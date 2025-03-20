Community Events

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH invites you to it’s Sunday Morning Worship Service at 10:00 a.m. Konnect Kids children ages 4-12 years , Nursery available. Free Movie night, Saturday, March 29th at 6:30 p.m. ” The Courageous Legacy ” ( A Kindrick’s Brothers Production ) For further information call 613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com or www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca

FRIENDS OF THE GARDEN invites you to join us in welcoming Rebecca Boyer of West Coast Seeds who will be giving her presentation on Birding 101. If you want to know more about our local birds and what it takes to keep them coming back to your feeder then you do not want to miss this presentation. Meeting is on April 8th at 6:45 p.m. at St. Thérèse Church (1304 Lisieux St, Cornwall). Contact us at cornwallhortsociety@gmail.com for more information.

ST. FRANCIS KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS COUNCIL 11531 next Community Family Breakfast will be served on Sun., March 30 in the St. Francis de Sales Parish Hall from 8:30 AM to Noon. Full breakfast including bacon, sausages, eggs any style, beans, home fries and beverage. All are welcome. Fully accessible hall with elevator service provided.

ENCORE EDUCATION CENTRE, Cornwall offers daytime sessions for adults 50+. Learning for fun and discovery. No exams or grades. Still to come in March; Rise & Divergence of Various Christian -Denominations, Northern Theatre in American Revolutionary War 1775-1783, World War II Diaries. Many more topics coming later in April & May. Info: 613-937-1525 or visit www.encorecornwall.com

LOST VILLAGES LIONS CLUB GAL’S SPRING FLING Fri. April 11 South Stormont Township Hall, Long Sault (6:00-9:00). Hosted by Ingleside Long Sault Lost Villages Lions Club in support of Community Living Stormont County. Vendors, Fashion show, prizes, cash bar and refreshments. Advance Tickets only at 280 9th St. West (CLSC) or 613-577-0818.

DESIRING TO IMPROVE YOUR DIGITAL SKILLS with hands-on training? Tri-County Literacy is pleased to offer a FREE Training on Google Suite on Tuesdays and Thursdays evenings. Classes will run from March 25, 2025, to May 1, 2025. To register call Carolyn Eva at 613-932-7161. Call today – only 3 spots left.

PANCAKE BREAKFAST sponsored by the Rotary Club of Cornwall on Sat. March 29th from 7 am – noon at St. John’s Presbyterian Church. All proceeds to the Children’s Treatment Centre.

OPTIMIST CLUB OF CORNWALL SPRING AND EASTER CRAFT SHOW on March 29 from 10am-4pm at 301 Sunnyside Ave. in the Optimist Club of Cornwall Club House. Canteen will be open 11am until 2pm.

MAPLE WEEKEND. Bring your family and friends to see how maple syrup is made! On April 5 and 6, some area maple syrup producers are opening their doors to visitors. To see who is participating, visit ontariomaple.ca. This is a free event, and each producer has something different to offer. See you there!

FOCUS ART 2025 SPRING EXHIBITION – Exposition du printemps 2025 at Cornwall Square (2nd floor) on April 3-6 and April 10-13. Hours: Thurs./Fri. 10am-6pm; Sat. 9:30am-5:30pm; Sun. 11am-3pm. Vernissage Apr. 5 from 2-4 pm. Over 30 local artists/ plus de 30 artistes locaux.

HOP INTO SPRING CRAFT AND ART SHOW at Knox-St. Paul’s United Church (800-12th St. E.) on Sat. March 29th 9am -2pm. Two floors full of vendors plus the popular deli and bake table. Please bring a non perishable food item for Agape Community Market.

ROTARY CLUB OF CORNWALL – ANNUAL PANCAKE BREAKFAST and Silent Auction will be held March 29 from 7am-12 pm at the St John’s Presbyterian Church, 28 Second St E. Come out and enjoy a wonderful pancake and sausage breakfast with family and friends all in support of The Children’s Treatment Centre. There will also be face painting and colouring available for the children.

CITIZENS FOR MARSHLAND CONSERVATION will hold their AGM on Sat., March 22 from 2-4 pm at the Cornwall Public Library, Upstairs Meeting Room, 45 Second St. E. Everyone is welcome.

MULTIPLE MYELOMA SUPPORT: If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with Myeloma and would like to connect with others, join us on Facebook, and email: cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca.

LADIES’ AUXILIARY MEETINGS at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 297 are first Wed. of the month. Executive at 6:30 pm, General at 7 pm. Dates: Apr. 2, May 7, 2025. Elections of executive 6 pm and general at 6:30 pm on June 4, 2025 (final meeting). President: Ann Primeau. PRO: Mary Payette.

ENCORE EDUCATION CENTRE has daytime sessions for adults 50+ including; World Events 1948 to Present- Israel & Ukraine, Writing your Life Story, Search for the Holy Grail, Bridge Basics, River Institute New Initiatives. Twenty more topics to come later. No exams or grades. Learning for fun and discovery! Information 613-937-1525 or www.encorecornwall.com

MENTAL ILLNESS FAMILY SUPPORT GROUPS for people in Cornwall & district with a mentally ill adult child, sibling or spouse. Meet others who understand what you’re going through. In-person (Cornwall): monthly 3rd Thursday 6 PM. ZOOM: bi-weekly Tuesday 6 PM. Details: email rollercoaster.families@gmail.com or visit www.listentofamilies.ca

MOCCASIN RAILROAD CLUB OF CORNWALL meetings are on the first Wednesday of every month (Sept. to June) at 7pm in room 122 at Center Charles-Emile Claude. This is a non-profit social club for people interested in model railroading as a hobby. Visitors are welcome. Contact cpatrick1@cogeco.ca.

TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY (TOPS) meetings at Trinity Anglican Church, 105 Second St W. every Wed. at 4 PM. We are a non-profit support group to help you lose weight. Website: www.tops.org Info: Danielle 613-938-9730.

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

THE LOST VILLAGES LIONS CLUB is hosting a fundraising spaghetti dinner in aid of Lost Villages Historical Society. It will be held on April 12, 3-7pm at the South Stormont Community Hall. There will be entertainment and a silent auction. More information call Carol Goddard 613 938 2455.

Le CCÉC et le Théâtre de L’Amalgame présentent “Au pensionnat des toujours jeunes” les 21 et 28 mars à 19h00 et les 22, 23, 29, et 30 mars à 14h00 au Théâtre Seaway Valley, 30 Sixième Rue Est, Cornwall. Info : 613-362-0931 ou info@lamalgamedesarts.ca

SPAGHETTI DINNER FUNDRAISER for Seaway Senior Citizens Club , Sat. April 5th 4pm – 7 pm at the Seaway Valley Theatre Company, 30 Sixth Street E. Dine in or take out. Advance tickets at Seaway Senior Citizens Club 506 Pitt St . 932-4969.

BEREAVED FAMILIES OF ONTARIO South Eastern Region. Open and share group sessions 6pm on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month in the Starbrite Centre, located at 343 Pitt St. Info: 613-936-7470.

BUNNY BAKE SALE & ART/CRAFT MARKET, Sat. April 12, Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt Street 10 am – 3 pm. Bake tables, cafe, art/craft tables, book table, silent auction. Vendor tables available for rent. Call Karen at 932-4969

LANDSCAPING & GROUNDS MAINTENANCE LABOURER (certificate program) offered by Tri-County Literacy from April 7 to May 7 (Mondays & Wednesdays) from 10 am – noon. CALL 613-932-7161, extension 2 to apply by the March 28 deadline. Seats are limited.

FREE GOOGLE SUITE CLASS – Tri-County Litaracy has seats left in our upcoming in-person Google Suite class (video). Class runs March 25th to May 1st, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 5:30 pm to 7 pm.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BR 297 Ladies’ Auxiliary Monthly Breakfast for 2025. Held from 9-11:30 am. Dates are: April 13, May 11 (Mother’s Day Breakfast), June 15, July 13. Thank you for your support. Breakfast includes: eggs, bacon, homefries, baked beans, sausages, coffee, tea & toast. There is also a kids breakfast. Ann Primeau (Pres.) and Mary Payette (PRO).

WINGS & THINGS at Knights Of Columbus 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) every Thursday from 4:30-8pm. Take-out available.

FISH AND CHIPS at the Cornwall Royal Canadian Legion every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

ARE YOU AGED 55+? Join us in our activities! Bid Euchre, Fast Crib, Grandma Bingo, Knitting / crocheting for our community, Friday lunches, Hall rental no alcohol. The Cornwall Senior Citizens Club welcomes you. For info. on activities, membership, and hall rentals, visit 119 Pitt St. Cornwall, ON or call 613-861-2573.

THE PATRONS OF ST. COLUMBAN FOUNDATION invites you to a spaghetti dinner fundraiser at the Knights of Columbus Council 755, 205 Amelia St. on Sun. March 30 from 4-6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at St. Columban’s parish office during office hours, from Foundation members, by calling Brian at 613-933-8353 and at the Knight of Columbus. Everyone is welcome.

PARKINSON AWARENESS & ACTION for Cornwall & Area support group meeting on the third (3rd) Wednesday of every month. We meet on the lower floor of Chartwell Retirement Residence on 4th St, and McConnell at 1pm. People with Parkinson, care providers and support people are welcome. Info: Tom at 613.363.7375 or email tom.olien01@gmail.com

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND Beginner classes Tuesday; Band rehearsals Monday; Band practice Thursday. Classes are 3:30-4:30pm band is 3:30-5:00pm, arrive 15 minutes early to set up. St Felix de Valois church hall. Info: cnhbandtra@gmail.com

THE SEAWAY STRINGS invites experienced fiddlers to join us for another year of fun playing Scottish, Irish, and Old Time music Thurs. from 1-3pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. Info: Jane 613-861-8100.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-360-3584.

SEAWAY TOASTMASTERS CLUB is a supportive public speaking group with a focus on personal growth. Join us every second and fourth Tuesday, at the Cornwall Public Library, at 6:15pm. Meeting at 6:30 sharp. Info: Nathalee Leblanc 613-302-9658 or nathaleemartin@gmail.com.

ST. LAWRENCE SEAWAY STAMP CLUB meeting Tues. April 15 from 6:30-8:30 pm (every 3rd Tuesday of the month) at Cornwall Public Library, 2nd floor .

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Let’s Play Euchre April 2, 16, & 30th at 7 pm. Info Roly 613-360-3584 or Gerry 613-931-3076.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS are handmade for and given to cancer patients. Info: Janice 613-936-1951.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND invites musicians who play an instrument at an intermediate level to join us. Rehearsals every Wednesday, 6:45pm to 8:45pm at St-Felix de Valois Catholic Church, 620 Glengarry Blvd, Cornwall. Ralph Bough at 613-362-4881.

BAKTRAK 50’s & 60’s Country & Rock ‘n Roll (plus originals) March 22 • 7 pm • $5 at the door Bonville Lions Club 17413 McPhail Road, St. Andrews West

CLASSIC COUNTRY NIGHT – music, dance, live band all at the Lion’s Club in Bonville on April 12th from 5-10 pm. Dinner baked ham, potatoes & veggies – served at 5 pm. Catered by the Lion’s Club. Info: Marland 613-936-3625.

TRI-COUNTY LITERACY OFFERS FREE individualized one-on-one tutoring to adults. You can improve reading, writing, math, or digital skills. Supportive tutors help you every step of the way. It is never too late to learn. Info: 613-932-7161.

ALEXANDRIA BRIDGE CLUB invites players and partners to join the Club every Thursday at 12:30 at the La Fraternité Hall at 49, St Paul St. Hope to see you there.

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on March 28th at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and 4-6:30 pm.

WING NIGHT at ANAF 14 Marlborough every Wed. starting at 5pm with music from 5-9 pm. Fun darts Sunday and Thursday nights 7-10 pm. Info: 613-938-5020.

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO at ANAF Mondays and Thursdays. Doors open at 10am. Bingo starts at 12pm.

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women who have moved in the last 4 years to Cornwall and the SD&G Counties. Info: Henriette 613-330-9039.

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING BOTHERING YOU? You are not alone. There is help and hope. Call 613-937-4880 or visit www.al-anon.org

SENIORS & FRIENDS Knights Of Columbus Wednesday Lunches from 11:30am-1pm, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Take-out available. 613-932-7600.

BINGO AT THE CCÉC Come play every Monday at 6pm. Doors open at 4pm. NO RESERVATION. Meet us at CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.

REGULAR FUN DART GAMES at Cornwall Royal Canadian Legion every Mon.& Tues at 1pm. Everyone welcome. Info: 613 931-1815