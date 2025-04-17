Community Events

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

ALL CANDIDATES’ DEBATE: The Cornwall and District Labour Council invites all members of the community to an all-candidates’ debate of Federal Election issues on April 16, 6:00-800 at the Cornwall Public Library. There will be an opportunity to ask questions to the candidates.

EASTER BREAKFAST at North Stormont Place in Avonmore on Sat. April 19 from 8:30 to 10:30 am. Everyone Welcome. Breakfast hosted by Roxborough Agricultural Society. www.avonmorefair.ca Egg Hunt for the children at 10 am- Bring your own basket – hosted by Avonmore Rec.

DAY OF MOURNING: The Cornwall and District Labour Council invites members of the community to a ceremony of remembrance of injured workers on Sun., April 27 at 11am at the Injured Workers’ Memorial, Lamoureux Park.

STORMONT, DUNDAS & GLENGARRY SENIORS’ EDUCATION CENTRE INC. (aka- Encore Seniors Education Centre, Encore Education Centre). ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Wed., May 14 at 1:30 pm, 800 Twelfth St E. Info. 613-937-1525 or encore@cogeco.net

LEARN ALL ABOUT COLOUR IN YOUR GARDEN using various perennials throughout the year. Join Friends of the Garden on Tuesday, May 13th at 6:45 p.m. as Candace Dressler, a Master Gardener, shares her knowledge about Colour Through the Seasons. Meeting location: St. Thérèse Church Hall (1304 Lisieux Street, Cornwall). Contact cornwallhortsociety@gmail.com for more info.

THE GLENGARRY HISTORICAL SOCIETY will feature Allan MacDonald, Archivist, on April 27, 3 pm, who will once again tell the story of S.D. &G. through photographs he has gleaned from ancestral files. Worthy of Note: You will not see the same photograph twice! Alexandria Sports Palace upstairs in the Michael Depratto Hall.

TRI-COUNTY LITERACY COUNCIL is happy to offer its popular Hands-on Tablet Training for adults (Android tablets provided). This free class runs April 28 to June 16 (Mondays). Info or to register: 613-932-7161, extension 2

GOOD FRIDAY SERVICE for the Avonmore Finch Gravel Hill Presbyterian Pastoral Charge will be held in the Gravel Hill Church at 10:30 on Friday April 18th. Rev. Ian MacMillan will conduct the service.

CORNWALL QUILTERS GUILD next monthly meeting on Mon. April 21 at 7 pm in St. Matthews Lutheran Church hall, 1509 2nd St. W. Topic: The Art of Applique . Info: Barb 613-360-8079

ST. FRANCIS KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS COUNCIL 11531 next Community Family Breakfast will be on Sun., April 27 in the St. Francis de Sales Parish Hall from 8:30am-Noon. Full breakfast. All are welcome. Fully accessible hall with elevator service provided.

ANAF MOTHER’S DAY SHOW on Sat., May 10 from 7-10 pm featuring Jonny Yumang tribute to Engelbert Humperdinck and other stars of love at ANAF, 14 Marlborough St. Info: 613-938-5020 or 514-806-5159.

CHICKEN BENEFIT DINNER, a fundraiser for the Arts Hall of Fame, May 4 at 5 pm at the Royal Canadian Legion, Second St. W. Entertainment, art auction, great supper. No tickets at the door. Tickets: cornwallartshalloffame@gmail.com or call Rose at 61- 931-1194.

TRINITY CHURCH SPRING MARKET at 105 2nd St. W. on Sat. May 3 from 10am-2pm. Crafts and Household items for sale – bake table. Cafe with sandwiches, tea or coffee. Info: sandy.riv71@gmail.com to reserve your table.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BR 297 Ladies’ Auxiliary Monthly Breakfast for 2025. Held from 9-11:30 am. Dates are: May 11 (Mother’s Day Breakfast), June 15 (Father’s Day Breakfast), July 13. Thank you for your support. Breakfast includes: eggs, bacon, homefries, baked beans, sausages, coffee, tea & toast. There is also a kids breakfast. Ann Primeau (Pres.) and Mary Payette (PRO).

ATTENTION CAMPERS: Camp Kagama is ready for you, boys and girls ages 7 – 13. We also offer a Leadership Camp for 14+. For registration and info. Visit: www.CampKagama.ca

ALEXANDRIA BRIDGE CLUB invites players and partners to join the Club every Thursday at 12:30 at the La Fraternité Hall at 49, St Paul St. Hope to see you there.

MENTAL ILLNESS FAMILY SUPPORT GROUPS for people in Cornwall & district with a mentally ill adult child, sibling or spouse. Meet others who understand what you’re going through. In-person (Cornwall): monthly 3rd Thursday 6 PM. ZOOM: bi-weekly Tuesday 6 PM. Details: email rollercoaster.families@gmail.com or visit www.listentofamilies.ca

MOCCASIN RAILROAD CLUB OF CORNWALL meetings are on the first Wednesday of every month (Sept. to June) at 7pm in room 122 at Center Charles-Emile Claude. This is a non-profit social club for people interested in model railroading as a hobby. Visitors are welcome. Contact cpatrick1@cogeco.ca.

PARKINSON AWARENESS & ACTION for Cornwall & Area support group meeting on the third (3rd) Wednesday of every month. We meet on the lower floor of Chartwell Retirement Residence on 4th St, and McConnell at 1pm. People with Parkinson, care providers and support people are welcome. Info: Tom at 613.363.7375 or email tom.olien01@gmail.com

ST. LAWRENCE SEAWAY STAMP CLUB meeting Tues. May 20th & June 17th from 6:30-8:30 pm (every 3rd Tuesday of the month) at Cornwall Public Library, 2nd floor .

BEREAVED FAMILIES OF ONTARIO South Eastern Region. Open and share group sessions 6:30pm on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month in the Starbrite Centre, located at 343 Pitt St. Info: 613-936-7470.

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND invites musicians who play an instrument at an intermediate level to join us. Rehearsals every Wednesday, 6:45pm to 8:45pm at St-Felix de Valois Catholic Church, 620 Glengarry Blvd, Cornwall. Ralph Bough at 613-362-4881.

ARE YOU AGED 55+? Join us in our activities! Bid Euchre, Fast Crib, Grandma Bingo, Knitting / crocheting for our community, Friday lunches, Hall rental no alcohol. The Cornwall Senior Citizens Club welcomes you. For info. on activities, membership, and hall rentals, visit 119 Pitt St. Cornwall, ON or call 613-861-2573.

BINGO AT PRECIOUS BLOOD PARISH HALL Wed., April 23. Doors open at 5pm, Early Bird at 6:20pm and Bingo at 7:00pm. Hot dogs and refreshments available for purchase. See you there! More info call 613-931-1424.

CENTENNIAL CHOIR OF CORNWALL’S SPRING CONCERT titled RISE will take place at Aultsville Theatre on Fri., May 2 at 7 pm. Tickets available at Fine Home Hardware, 1300 Vincent Massey Drive, Melody Music, 104 Pitt Street or from any choir member.

FREE TUTOR TRAINING. No teaching experience is required, only a passion to help others. The 2-day workshop will happen April 28 & 29, 2025 from 9:30 to 12:00. To register call Tri-County Literacy at 613-932-7161 or email volunteer@tricountyliteracy.ca

CLASSIC COUNTRY NIGHT – music, dance, live band all at the Lion’s Club in Bonville on May 10th from 5-10 pm. Dinner BBQ Chicken, French fries, salad, desserts – served at 5 pm. Catered by the Lion’s Club. Info: Marland 613-936-3625.

TRI-COUNTY LITERACY OFFERS FREE individualized one-on-one tutoring to adults. You can improve reading, writing, math, or digital skills. Supportive tutors help you every step of the way. It is never too late to learn. Info: 613-932-7161.

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on April 25 at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and 4-6:30 pm.

LADIES’ AUXILIARY MEETINGS at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 297 are first Wed. of the month. Executive at 6:30 pm, General at 7 pm. Dates: May 7, 2025. Elections of executive 6 pm and general at 6:30 pm on June 4, 2025 (final meeting). President: Ann Primeau. PRO: Mary Payette.

WING NIGHT at ANAF 14 Marlborough every Wed. starting at 5pm with music from 5-9 pm. Fun darts Sunday and Thursday nights 7-10 pm. Info: 613-938-5020.

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Let’s Play Euchre April 30, May 14 & 28th at 7 pm. Info Roly 613-360-3584 or Gerry 613-931-3076.

THE SEAWAY STRINGS invites experienced fiddlers to join us for another year of fun playing Scottish, Irish, and Old Time music Thurs. from 1-3pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. Info: Jane 613-861-8100.

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO at ANAF Mondays and Thursdays. Doors open at 10am. Bingo starts at 12pm.

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women who have moved in the last 4 years to Cornwall and the SD&G Counties. Info: Henriette 613-330-9039.

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING BOTHERING YOU? You are not alone. There is help and hope. Call 613-937-4880 or visit www.al-anon.org

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS are handmade for and given to cancer patients. Info: Janice 613-936-1951.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

WINGS & THINGS at Knights Of Columbus 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) every Thursday from 4:30-8pm. Take-out available.

FISH AND CHIPS at the Cornwall Royal Canadian Legion every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-360-3584.

BINGO AT THE CCÉC Come play every Monday at 6pm. Doors open at 4pm. NO RESERVATION. Meet us at CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

MULTIPLE MYELOMA SUPPORT: If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with Myeloma and would like to connect with others, join us on Facebook, and email: cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca.

SEAWAY TOASTMASTERS CLUB is a supportive public speaking group with a focus on personal growth. Join us every second and fourth Tuesday, at the Cornwall Public Library, at 6:15pm. Meeting at 6:30 sharp. Info: Nathalee Leblanc 613-302-9658 or nathaleemartin@gmail.com.

REGULAR FUN DART GAMES at Cornwall Royal Canadian Legion every Mon.& Tues at 1pm. Everyone welcome. Info: 613 931-1815

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND Beginner classes Tuesday; Band rehearsals Monday; Band practice Thursday. Classes are 3:30-4:30pm band is 3:30-5:00pm, arrive 15 minutes early to set up. St Felix de Valois church hall. Info: cnhbandtra@gmail.com

SENIORS & FRIENDS Knights Of Columbus Wednesday Lunches from 11:30am-1pm, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Take-out available. 613-932-7600.