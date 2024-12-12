COMMUNITY EVENTS

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

SOUTH GLENGARRY 2024 ECUMENICAL CHRISTMAS DAY DINNER At St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, South Lancaster on Christmas Day, at 11:30 for Noon. Info: Lynne at 613-931-1770 or Mary Lou at 613-363-8147

VALENTINE’S GALA FOR HOSPICE sponsored by Nativity Hall, on Fri, Feb 14th from 5 pm – 1 am. Eight course meal, door prizes, auction, entertainment. We have an event on Facebook through Seaway Valley Entertainment. Tickets can be purchased at Carefor Hospice or contact 613-861-4070

BINGO at Precious Blood Parish Hall Wed., Dec. 18. Doors open at 5pm, Early Bird at 6:20pm and Bingo at 7:00pm. Hot dogs and refreshments available for purchase. See you there! More info call 613-931-1424.

THE SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND is delighted to announce its annual Christmas concert, “Christmas Ornaments,” to be held on Sun., Dec. 8th at 2:30 pm. The concert will take place at St. Felix de Valois Catholic Church, located at 620 Glengarry Blvd.

CLASSIC COUNTRY NIGHT – music, dance, live band all at the Lion’s Club in Bonville on Dec. 14 from 6-11 pm. Dinner includes turkey & ham, potatoes & veggies, salads & dessert – served at 6 pm. Catered by the Lion’s Club. Info: Marland 613-936-3625.

NEW YEAR’S EVE BALL at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 205 Amelia St. (Upstairs) on Tues., Dec. 31 from 8pm-1am. Buffet (hot & cold) at midnight. Tickets $35 p.p. Music by Greg Fedor. Info: 613-932-7600.

TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY (TOPS) meetings at Trinity Anglican Church, 105 Second St W. every Wed. at 4:15 PM. We are a non-profit support group to help you lose weight. Website: www.tops.org Info: Penny 613-935-5171.

SEAWAY TOASTMASTERS CLUB is a supportive public speaking group with a focus on personal growth. Join us every second and fourth Tuesday, at the Cornwall Public Library, at 6:15pm. Meeting at 6:30 sharp. Info: Nathalee Leblanc 613-302-9658 or nathaleemartin@gmail.com.

ARE YOU AGED 55+? Join us in our activities! Bid Euchre, Fast Crib, Grandma Bingo, Knitting / crocheting for our community, Friday lunches, Hall rental no alcohol. The Cornwall Senior Citizens Club welcomes you. For info. on activities, membership, and hall rentals, visit 119 Pitt St. Cornwall, ON or call 613-861-2573.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BRANCH 297 Ladies’ Auxiliary Meetings are first Wed. of the month. Executive at 6:30 pm, General at 7 pm. Dates: Jan. 8, Feb 5th, Mar. 5, Apr. 2, May 7, 2025. Elections of executive 6 pm and general at 6:30 pm on June 4, 2025 (final meeting). President: Ann Primeau. PRO: Mary Payette.

O CHRISTMAS TEA: A BRITISH COMEDY comes to the Aultsville Theatre on Dec. 19th for two shows, 3pm and 7.30pm, as part of an almost Santa-worthy 37-city holiday tour. Tickets available at www.ochristmastea.com

THE SEAWAY VALLEY SINGERS will present their Christmas concert on Sun., Dec. 15 at 3 pm at the Christian Reformed Church in Williamsburg, under the direction of Robert Jones, who celebrates his 20th season at the helm. Tickets can be purchased in advance from choir members or online at ww.seawayvalleysingers.ca or at the door. The church is located at 12436 County Road 18 in Williamsburg, ½ km east of County Road 31.

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND invites musicians who play an instrument at an intermediate level to join us. Rehearsals every Wednesday, 6:45pm to 8:45pm at St-Felix de Valois Catholic Church, 620 Glengarry Blvd, Cornwall. Ralph Bough at 613-362-4881.

MUSIC & MAYHEM FUNDRAISER FOR BEYOND 21 The Music & Mayhem “2024 edition” (a show of comedy and light-hearted music) is coming to Dunvegan Dec 11,13 (7PM) and Dec 15 (2pm). Tickets $21 at Beyond21.org. For more information call Rosemary 613-525-1336.

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO at ANAF Mondays and Thursdays. Doors open at 10am. Bingo starts at 12pm. Call 613-936-6060. Our next euchres are on December 4 & 18. Please call 613-936-6060 for reservations. Everyone one is welcomed. Our activities will resume on January 6.

THE WILLIAMSTOWN SANTA CLAUS PARADE will take place on Sat., Dec.14, starting at 6pm. If you are entering a float, please meet at the Char-Lan parking lot by 5:30. Paradegoers can line the streets all the way to St. Mary’s Centre, where Santa will greet you! Info: Elsy (362-4515), Punam (662-7747), or Margie (330-9079).

THE SEAWAY STRINGS invites experienced fiddlers to join us for another year of fun playing Scottish, Irish, and Old Time music Thurs. from 1-3pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. Info: Jane 613-861-8100.

PARKINSON AWARENESS & ACTION for Cornwall & Area support group meeting on the third (3rd) Wednesday of every month. We meet on the lower floor of Chartwell Retirement Residence on 4th St, and McConnell at 1pm. People with Parkinson, care providers and support people are welcome. Info: Tom at 613.363.7375 or email tom.olien01@gmail.com

MOCCASIN RAILROAD CLUB OF CORNWALL meetings are on the first Wed. of every month (Sept. to June) at 7pm in room 122 at Center Charles-Emile Claude. This is a non-profit social club for people interested in model railroading as a hobby. Visitors are welcome. Contact cpatrick1@cogeco.ca.

MULTIPLE MYELOMA SUPPORT: If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with Myeloma and would like to connect with others, join us on Facebook, and email: cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca.

CORNWALL LEGION BRANCH 297 SENIORS OVER 60 Bid Euchre will be on Thurs, Dec. 12 and 19 in the main hall starting at 1 pm. Everyone welcome

CORNWALL LEGION BRANCH 297 SENIORS OVER 60 CLUB. There will be no meeting this month due to our Christmas dinner on December 21. Cocktail at 5 and dinner at 6 and music to follow. Dance is open to everyone starting at 8.

TRI-COUNTY LITERACY OFFERS FREE individualized one-on-one tutoring to adults. You can improve reading, writing, math, or digital skills. Supportive tutors help you every step of the way. It is never too late to learn. Info: 613-932-7161.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Let’s Play Euchre Jan. 8 & 22 at 7 pm. Info Roly 613-360-3584 or Gerry 613-931-3076.

ALEXANDRIA BRIDGE CLUB invites players and partners to join the Club every Thursday at 12:30 at the La Fraternité Hall at 49, St Paul St. Hope to see you there.

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women who have moved in the last 4 years to Cornwall and the SD&G Counties. Info: Henriette 613-330-9039.

BEREAVED FAMILIES OF ONTARIO South Eastern Region. Open and share group sessions 6pm on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month in the Starbrite Centre, located at 343 Pitt St. Info: 613-936-7470.

WING NIGHT at ANAF 14 Marlborough every Wed. starting at 5pm with music from 5-9 pm. Fun darts Sunday and Thursday nights 7-10 pm. Info: 613-938-5020.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB 506 Pitt St. offers guitar lessons, jamming sessions, chair yoga, fitness classes, bid euchre, canasta, crafts, quilting, choir, darts and more. Call 613-932-4969 for more info.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

ST. LAWRENCE SEAWAY STAMP CLUB meeting Tues. Dec. 17 from 6:30-8:30 pm (every 3rd Tuesday of the month) at Cornwall Public Library, 2nd floor .

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BR 297 Ladies’ Auxiliary Monthly Breakfast for 2024. Held the second Sunday of the month from 9-11:30 am. There is also a kids breakfast. Dates are: December 15th. Ann Primeau (Pres.)

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND Beginner classes Tuesday; Band rehearsals Monday; Band practice Thursday. Classes are 3:30-4:30pm band is 3:30-5:00pm, arrive 15 minutes early to set up. St Felix de Valois church hall. Info: cnhbandtra@gmail.com

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING BOTHERING YOU? You are not alone. There is help and hope. Call 613-937-4880 or visit www.al-anon.org

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS are handmade for and given to cancer patients. Info: Janice 613-936-1951.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS “Seniors & Friends” Wednesday Lunches from 11:30am-1pm, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Take-out available. 613-932-7600.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Wings & Things every Thursday from 4:30-8pm. Take-out available.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-360-3584.

BINGO AT THE CCÉC Come play every Monday at 6pm. Doors open at 4pm. NO RESERVATION. Meet us at CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.

CORNWALL ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION regular fun dart games every Mon.& Tues at 1pm. Everyone welcome. Info: 613 931-1815