.

TRINITY CHURCH FALL MARKET, 105 2nd St., W., on Sat., Nov. 2 from 10am-2pm. Be a vendor for $20.00 per table or browse to buy crafts, books, cards, jewellery, plants, household goods. Small used furniture. No clothes. Bake table and Café Sandwiches, tea and coffee. Info: Sandra at sandy.riv71@gmail.com

COME AND ENJOY A FUN NIGHT OF KARAOKE with Gilles’ Entertainment (Gilles St-Denis) on Nov.20th, from 5-9 pm. Good food, good music, good dancing, good atmosphere! See you at the Army, Navy and Air Force, 240 Water St/14 Marlborough St.

BINGO AT PRECIOUS BLOOD PARISH HALL Wed., Nov. 13 & 27. Doors open at 5pm, Early Bird at 6:20pm and Bingo at 7:00pm. Hot dogs and refreshments available for purchase. See you there! Info: 613-931-1424

SOUP LUNCH at St. Andrew’s – St. Mark’s United Church, Johnson Cres., Long Sault on Tues., Nov. 5 from 11am -1pm. Choice of 2 Soups, Rolls, Homemade Dessert, Beverage. Take-Out Available

KARAOKE NIGHT with Gilles’ Entertainment (Gilles St-Denis) on Nov. 9 from 7 -11 pm. Good music, good dancing, good atmosphere! See you at the Royal Canadian Legion, 415 Second St. W.

CLASSIC COUNTRY NIGHT – music, dance, live band all at the Lion’s Club in Bonville on Nov 9 from 6-11 pm. Dinner includes roast beef, mashed potatoes & veggies, salads & dessert – served at 6 pm. Catered by the Lion’s Club. Info: Marland 613-936-3625.

ANNUAL CHRISTMAS MARKET presented by the Friendly Circle Seniors Club on Sat. Nov 16 from 10 am – 2 pm at Stormont Community Hall, 2 Milles Roches, Long Sault. Join us for door prizes, raffles, silent auction, fashion show at noon, bake table, vendors and so much more. Free admission

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH invites you to its Sunday Morning Worship Service at 10:00 a.m. Konnect Kids for children 4-12 years. Nursery available. Midweek Bible Study, Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. Video Series with Jennie Allen , join us in person or via Zoom. Info: 613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com Or www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca

KNOX-ST. PAUL’S UCW – FALL BUS TRIP – St. Laurent Shopping Centre on Sat., Nov. 2 leaving Cornwall at 8:30 AM – Departing From 800 Twelfth St. E. Arriving Back in Cornwall at 4:30 PM. Reserve Your Seat! Church Office (613) 938-3704 or Kim (613) 933-5851. Payment must be received before Oct. 13.

TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY (TOPS) meetings at Trinity Anglican Church, 105 Second St W. every Wed. at 4:15 PM. We are a non-profit support group to help you lose weight. Website: www.tops.org Info: Penny 613-935-5171.

ROAST BEEF DINNER AND MURDER MYSTERY SHOW– Sat Nov 9th at 7 pm at North Stormont Place in Avonmore, Show – “The Good The Bad and The Ridiculous”- Written by Laurie McRae-Bingley- Murder on the Funny Side. Proceeds to the Roxborough Agricultural Society. Advance Tickets only. Info: www.avonmorefair.ca or 613-346-5988

HIGHLAND QUILTERS GUILD. QUILT SHOW. Maxville conference room in Maxville arena on Fri Nov.8 and Sat Nov. 9 from 10am-4pm. Admission includes lunch.

ANNUAL GLENGARRY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL AUXILIARY JINGLE BELL BAKE SALE on Dec. 6 at Fraternite Hall 49 St. Paul Street, Alexandria from 10 am-2 pm. Baked goods, pies, cookies, small homemade meals, preserves, etc.

GENEALOGY AND ARCHIVES ST-LAURENT invite you to their Annual General Assembly, Wed. Nov. 13 at 1:30 p.m. in the Cornwall Public Library. Guest Speaker: Ginette Guy Mayer, local author. Members and guests are welcome!

CANDY CANE CHRISTMAS BAZAAR at Ingleside-Newington United Church, Ingleside on Sat. Nov 2 from 11am – 1:30pm. Lunch: soup, sandwiches, dessert, coffee/ tea. Cost $10. Silent auction, baked goods, quilt raffle. Visit the Christmas Nearly New Shop.

TRI-COUNTY LITERACY OFFERS FREE individualized one-on-one tutoring to adults. You can improve reading, writing, math, or digital skills. Supportive tutors help you every step of the way. It is never too late to learn. Info: 613-932-7161.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BRANCH 297 Ladies’ Auxiliary Meetings are first Wed. of the month. Executive at 6:30 pm, General at 7 pm. Dates: Nov. 6., Jan. 8, Feb 5th, Mar. 5, Apr. 2, May 7, 2025. Elections of executive 6 pm and general at 6:30 pm on June 4, 2025 (final meeting). President: Ann Primeau. PRO: Mary Payette.

ALEXANDRIA BRIDGE CLUB invites players and partners to join the Club every Thursday at 12:30 at the La Fraternité Hall at 49, St Paul St. Hope to see you there.

CHRISTMAS TEA AND BAKE SALE sponsored by St Columban Catholic Women’s League on Sat., Nov 30 from 12noon – 2 pm. Same great sandwiches and desserts. Bake table and Christmas Basket raffle. Elevator avail. CHANGE OF VENUE – OUR TEA WILL BE HELD IN ST FRANCIS DE SALES PARISH HALL.

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on November 29th at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and 4-6:30 pm.

BAZAAR!! Lakeshore Drive United Church, 19 Lakeshore Drive, Morrisburg on Nov. 2nd from 10:30am – 1:30 pm. Bake table, jewellery, frozen entrees, jam jellies, pickles, books and houseplants. Lunch: Sandwiches, dessert and coffee/ tea. Info: 613-543-3079.

THE GLENGARRY HISTORICAL SOCIETY SPEAKER SERIES will be featuring Bob Pearson at the Alexandria Arena, upstairs, on Wed. Nov. 6, at 7:00 pm. Bob Pearson was the pilot who saved 60 lives while navigating his dysfunctional airplane to glide on a Gimli, Manitoba, highway. Small admission fee. Refreshments.

TRI-COUNTY COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION DANCE Sat., Nov. 2 from 1-5 pm. Hot dogs and Pizza available for purchase. South Stormont Township Hall,2 Mille Roches Road. Long Sault. Info: Elaine 613-362-0173.

FOCUS ART ASSOCIATION 2024 Fall Juried Exhibition at Cornwall square (2nd Level, North side) on Nov. 14-17 & 21-24. Hours: Thurs., Fri 10am-6pm; Sat 9:30am-5:30pm; Sun. 11am-3pm. Vernissage: Nov. 16 2-4 pm. Over 30 local artists.

BID EUCHRE at Precious Blood Parish Hall Wed., Nov. 6 & 20, and Dec. 11. Doors open at 6:00pm, games start at 6:30pm. Info: 613-931-1424.

PARKINSON AWARENESS & ACTION for Cornwall & Area support group meeting on the third (3rd) Wednesday of every month. We meet on the lower floor of Chartwell Retirement Residence on 4th St, and McConnell at 1pm. People with Parkinson, care providers and support people are welcome. Info: Tom at 613.363.7375 or email tom.olien01@gmail.com

BREAKFAST Sun., Nov. 3 sponsored by Knights of Columbus 5068 at Precious Blood Parish Hall 9am to 12pm. Free will offering.

ART & CRAFT MARKET & BAKE SALE Sat. Nov. 9th, 10 am – 3 pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club 506 Pitt St. Art or craft tables available for booking by calling 932-4969.

CORNWALL LEGION BRANCH 297 SENIORS OVER 60 monthly luncheon, meeting and bingo will be on Thurs., Nov. 7 at noon. Everyone welcome.

CORNWALL LEGION BRANCH 297 SENIORS OVER 60 Bid Euchre will be on Thurs, Nov 14, 21 and 28th in the main hall starting at 1 pm. Everyone welcome

ANNUAL HAM SALE fundraiser by the Rotary Club of Cornwall. Order now to get your $30 ham for Christmas. Pickup and delivery on Dec 11, 12, and 13. To place your order call Tom at 613-362-0740 or visit www.rotarycornwall.ca

2024 CORNWALL AA CONFERENCE with Al-Anon participation will be held on Nov 8-9 at Best Western Parkway. Registration: www.cornwallaa.ca/news-and-events

ARE YOU AGED 55+? Join us in our activities! Bid Euchre, Fast Crib, Grandma Bingo, Knitting / crocheting for our community, Friday lunches, Hall rental no alcohol. The Cornwall Senior Citizens Club welcomes you. For info. on activities, membership, and hall rentals, visit 119 Pitt St. Cornwall, ON or call 613-861-2573.

THE PATRONS OF ST. COLUMBAN FOUNDATION fundraising concert with the St. Joseph’s Catholic Secondary School Choir and the Grateful Hearts Gospel Choir under the direction of Gilles Levac in St. Columban’s Church on Sun. Nov. 10 at 2 pm. Info: Brian Lynch 613-933-8353.

SEAWAY TOASTMASTERS CLUB is a supportive public speaking group with a focus on personal growth. Join us every second and fourth Tuesday, at the Cornwall Public Library, at 6:15pm. Meeting at 6:30 sharp. Info: Nathalee Leblanc 613-302-9658 or nathaleemartin@gmail.com.

OPTIMIST CLUB WINTER AND CHRISTMAS CRAFT SHOW on Sat. Nov. 30th at 301 Sunnyside Ave., Cornwall. Vendor spaces available. Contact: roger1004@sympatico.ca

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women who have moved in the last 4 years to Cornwall and the SD&G Counties. Info: Henriette 613-330-9039.

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND Beginner classes Tuesday; Band rehearsals Monday; Band practice Thursday. Classes are 3:30-4:30pm band is 3:30-5:00pm, arrive 15 minutes early to set up. St Felix de Valois church hall. Info: cnhbandtra@gmail.com

MOCCASIN RAILROAD CLUB OF CORNWALL meetings are on the first Wed. of every month (Sept. to June) at 7pm in room 122 at Center Charles-Emile Claude. This is a non-profit social club for people interested in model railroading as a hobby. Visitors are welcome. Contact cpatrick1@cogeco.ca.

THE SEAWAY STRINGS invites experienced fiddlers to join us for another year of fun playing Scottish, Irish, and Old Time music Thurs. from 1-3pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. Info: Rick at 613-932-2872.

CRAFT AND ART WINTER WONDERLAND at Knox-St. Paul’s United Church (800-12th St. E.) Nov. 16 from 9 am-2 pm. Looking for vendors! If you would like a table please contact Carolyn Ruda 613-932-2415 email: carolynruda@gmailcom

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND invites musicians who play an instrument at an intermediate level to join us. Rehearsals every Wednesday, 6:45pm to 8:45pm at St-Felix de Valois Catholic Church, 620 Glengarry Blvd, Cornwall. Ralph Bough at 613-362-4881.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Let’s Play Euchre Nov. 13 & 27 at 7 pm. Info Roly 613-360-3584 or Gerry 613-931-3076.

WING NIGHT at ANAF 14 Marlborough every Wed. starting at 5pm with music from 5-9 pm. Fun darts Sunday and Thursday nights 7-10 pm. Info: 613-938-5020.

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS are handmade for and given to cancer patients. Info: Janice 613-936-1951.

MULTIPLE MYELOMA SUPPORT: If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with Myeloma and would like to connect with others, join us on Facebook, and email: cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB 506 Pitt St. offers guitar lessons, jamming sessions, chair yoga, fitness classes, bid euchre, canasta, crafts, quilting, choir, darts and more. Call 932-4969 for more info.

BEREAVED FAMILIES OF ONTARIO South Eastern Region. Open and share group sessions 6pm on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month in the Starbrite Centre, located at 343 Pitt St. Info: 613-936-7470.

INTERESTED IN PLAYING CHESS? All skill levels welcome. Thursdays 10am at Royal Canadian Legion, 414 Second St. E. Bring your chess set. Info: Mike Lauzon 613-362-3131.

ST. LAWRENCE SEAWAY STAMP CLUB meeting Tues. Nov 26 from 6:30-8:30 pm (every 3rd Tuesday of the month) at Cornwall Public Library, 2nd floor .

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BR 297 Ladies’ Auxiliary Monthly Breakfast for 2024. Held the second Sunday of the month from 9-11:30 am. There is also a kids breakfast. Dates are: November 17th, and December 15th. Ann Primeau (Pres.)

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO at ANAF Mondays and Thursdays. Doors open at 10am. Bingo starts at 12pm. Everyone is welcomed.

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING BOTHERING YOU? You are not alone. There is help and hope. Call 613-937-4880 or visit www.al-anon.org

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Wings & Things every Thursday from 4:30-8pm. Take-out available.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-360-3584.

BINGO AT THE CCÉC Come play every Monday at 6pm. Doors open at 4pm. NO RESERVATION. Meet us at CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

CORNWALL ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION regular fun dart games every Mon.& Tues at 1pm. Everyone welcome. Info: 613 931-1815

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS “Seniors & Friends” Wednesday Lunches from 11:30am-1pm, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Take-out available. 613-932-7600.