Community Events

PLANT SALE on Sat., May 3rd hosted by Friends of the Garden. From 9 am-12 pm at St. Thérèse Church (1304 Lisieux Street) come browse our selection of perennials, baked goods, tools, ornaments, books and more! Let’s make our community bloom! Spring into action and join us for this fern-tastic fundraiser!

YARD SALE FUNDRAISER on May 24 (rain date May 31) at 325 Baldwin Ave from 8am-3pm. Proceeds for the Cornwall New Horizons Band. Info: Ralph 613-362-4881.

BINGO AT PRECIOUS BLOOD PARISH Hall Wed., May 7 and May 21. Doors open at 5pm, Early Bird at 6:20pm and Bingo at 7:00pm. Hot dogs and refreshments available for purchase. See you there! Info: 613-931-1424.

BID EUCHRE at Precious Blood Parish Hall starting Thurs. May 8 and May 22. Doors open at 6:00pm, games start at 6:30pm. Info: 613-931-1424.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS 8715 CHARITY DANCE on Sat. May 3-at Héritage Golf Course-Lancaster. Live band, cold buffet, cash bar. Call Pat at 613-363-5488 for tickets.

ST. FRANCIS KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS COUNCIL 11531 Community Roast Beef Dinner on Thurs., May 8th in the St. Francis de Sales Parish Hall (434 Second St. W.) from 4:30-6 PM. Complete dinner with coleslaw, roll, Roast Beef entrée, potatoes, vegetables, dessert & beverage. Fully accessible hall with elevator service.

ST. JOHN’S PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH (28 Second St. East) is pleased to present the annual McGaughey organ concert on Fri. May 9 at 7 p.m. The featured performer will be Mr. Collin Miller. Admission is free and open to all. Any freewill offering collected will help to fund next year’s concert.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS 5068 BREAKFAST on Sun. May 4 at Precious Blood Parish Hall 9am to 12pm. Free will offering.

FREE ACCESSIBLE YOGA for everyone on Thurs, May 22 from 2-3:30 pm at the Benson Center, Automotive Room. An instructor from New Mindset Yoga will show a series of yoga poses and stretches. Wear loose clothes and bring a yoga mat if you have one. RSVP by May 16: 613-938-9550.

GRAVEL HILL CEMETERY – Annual Meeting of the Gravel Hill Cemetery Board will be held in Gravel Hill Church on Mon. May 5 beginning at 8 pm.(Revised Date) All plot holders and other interested persons are urged to attend.

BOOK LAUNCH: Skipper Dean Swift will launch his new book, recounting his “latest tale of calamity and intrigue,” May 22 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cline House Gallery, 204 Second St. E. The pictorial record chronicles his most recent seafaring adventures.

THE AHMADIYYA MUSLIM YOUTH ASSOCIATION’S ANNUAL FUNDRAISER will take place June 22 at the Lions Club bandshell in Lamoureux Park. This year’s proceeds will go to the Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation. Sign up at https://raceroster.com/events/2025/101720/run-for-cornwall-2025

PRE-APPRENTICESHIP PREPARATION CLASS sponsored by Tri-County Literacy. Classed run May 26 – July 3 (2 days per week). Info: 613-932-7161 ext 2.

CORNWALL LEGION BRANCH 297 OVER 60 CLUB Bid Euchre will be on May 8 in the Glens Lounge. Euchre on May 15, 22 and 29 will be held in the main hall. Start time 1 pm.

VICTORIAN DESSERT TEA PARTY. Sat. May 31 from 1-3 pm at the St. Andrews St. Marks United Church, Long Sault. Info or to reserve call Louise: 613-534-2075.

CORNWALL LEGION BRANCH 297 OVER 60 CLUB monthly luncheon and meeting and bingo will be held on Thurs., May 1 starting at noon.

TRI-COUNTY COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION MUSIC AND DANCE on Sat., May 3 from 1-5 PM at South Stormont Township Hall, 2 Mille Roches Rd., Long Sault, ON

PARKINSON AWARENESS & ACTION for Cornwall & Area support group meeting on the third (3rd) Wednesday of every month. We meet on the lower floor of Chartwell Retirement Residence on 4th St, and McConnell at 1pm. People with Parkinson, care providers and support people are welcome. Info: Tom at 613.363.7375 or email tom.olien01@gmail.com

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BR 297 Ladies’ Auxiliary Monthly Breakfast for 2025. Held from 9-11:30 am. Dates are: May 11 (Mother’s Day Breakfast), June 15 (Father’s Day Breakfast), July 13. Thank you for your support. Breakfast includes: eggs, bacon, homefries, baked beans, sausages, coffee, tea & toast. There is also a kids breakfast. Ann Primeau (Pres.) and Mary Payette (PRO).

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF FEDERAL RETIREES CORNWALL AND DISTRICT BRANCH Annual meeting, May 7 at 10:30 AM at Cornwall Legion. Call 343-983-0505 to confirm

CORNWALL PENTECOSTAL CHURCH FUNDRAISER on Sat May 17 from 4:30 – 6:30 pm at 208 Second St. E. Desserts, Live Auction, Silent Auction, Garage Sale Items & Lots of Prizes. Info: 613-937-3737.

NATIONAL FIDDLE DAY 2025 will be celebrated at the Glengarry Celtic Music Hall of Fame in Williamstown on Sat., May 17 from 2-4 pm. Join us for toe tapping music and refreshments.

ONTARIO SENIOR GAMES ASSOCIATION DISTRICT #8 BOCCE qualifiers take place on Fri. May 16 at 9:30 am at the Benson Center. Info or to sign up contact Ron at 705-760-0598 or ronaldcambridge@hotmail.com. Deadline is May 12.

COOKIE FUNDRAISER from May 1 – May 22. Four flavours to choose from. Cookies provided by Cakes & More. To pre-order call 613-938-9550. Proceeds for Community Living Stormont County.

STROKE UP SOME FUN! ROCK ‘N BOWL on Thurs, May 15 from 11am-2 pm at Nativity Bowling Lanes, 301 McConnell Ave. Everyone welcome. Tickets only avail. at CLSC reception desk at 280 Ninth St. W. Info: 613-938-9550. Proceeds for Community Living Stormont County.

ANAF MOTHER’S DAY SHOW on Sat., May 10 from 7-10 pm featuring Jonny Yumang tribute to Engelbert Humperdinck and other stars of love at ANAF, 14 Marlborough St. Info: 613-938-5020 or 514-806-5159.

SEAWAY VALLEY SINGERS present “Over The Rainbow” spring concert on Fri. May 9 at 7:30 pm at Christian Reformed Church, 12436 County Rd 18, Williamsburg. Info or for tickets: 613-330-6889 or seawayvalleysingers@gmail.com

LEARN ALL ABOUT COLOUR IN YOUR GARDEN using various perennials throughout the year. Join Friends of the Garden on Tuesday, May 13th at 6:45 p.m. as Candace Dressler, a Master Gardener, shares her knowledge about Colour Through the Seasons. Meeting location: St. Thérèse Church Hall (1304 Lisieux Street, Cornwall). Contact cornwallhortsociety@gmail.com for more info.

CHICKEN BENEFIT DINNER, a fundraiser for the Arts Hall of Fame, May 4 at 5 pm at the Royal Canadian Legion, Second St. W. Entertainment, art auction, great supper. No tickets at the door. Tickets: cornwallartshalloffame@gmail.com or call Rose at 61- 931-1194.

TRINITY CHURCH SPRING MARKET at 105 2nd St. W. on Sat. May 3 from 10am-2pm. Crafts and Household items for sale – bake table. Cafe with sandwiches, tea or coffee. Info: sandy.riv71@gmail.com to reserve your table.

ATTENTION CAMPERS: Camp Kagama is ready for you, boys and girls ages 7 – 13. We also offer a Leadership Camp for 14+. For registration and info. Visit: www.CampKagama.ca

CENTENNIAL CHOIR OF CORNWALL’S SPRING CONCERT titled RISE will take place at Aultsville Theatre on Fri., May 2 at 7 pm. Tickets available at Fine Home Hardware, 1300 Vincent Massey Drive, Melody Music, 104 Pitt Street or from any choir member.

CLASSIC COUNTRY NIGHT – music, dance, live band all at the Lion’s Club in Bonville on May 10th from 5-10 pm. Dinner BBQ Chicken, French fries, salad, desserts – served at 5 pm. Catered by the Lion’s Club. Info: Marland 613-936-3625.

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND Beginner classes Tuesday; Band rehearsals Monday; Band practice Thursday. Classes are 3:30-4:30pm band is 3:30-5:00pm, arrive 15 minutes early to set up. St Felix de Valois church hall. Info: cnhbandtra@gmail.com

MOCCASIN RAILROAD CLUB OF CORNWALL meetings are on the first Wednesday of every month (Sept. to June) at 7pm in room 122 at Center Charles-Emile Claude. This is a non-profit social club for people interested in model railroading as a hobby. Visitors are welcome. Contact cpatrick1@cogeco.ca.

MENTAL ILLNESS FAMILY SUPPORT GROUPS for people in Cornwall & district with a mentally ill adult child, sibling or spouse. Meet others who understand what you’re going through. In-person (Cornwall): monthly 3rd Thursday 6 PM. ZOOM: bi-weekly Tuesday 6 PM. Details: email rollercoaster.families@gmail.com or visit www.listentofamilies.ca

TRI-COUNTY LITERACY OFFERS FREE individualized one-on-one tutoring to adults. You can improve reading, writing, math, or digital skills. Supportive tutors help you every step of the way. It is never too late to learn. Info: 613-932-7161.

ALEXANDRIA BRIDGE CLUB invites players and partners to join the Club every Thursday at 12:30 at the La Fraternité Hall at 49, St Paul St. Hope to see you there.

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on May 7 at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and 4-6:30 pm.

LADIES’ AUXILIARY MEETINGS at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 297 are first Wed. of the month. Executive at 6:30 pm, General at 7 pm. Dates: May 7, 2025. Elections of executive 6 pm and general at 6:30 pm on June 4, 2025 (final meeting). President: Ann Primeau. PRO: Mary Payette.

THE SEAWAY STRINGS invites experienced fiddlers to join us for another year of fun playing Scottish, Irish, and Old Time music Thurs. from 1-3pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. Info: Jane 613-861-8100.

WING NIGHT at ANAF 14 Marlborough every Wed. starting at 5pm with music from 5-9 pm. Fun darts Sunday and Thursday nights 7-10 pm. Info: 613-938-5020.

ST. LAWRENCE SEAWAY STAMP CLUB meeting Tues. May 20th & June 17th from 6:30-8:30 pm (every 3rd Tuesday of the month) at Cornwall Public Library, 2nd floor .

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Let’s Play Euchre May 14 & 28th at 7 pm. Info Roly 613-360-3584 or Gerry 613-931-3076.

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO at ANAF Mondays and Thursdays. Doors open at 10am. Bingo starts at 12pm. Our next euchres are on May 7 and 21. Call 613-936-6060.