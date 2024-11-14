COMMUNITY EVENTS

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

CORNWALL QUILTERS GUILD will hold their next monthly meeting on Mon. Nov. 18 at 7:00 p.m. in St. Matthews Lutheran Church hall, 1509 2nd St. W. Guest: Robynne Dorion and her trunk show. Info: Barb 613-360-8079

DUNVEGAN CHRISTMAS MARKET will be held Sat., Nov. 30 from 10-4 at the Glengarry Pioneer Museum in Dunvegan, Ontario.

FRIENDS OF THE SANCTUARY will be hosting their Annual Christmas Kids Craft event on Sat., Nov. 30th. To participate in this fun-filled activity, pre-registration is required. Interested individuals can register by sending an email to info@friendsofthesanctuary.org. When registering, kindly include the child’s name, age, contact information, and indicate the preferred session: Session 1 at 11:00 or Session 2 at 12:30. It is essential to bring a shoe box for this craft. Info: friendsofthesanctuary.org

NATIONAL DAY OF REMEMBRANCE of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and victims of Intimate Partner Violence is Fri., Dec. 6 from 6-8 pm at the Benson Centre. A trail of shoes will be placed at the Benson Centre to bring attention to missing and murdered Indigenous women. Bring your gently used shoes, slipper or boots to add to the trail. The Canadian Federation of University Women (CFUW) Cornwall and District is hosting this event.

MONTHLY EUCHRE at the 50+ Community Club on Sat. Nov. 16, 2024 St. Matthews Church, 15 Memorial Square, Ingleside. 12 noon start. Cash prizes, Door Prize, Snacks available. Info Betty 613-984-1431.

FESTIVE CEILIDH Join us on Sun., Dec. 1st from 2-4 pm for a Festive Ceilidh at the Glengarry Celtic Music Hall of Fame in Williamstown. Bring your instrument, bring a friend if you wish. Enjoy the music and treats. Let’s celebrate!

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH Sunday Morning Worship Service at 10 am. Konnect Kids children ages 4-12 years, Nursery available. Midweek Bible Study, Thursdays at 6:30 pm. Video series on First Corinthains with Jennis Allen on ” Right Now Media “, join us in person or via Zoom. Upcoming Events: Sunday, Nov. 10th Guest Speaker Rev.Daniel O’Connor , Saturday, Nov.30th at 6:30 p.m. Movie Night ( Free ) with popcorn. For further info call 613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com or www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca

CHRISTMAS IN THE COUNTRYSIDE Holiday Market, St Mary’s Centre, 19641 County Rd 19, Williamstown on Sat. Nov. 30 & Sun. Dec. 1st from 10am-3pm – Loads of gift ideas, raffles, homemade Chili, hot dogs, bake sale, activities for the kids (Sun. 1-3pm). Visit Santa Sun. Dec. 1 from 1:30 – 2:30pm.

THE WILLIAMSTOWN SANTA CLAUS PARADE will take place on Sat., Dec.14, starting at 6pm. If you are entering a float, please meet at the Char-Lan parking lot by 5:30. Paradegoers can line the streets all the way to St. Mary’s Centre, where Santa will greet you! Info: Elsy (362-4515), Punam (662-7747), or Margie (330-9079).

ENJOY THE PEACE AND LOVE offered by the Centennial Choir of Cornwall’s Christmas Concert entitled, CHRISTMAS PEACE at Aultsville Theatre on Fri. Dec. 6 at 7 pm. Tickets: Fine Home Hardware, 1300 Vincent Massey Drive and Melody Music, 104 Pitt St. or from any choir member.

PRECIOUS BLOOD PARISH SOCIAL COMMITTEE SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER on Sat., Nov. 30 from 6:30pm to 8:30pm in the parish hall. Tickets: Gus at 343-585-6072.

WORD/EXCEL Q&A SESSION with Peter Handy on Tues. Nov. 19 at 1:00:pm. Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. Register by calling 932-4969.

PAINT NITE (highland cow) with Cindy Rowe on Thurs. Nov. 28 at 6:0 pm. Seaway Senior Citizens Club 506 Pitt St. Reserve your spot by November 21st. Call 932-4969.

STAINED GLASS WORKSHOP with Shelley Burnell on Wed. Nov. 20th at 6:30 pm. Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. Register by Nov 12 at 932-4969

POLYMER CLAY CHRISTMAS pin or fridge magnet workshop with Mert Mattice on Tues. Nov. 26 at 1 pm. Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. Register by calling 932-4969.

BAZAAR at The Round Church at Dalhousie Mills (21873 Round Church Drive, North Lancaster) on Sat. Nov. 23 from 11am-2pm Bake table, jams, pickles, book sale, crafts, quilt raffle. Something for everyone !

COMMUNITY ROAST BEEF DINNER on Thurs., Nov. 14 sponsored by St. Francis Knights of Columbus Council 11531 in the St. Francis de Sales Parish Hall (434 Second St. W.) from 4:30-6 PM. Complete dinner with coleslaw, roll, Roast Beef entrée, potatoes, vegetables, dessert & beverage. Fully accessible hall with elevator service.

FOCUS ART ASSOCIATION 2024 Fall Juried Exhibition at Cornwall square (2nd Level, North side) on Nov. 14-17 & 21-24. Hours: Thurs., Fri 10am-6pm; Sat 9:30am-5:30pm; Sun. 11am-3pm. Vernissage: Nov. 16 2-4 pm. Over 30 local artists.

ANNUAL CHRISTMAS MARKET presented by the Friendly Circle Seniors Club on Sat. Nov 16 from 10 am – 2 pm at Stormont Community Hall, 2 Milles Roches, Long Sault. Join us for door prizes, raffles, silent auction, fashion show at noon, bake table, vendors and so much more. Free admission

ASSOCIATION FOCUS ART Exposition d’automne jugee 2024 Cornwall Square (Niveau 2, cote nord). Novembre: 14-17 et 21-24. Heures: Jeudi, Ven.: 10h-18h; Sam. 9h30-17h30; Dim. 11h-15h. Vernissage: Nov 16, 14h-16h. Plus de 30 artistes locaux.

BINGO AT PRECIOUS BLOOD PARISH HALL Wed., Nov. 27. Doors open at 5pm, Early Bird at 6:20pm and Bingo at 7:00pm. Hot dogs and refreshments available for purchase. See you there! Info: 613-931-1424

BID EUCHRE at Precious Blood Parish Hall Wed., Nov. 20, and Dec. 11. Doors open at 6:00pm, games start at 6:30pm. Info: 613-931-1424.

CLASSIC COUNTRY NIGHT – music, dance, live band all at the Lion’s Club in Bonville on Dec. 14 from 6-11 pm. Dinner includes turkey & ham, potatoes & veggies, salads & dessert – served at 6 pm. Catered by the Lion’s Club. Info: Marland 613-936-3625.

ALEXANDRIA BRIDGE CLUB invites players and partners to join the Club every Thursday at 12:30 at the La Fraternité Hall at 49, St Paul St. Hope to see you there.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BRANCH 297 Ladies’ Auxiliary Meetings are first Wed. of the month. Executive at 6:30 pm, General at 7 pm. Dates: Jan. 8, Feb 5th, Mar. 5, Apr. 2, May 7, 2025. Elections of executive 6 pm and general at 6:30 pm on June 4, 2025 (final meeting). President: Ann Primeau. PRO: Mary Payette.

ANNUAL GLENGARRY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL AUXILIARY JINGLE BELL BAKE SALE on Dec. 6 at Fraternite Hall 49 St. Paul Street, Alexandria from 10 am-2 pm. Baked goods, pies, cookies, small homemade meals, preserves, etc.

TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY (TOPS) meetings at Trinity Anglican Church, 105 Second St W. every Wed. at 4:15 PM. We are a non-profit support group to help you lose weight. Website: www.tops.org Info: Penny 613-935-5171.

CHRISTMAS TEA AND BAKE SALE sponsored by St Columban Catholic Women’s League on Sat., Nov 30 from 12noon – 2 pm. Same great sandwiches and desserts. Bake table and Christmas Basket raffle. Elevator avail. CHANGE OF VENUE – OUR TEA WILL BE HELD IN ST FRANCIS DE SALES PARISH HALL.

CORNWALL LEGION BRANCH 297 SENIORS OVER 60 Bid Euchre will be on Thurs, Nov 14, 21 and 28th in the main hall starting at 1 pm. Everyone welcome

ANNUAL HAM SALE fundraiser by the Rotary Club of Cornwall. Order now to get your $30 ham for Christmas. Pickup and delivery on Dec 11, 12, and 13. To place your order call Tom at 613-362-0740 or visit www.rotarycornwall.ca

TRI-COUNTY LITERACY OFFERS FREE individualized one-on-one tutoring to adults. You can improve reading, writing, math, or digital skills. Supportive tutors help you every step of the way. It is never too late to learn. Info: 613-932-7161.

OPTIMIST CLUB WINTER AND CHRISTMAS CRAFT SHOW on Sat. Nov. 30th at 301 Sunnyside Ave., Cornwall. Vendor spaces available. Contact: roger1004@sympatico.ca

CRAFT AND ART WINTER WONDERLAND at Knox-St. Paul’s United Church (800-12th St. E.) Nov. 16 from 9 am-2 pm. Looking for vendors! If you would like a table please contact Carolyn Ruda 613-932-2415 email: carolynruda@gmailcom

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Let’s Play Euchre Nov. 27 at 7 pm. Info Roly 613-360-3584 or Gerry 613-931-3076.

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on November 29th at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and 4-6:30 pm.

WING NIGHT at ANAF 14 Marlborough every Wed. starting at 5pm with music from 5-9 pm. Fun darts Sunday and Thursday nights 7-10 pm. Info: 613-938-5020.

INTERESTED IN PLAYING CHESS? All skill levels welcome. Thursdays 10am at Royal Canadian Legion, 414 Second St. E. Bring your chess set. Info: Mike Lauzon 613-362-3131.

ST. LAWRENCE SEAWAY STAMP CLUB meeting Tues. Nov. 19 from 6:30-8:30 pm (every 3rd Tuesday of the month) at Cornwall Public Library, 2nd floor .

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BR 297 Ladies’ Auxiliary Monthly Breakfast for 2024. Held the second Sunday of the month from 9-11:30 am. There is also a kids breakfast. Dates are: November 17th, and December 15th. Ann Primeau (Pres.)

THE SEAWAY STRINGS invites experienced fiddlers to join us for another year of fun playing Scottish, Irish, and Old Time music Thurs. from 1-3pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. Info: Rick at 613-932-2872.

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO at ANAF Mondays and Thursdays. Doors open at 10am. Bingo starts at 12pm. Euchre is Nov. 20 starting at 10 am. Call 613-936-6060 to reserve.

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND Beginner classes Tuesday; Band rehearsals Monday; Band practice Thursday. Classes are 3:30-4:30pm band is 3:30-5:00pm, arrive 15 minutes early to set up. St Felix de Valois church hall. Info: cnhbandtra@gmail.com

MOCCASIN RAILROAD CLUB OF CORNWALL meetings are on the first Wed. of every month (Sept. to June) at 7pm in room 122 at Center Charles-Emile Claude. This is a non-profit social club for people interested in model railroading as a hobby. Visitors are welcome. Contact cpatrick1@cogeco.ca.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Wings & Things every Thursday from 4:30-8pm. Take-out available.

PARKINSON AWARENESS & ACTION for Cornwall & Area support group meeting on the third (3rd) Wednesday of every month. We meet on the lower floor of Chartwell Retirement Residence on 4th St, and McConnell at 1pm. People with Parkinson, care providers and support people are welcome. Info: Tom at 613.363.7375 or email tom.olien01@gmail.com

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women who have moved in the last 4 years to Cornwall and the SD&G Counties. Info: Henriette 613-330-9039.

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING BOTHERING YOU? You are not alone. There is help and hope. Call 613-937-4880 or visit www.al-anon.org

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS are handmade for and given to cancer patients. Info: Janice 613-936-1951.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

MULTIPLE MYELOMA SUPPORT: If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with Myeloma and would like to connect with others, join us on Facebook, and email: cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS “Seniors & Friends” Wednesday Lunches from 11:30am-1pm, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Take-out available. 613-932-7600.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB 506 Pitt St. offers guitar lessons, jamming sessions, chair yoga, fitness classes, bid euchre, canasta, crafts, quilting, choir, darts and more. Call 932-4969 for more info.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-360-3584.

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND invites musicians who play an instrument at an intermediate level to join us. Rehearsals every Wednesday, 6:45pm to 8:45pm at St-Felix de Valois Catholic Church, 620 Glengarry Blvd, Cornwall. Ralph Bough at 613-362-4881.

BINGO AT THE CCÉC Come play every Monday at 6pm. Doors open at 4pm. NO RESERVATION. Meet us at CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.

BEREAVED FAMILIES OF ONTARIO South Eastern Region. Open and share group sessions 6pm on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month in the Starbrite Centre, located at 343 Pitt St. Info: 613-936-7470.

SEAWAY TOASTMASTERS CLUB is a supportive public speaking group with a focus on personal growth. Join us every second and fourth Tuesday, at the Cornwall Public Library, at 6:15pm. Meeting at 6:30 sharp. Info: Nathalee Leblanc 613-302-9658 or nathaleemartin@gmail.com.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

CORNWALL ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION regular fun dart games every Mon.& Tues at 1pm. Everyone welcome. Info: 613 931-1815

ARE YOU AGED 55+? Join us in our activities! Bid Euchre, Fast Crib, Grandma Bingo, Knitting / crocheting for our community, Friday lunches, Hall rental no alcohol. The Cornwall Senior Citizens Club welcomes you. For info. on activities, membership, and hall rentals, visit 119 Pitt St. Cornwall, ON or call 613-861-2573.