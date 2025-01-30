Community Events

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on January 31st at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and 4-6:30 pm.

ANNUAL VALENTINE’S TEA & LUNCHEON hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 297 Ladies Auxiliary on Wed., Feb 12, from 11am-1pm. Lunch (soup & sandwiches, dessert), bake table, elephant table, book table, craft table, basket draws. Everyone welcome.

ALEXANDRIA BRIDGE CLUB invites players and partners to join the Club every Thursday at 12:30 at the La Fraternité Hall at 49, St Paul St. Hope to see you there.

STORY SLAM at the Glengarrian Pub on Feb 3rd at 7 pm. Do you have a story to tell? Do you want to spend a fun night hearing some great yarns? Ten story tellers will share their story in 5 minutes or less and compete for prizes. Theme is “Stranded”. Rules and info at: glengarrianstoryslam.ca

HOP INTO SPRING CRAFT AND ART SHOW at Knox-St. Paul’s United Church (800-12th St. E.) Sat. March 29 from 9 am-2 pm. If you would like a table contact: Carolyn Ruda 613-932-2415 or carolynruda@gmailcom

VALENTINE’S GALA FOR HOSPICE sponsored by Nativity Hall, on Fri, Feb 14th from 5 pm – 1 am. Eight course meal, door prizes, auction, entertainment. We have an event on Facebook through Seaway Valley Entertainment. Tickets can be purchased at Carefor Hospice or contact 613-861-4070

SEAWAY VALLEY COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTRE – FREE GROUP SNOWSHOE PROGRAM. “Making Tracks” is offered on Thursday mornings from 10 – 11 am at the Summerstown Trails from Jan. 30 until Feb. 13. Enjoy a guided one-hour excursion with a friendly group! No snowshoes? No problem – just call us to register at 613-936-0306 ext. 229.

TRANSITION CORNWALL+ is hosting the launch of The Seed Farmer: A Complete Guide to Growing, Using, and Selling Your Own Seeds, by Les Cèdres farmer Dan Brisebois February 1, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Cline House Gallery, 204 Second St. East, Cornwall.

VALENTINE’S DAY DANCE at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 205 Amelia (downstairs) on Fri., Feb 14 from 5-7 pm. Roast beef buffet. Dancing starts at 7 pm until the music stops. $20 per person. Info: 613-932-7600.

AN EVENING FOR THE LOVE OF CHOCOLATE hosted by the Catholic Women’s League on Sat., Feb. 8 at 7 pm at the Cornwall Legion. An evening of music, food and fun activities. Proceeds to St. Vincent de Paul Society and Centre 105. Info or tickets: Joan 613-931-2987 or Frances 613-932-7392.

TRI-COUNTY COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION Music and Dance Sat., Feb. 1st from 1-5 pm, South Stormont Township Hall, 2 Mille Roches Rd., Long Sault. Info: Elaine at 613-362-0173. Please note that information on dance cancellations will be posted on the Tri-County Country Music Association Facebook group.

DINNER & DANCE on Feb 14 at Cornwall Legion, 415 Second St. E. Tickets and info at the bar.

FOOTBALL PARTY on Sun., Feb 9 at Cornwall Legion, Glens Lounge. Pizza, chili, finger foods, 50/50 draw. Tickets and info at the bar.

TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY (TOPS) meetings at Trinity Anglican Church, 105 Second St W. every Wed. at 4:15 PM. We are a non-profit support group to help you lose weight. Website: www.tops.org Info: Penny 613-935-5171.

ARE YOU AGED 55+? Join us in our activities! Bid Euchre, Fast Crib, Grandma Bingo, Knitting / crocheting for our community, Friday lunches, Hall rental no alcohol. The Cornwall Senior Citizens Club welcomes you. For info. on activities, membership, and hall rentals, visit 119 Pitt St. Cornwall, ON or call 613-861-2573.

LADIES’ AUXILIARY MEETINGS at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 297 are first Wed. of the month. Executive at 6:30 pm, General at 7 pm. Dates: Feb 5th, Mar. 5, Apr. 2, May 7, 2025. Elections of executive 6 pm and general at 6:30 pm on June 4, 2025 (final meeting). President: Ann Primeau. PRO: Mary Payette.

FREDDIE MERCURY SOLO SHOW. Presented by the Ingleside Long Sault Lost Villages Lions Club Fri. Feb. 14 at South Stormont Community Hall 2 Mille Roches Rd, Long Sault. Doors open at 6:30 PM Show starts at 7:30 PM snacks available for purchase and cash bar. All Profits are donated to Local Charitable Organizations. Info: Sharon @ 613-577-0818; Reg @ 613-537-9701; Gerry @ 613-854-0194.

CLASSIC COUNTRY NIGHT – music, dance, live band all at the Lion’s Club in Bonville on Feb. 8th from 5-10 pm. Dinner includes pasta (chicken carbonara penne fusilli in tomato and beef sauce), salads & dessert – served at 5 pm. Catered by the Lion’s Club. Info: Marland 613-936-3625.

FEBRUARY, THE MONTH OF LOVE. Come and bring your sweetheart to a fun Karaoke time on Fri. Feb. 7 from 7 to 11 pm and again on Saturday afternoon from 2 to 6 pm on Feb. 15th at the Legion, Cumberland and Second Streets.

FROM DARKNESS TO LIGHT: A Musical Journey of Hope. Trinity Anglican Church Cornwall invites you to a candlelight fundraising concert featuring Heartstrings Ensemble, Owen Spicer, Organist, and Charlotte Corwin, Soprano with proceeds to support Trinity’s Music Ministry and Centre 105. Open to the entire community. When: Sunday, February 2, 2025, from 4:00 pm to 6:30 pm at 105 Second St W. Light refreshments served. Tickets must be purchased in advance. $10 each (early bird until January 24, 2025). For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit the church office: Tue, Wed, Thu from 9:00 AM to 1:30 PM and Fri from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM or call Keith at 613-933-3991 Ext 4 or email: trinityanglicancornwall@outlook.com

TRI-COUNTY LITERACY OFFERS FREE individualized one-on-one tutoring to adults. You can improve reading, writing, math, or digital skills. Supportive tutors help you every step of the way. It is never too late to learn. Info: 613-932-7161.

WING NIGHT at ANAF 14 Marlborough every Wed. starting at 5pm with music from 5-9 pm. Fun darts Sunday and Thursday nights 7-10 pm. Info: 613-938-5020.

ST. LAWRENCE SEAWAY STAMP CLUB meeting Tues. Feb 18th from 6:30-8:30 pm (every 3rd Tuesday of the month) at Cornwall Public Library, 2nd floor .

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

WINGS & THINGS at Knights Of Columbus 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) every Thursday from 4:30-8pm. Take-out available.

MOCCASIN RAILROAD CLUB OF CORNWALL meetings are on the first Wednesday of every month (Sept. to June) at 7pm in room 122 at Center Charles-Emile Claude. This is a non-profit social club for people interested in model railroading as a hobby. Visitors are welcome. Contact cpatrick1@cogeco.ca.

SEAWAY TOASTMASTERS CLUB is a supportive public speaking group with a focus on personal growth. Join us every second and fourth Tuesday, at the Cornwall Public Library, at 6:15pm. Meeting at 6:30 sharp. Info: Nathalee Leblanc 613-302-9658 or nathaleemartin@gmail.com.

CORNWAL LEGION SENIORS OVER 60 CLUB meeting and bingo will be held on Thursday February 6th 2025 in the Glens Lounge starting at noon. Bid Euchre will be held on Feb. 13, 20, and the 27th in the main hall at 1 pm. Everyone is welcome to come in and join us or just to see what is going on.

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND invites musicians who play an instrument at an intermediate level to join us. Rehearsals every Wednesday, 6:45pm to 8:45pm at St-Felix de Valois Catholic Church, 620 Glengarry Blvd, Cornwall. Ralph Bough at 613-362-4881.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Let’s Play Euchre Feb 5th and 19th at 7 pm. Info Roly 613-360-3584 or Gerry 613-931-3076.

THE SEAWAY STRINGS invites experienced fiddlers to join us for another year of fun playing Scottish, Irish, and Old Time music Thurs. from 1-3pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. Info: Jane 613-861-8100.

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO at ANAF Mondays and Thursdays. Doors open at 10am. Bingo starts at 12pm. Our next euchres are Feb 5 & 19. Call 613-936-6060.

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND Beginner classes Tuesday; Band rehearsals Monday; Band practice Thursday. Classes are 3:30-4:30pm band is 3:30-5:00pm, arrive 15 minutes early to set up. St Felix de Valois church hall. Info: cnhbandtra@gmail.com

PARKINSON AWARENESS & ACTION for Cornwall & Area support group meeting on the third (3rd) Wednesday of every month. We meet on the lower floor of Chartwell Retirement Residence on 4th St, and McConnell at 1pm. People with Parkinson, care providers and support people are welcome. Info: Tom at 613.363.7375 or email tom.olien01@gmail.com

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women who have moved in the last 4 years to Cornwall and the SD&G Counties. Info: Henriette 613-330-9039.

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING BOTHERING YOU? You are not alone. There is help and hope. Call 613-937-4880 or visit www.al-anon.org

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS are handmade for and given to cancer patients. Info: Janice 613-936-1951.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

MULTIPLE MYELOMA SUPPORT: If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with Myeloma and would like to connect with others, join us on Facebook, and email: cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca.

SENIORS & FRIENDS Knights Of Columbus Wednesday Lunches from 11:30am-1pm, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Take-out available. 613-932-7600.

FISH AND CHIPS at the Cornwall Royal Canadian Legion every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-360-3584.

BINGO AT THE CCÉC Come play every Monday at 6pm. Doors open at 4pm. NO RESERVATION. Meet us at CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.

BEREAVED FAMILIES OF ONTARIO South Eastern Region. Open and share group sessions 6pm on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month in the Starbrite Centre, located at 343 Pitt St. Info: 613-936-7470.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

REGULAR FUN DART GAMES at Cornwall Royal Canadian Legion every Mon.& Tues at 1pm. Everyone welcome. Info: 613 931-1815