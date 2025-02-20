COMMUNITY EVENTS

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

BLACK HISTORY MONTH presentation on Feb. 25 from 10 am to 12 pm, by Cesar Ndema-Moussa. Cesar is a visionary leader dedicated to empowering Black voices and fostering collective unity, understanding, and equity. This is a free virtual presentation brought to you by the Great River Ontario Health Team. Feel free to register for this enlightening presentation. Email: s.good@cscestrie.on.ca

ST. FRANCIS KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS Council 11531 is pleased to announce that their next Community Family Breakfast will be served on Sun., Feb. 23 in the St. Francis de Sales Parish Hall from 8:30am-Noon. Full breakfast including bacon, sausages, eggs any style, beans, home fries and beverage. All are welcome. Fully accessible hall with elevator service provided.

MOSAIC STAINED GLASS WORKSHOP. March 6th 6:30-9pm at Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. OPEN to Public. Several Projects kits available. For information contact Shelley @ 613-551-9165 or email: shelley@SandRCreations.com. Register by Feb 14th to ensure availability of materials.

THE GLENGARRY HISTORICAL SOCIETY will be presenting Deborah Waddell to speak about the Glengarry Home Children, Wed., March 5, 7:00 pm, in the Michael Depratto Hall upstairs at the Alexandria Sports Complex on MacDonald Street.

TRINITY CHURCH PANCAKE SUPPER at 105 2nd St., W., Tues., March 4 from 4:30-6:30. Pancakes, sausage, baked beans, real maple syrup, coffee, tea, juice. Info: Keith 613-933-3991×25

CLASSIC COUNTRY NIGHT – music, dance, live band all at the Lion’s Club in Bonville on March 8th from 5-10 pm. Dinner Irish Stew, salads & dessert – served at 5 pm. Catered by the Lion’s Club. Info: Marland 613-936-3625.

MENTAL ILLNESS FAMILY SUPPORT GROUPS for people in Cornwall & district with a mentally ill adult child, sibling or spouse. Meet others who understand what you’re going through. In-person (Cornwall): monthly 3rd Thursday 6 PM. ZOOM: bi-weekly Tuesday 6 PM. Details: email rollercoaster.families@gmail.com or visit www.listentofamilies.ca

ENCORE EDUCATION CENTRE has daytime sessions for adults 50+ including; World Events 1948 to Present- Israel & Ukraine, Writing your Life Story, Search for the Holy Grail, Bridge Basics, River Institute New Initiatives. Twenty more topics to come later. No exams or grades. Learning for fun and discovery! Information 613-937-1525 or www.encorecornwall.com

CELEBRATE ST. PATTY’S DAY with AM FM Band on March 15th in support of ANAF Unit #342, Marlborough St., Cornwall. Music from 2-6 pm. Kitchen serving Irish Stew starting at 5 pm. Tickets available at ANAF.

SPAGHETTI BENEFIT DINNER & DANCE on Sat. Feb 22nd at the Ramada Inn. Dinner at 5 pm, dancing at 7 pm. There will also be a silent auction. Tickets in advance (Ramada Inn, Centre 105, Agape Centre Lottery Booth at Cornwall Square, New for You Thrift Shop at Agape Centre) or at the door. All proceeds to Centre 105 and Agape Center.

ALEXANDRIA BRIDGE CLUB invites players and partners to join the Club every Thursday at 12:30 at the La Fraternité Hall at 49, St Paul St. Hope to see you there.

DEMENTIA INFORMATION SESSION with guest speaker Josee Desrochers-Leduc, Alzheimers Society of Cornwall on Tues. Feb. 25 at 1pm. Seaway Senior Citizens Club 506 Pitt St. No charge but registration required: 932-4969.

MOCCASIN RAILROAD CLUB OF CORNWALL meetings are on the first Wednesday of every month (Sept. to June) at 7pm in room 122 at Center Charles-Emile Claude. This is a non-profit social club for people interested in model railroading as a hobby. Visitors are welcome. Contact cpatrick1@cogeco.ca.

PARKINSON AWARENESS & ACTION for Cornwall & Area support group meeting on the third (3rd) Wednesday of every month. We meet on the lower floor of Chartwell Retirement Residence on 4th St, and McConnell at 1pm. People with Parkinson, care providers and support people are welcome. Info: Tom at 613.363.7375 or email tom.olien01@gmail.com

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND Beginner classes Tuesday; Band rehearsals Monday; Band practice Thursday. Classes are 3:30-4:30pm band is 3:30-5:00pm, arrive 15 minutes early to set up. St Felix de Valois church hall. Info: cnhbandtra@gmail.com

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND invites musicians who play an instrument at an intermediate level to join us. Rehearsals every Wednesday, 6:45pm to 8:45pm at St-Felix de Valois Catholic Church, 620 Glengarry Blvd, Cornwall. Ralph Bough at 613-362-4881.

SHROVE TUESDAY PANCAKE SUPPER at St. Andrew’s United Church Hall, “Irvine Hall”, Williamstown on Tues. March 4 from 4:30-6:30 pm. Come and enjoy fresh baked Ham, pancakes (Gluten Free available), local maple syrup, baked beans, fresh fruit, coffee, tea & apple juice.

BEREAVED FAMILIES OF ONTARIO South Eastern Region. Open and share group sessions 6pm on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month in the Starbrite Centre, located at 343 Pitt St. Info: 613-936-7470.

TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY (TOPS) meetings at Trinity Anglican Church, 105 Second St W. every Wed. at 4 PM. We are a non-profit support group to help you lose weight. Website: www.tops.org Info: Danielle 613-938-9730.

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

MULTIPLE MYELOMA SUPPORT: If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with Myeloma and would like to connect with others, join us on Facebook, and email: cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca.

THE SEAWAY STRINGS invites experienced fiddlers to join us for another year of fun playing Scottish, Irish, and Old Time music Thurs. from 1-3pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. Info: Jane 613-861-8100.

SEAWAY TOASTMASTERS CLUB is a supportive public speaking group with a focus on personal growth. Join us every second and fourth Tuesday, at the Cornwall Public Library, at 6:15pm. Meeting at 6:30 sharp. Info: Nathalee Leblanc 613-302-9658 or nathaleemartin@gmail.com.

BAKTRAK 50’s & 60’s Country & Rock ‘n Roll (plus originals) March 22 • 7 pm • $5 at the door Bonville Lions Club 17413 McPhail Road, St. Andrews West

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO at ANAF Mondays and Thursdays. Doors open at 10am. Bingo starts at 12pm. Call 613-936-6060.

ARE YOU AGED 55+? Join us in our activities! Bid Euchre, Fast Crib, Grandma Bingo, Knitting / crocheting for our community, Friday lunches, Hall rental no alcohol. The Cornwall Senior Citizens Club welcomes you. For info. on activities, membership, and hall rentals, visit 119 Pitt St. Cornwall, ON or call 613-861-2573.

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women who have moved in the last 4 years to Cornwall and the SD&G Counties. Info: Henriette 613-330-9039.

KNOX-ST. PAUL’S UNITED CHURCH PANCAKE SUPPER on March 4th 5 – 7 PM. Pancakes, Beans, Sausages and dessert. Adult $10 Children (12 and younger) $5.

TRI-COUNTY LITERACY OFFERS FREE individualized one-on-one tutoring to adults. You can improve reading, writing, math, or digital skills. Supportive tutors help you every step of the way. It is never too late to learn. Info: 613-932-7161.

WING NIGHT at ANAF 14 Marlborough every Wed. starting at 5pm with music from 5-9 pm. Fun darts Sunday and Thursday nights 7-10 pm. Info: 613-938-5020.

FISH AND CHIPS at the Cornwall Royal Canadian Legion every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-360-3584.

LADIES’ AUXILIARY MEETINGS at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 297 are first Wed. of the month. Executive at 6:30 pm, General at 7 pm. Dates: Mar. 5, Apr. 2, May 7, 2025. Elections of executive 6 pm and general at 6:30 pm on June 4, 2025 (final meeting). President: Ann Primeau. PRO: Mary Payette.

BINGO AT THE CCÉC Come play every Monday at 6pm. Doors open at 4pm. NO RESERVATION. Meet us at CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.

REGULAR FUN DART GAMES at Cornwall Royal Canadian Legion every Mon.& Tues at 1pm. Everyone welcome. Info: 613 931-1815

ST. LAWRENCE SEAWAY STAMP CLUB meeting Tues. March 19th from 6:30-8:30 pm (every 3rd Tuesday of the month) at Cornwall Public Library, 2nd floor .

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Let’s Play Euchre March 5 & 19 at 7 pm. Info Roly 613-360-3584 or Gerry 613-931-3076.

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING BOTHERING YOU? You are not alone. There is help and hope. Call 613-937-4880 or visit www.al-anon.org

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS are handmade for and given to cancer patients. Info: Janice 613-936-1951.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

CORNWAL LEGION SENIORS OVER 60 CLUB Bid Euchre will be held on Feb. 20, and the 27th in the main hall at 1 pm. Everyone is welcome to come in and join us or just to see what is going on.

SENIORS & FRIENDS Knights Of Columbus Wednesday Lunches from 11:30am-1pm, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Take-out available. 613-932-7600.

WINGS & THINGS at Knights Of Columbus 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) every Thursday from 4:30-8pm. Take-out available.

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on February 28th at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and 4-6:30 pm.