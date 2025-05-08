COMMUNITY EVENTS

FRIENDS OF THE GARDEN invites you as we take a guided tour of the Pitt Street Garden at 2045 Pitt St. on Thurs, June 12 at 6 pm. Owner/operator Dan Marion will highlight the many features of the one acre micro farm, which boasts over 100 mixed species of fruit trees and fruiting shrubs. Info: cornwallhortsociety@gmail.com

CORNWALL QUILTERS GUILD will hold their next monthly meeting on Mon. May 12 at 7 pm. in St. Matthews Lutheran Church Hall, 1509 2nd St. W. Topic: Annual General Meeting. Info: Barb 613-360-8079.

ST MARY’S CENTER WILLIAMSTOWN. Bring your Singing voice and your dancing shoes…KARAOKE NIGHT. May 10 from 8 pm to 12 15$…Music by Luc St-Denis…Everyone welcome.

CORNWALL INTERFAITH PARTNERSHIP invites you to LOVE MOTHER EARTH. A participatory viewing of the award-winning film “Kiss The Ground” on Sat., May 10 from 1:30 – 4:3 pm at the Cornwall Public Library. Info: cornwallinterfaith@gmail.com

FREE ACCESSIBLE YOGA for everyone on Thurs, May 22 from 2-3:30 pm at the Benson Center, Automotive Room. An instructor from New Mindset Yoga will show a series of yoga poses and stretches. Wear loose clothes and bring a yoga mat if you have one. RSVP by May 16: 613-938-9550.

BINGO AT PRECIOUS BLOOD PARISH Hall Wed., May 21. Doors open at 5pm, Early Bird at 6:20pm and Bingo at 7:00pm. Hot dogs and refreshments available for purchase. See you there! Info: 613-931-1424.

LEARN ALL ABOUT COLOUR IN YOUR GARDEN using various perennials throughout the year. Join Friends of the Garden on Tuesday, May 13th at 6:45 p.m. as Candace Dressler, a Master Gardener, shares her knowledge about Colour Through the Seasons. Meeting location: St. Thérèse Church Hall (1304 Lisieux Street, Cornwall). Contact cornwallhortsociety@gmail.com for more info.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BR 297 Ladies’ Auxiliary Monthly Breakfast for 2025. Held from 9-11:30 am. Dates are: May 11 (Mother’s Day Breakfast), June 15 (Father’s Day Breakfast), July 13. Thank you for your support. Breakfast includes: eggs, bacon, homefries, baked beans, sausages, coffee, tea & toast. There is also a kids breakfast. Ann Primeau (Pres.) and Mary Payette (PRO).

BOOK LAUNCH: Skipper Dean Swift will launch his new book, recounting his “latest tale of calamity and intrigue,” May 22 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cline House Gallery, 204 Second St. E. The pictorial record chronicles his most recent seafaring adventures.

BID EUCHRE at Precious Blood Parish Hall starting Thurs. May 8 and May 22. Doors open at 6:00pm, games start at 6:30pm. Info: 613-931-1424.

ST. FRANCIS KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS COUNCIL 11531 Community Roast Beef Dinner on Thurs., May 8th in the St. Francis de Sales Parish Hall (434 Second St. W.) from 4:30-6 PM. Complete dinner with coleslaw, roll, Roast Beef entrée, potatoes, vegetables, dessert & beverage. Fully accessible hall with elevator service.

STROKE UP SOME FUN! ROCK ‘N BOWL on Thurs, May 15 from 11am-2 pm at Nativity Bowling Lanes, 301 McConnell Ave. Everyone welcome. Tickets only avail. at CLSC reception desk at 280 Ninth St. W. Info: 613-938-9550. Proceeds for Community Living Stormont County.

SEAWAY VALLEY SINGERS present “Over The Rainbow” spring concert on Fri. May 9 at 7:30 pm at Christian Reformed Church, 12436 County Rd 18, Williamsburg. Info or for tickets: 613-330-6889 or seawayvalleysingers@gmail.com

PARKINSON AWARENESS & ACTION for Cornwall & Area support group meeting on the third (3rd) Wednesday of every month. We meet on the lower floor of Chartwell Retirement Residence on 4th St, and McConnell at 1pm. People with Parkinson, care providers and support people are welcome. Info: Tom at 613.363.7375 or email tom.olien01@gmail.com

THE AHMADIYYA MUSLIM YOUTH ASSOCIATION’S ANNUAL FUNDRAISER will take place June 22 at the Lions Club bandshell in Lamoureux Park. This year’s proceeds will go to the Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation. Sign up at https://raceroster.com/events/2025/101720/run-for-cornwall-2025

LADIES’ AUXILIARY MEETINGS at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 297 are first Wed. of the month. Executive at 6:30 pm, General at 7 pm. Elections of executive 6 pm and general at 6:30 pm on June 4, 2025 (final meeting). President: Ann Primeau. PRO: Mary Payette.

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND Beginner classes Tuesday; Band rehearsals Monday; Band practice Thursday. Classes are 3:30-4:30pm band is 3:30-5:00pm, arrive 15 minutes early to set up. St Felix de Valois church hall. Info: cnhbandtra@gmail.com

ARE YOU AGED 55+? Join us in our activities! Bid Euchre, Fast Crib, Grandma Bingo, Knitting / crocheting for our community, Friday lunches, Hall rental no alcohol. The Cornwall Senior Citizens Club welcomes you. For info. on activities, membership, and hall rentals, visit 119 Pitt St. Cornwall, ON or call 613-861-2573.

MOCCASIN RAILROAD CLUB OF CORNWALL meetings are on the first Wednesday of every month (Sept. to June) at 7pm in room 122 at Center Charles-Emile Claude. This is a non-profit social club for people interested in model railroading as a hobby. Visitors are welcome. Contact cpatrick1@cogeco.ca.

PRE-APPRENTICESHIP PREPARATION CLASS sponsored by Tri-County Literacy. Classed run May 26 – July 3 (2 days per week). Info: 613-932-7161 ext 2.

CORNWALL LEGION BRANCH 297 OVER 60 CLUB Bid Euchre will be on May 8 in the Glens Lounge. Euchre on May 15, 22 and 29 will be held in the main hall. Start time 1 pm.

VICTORIAN DESSERT TEA PARTY. Sat. May 31 from 1-3 pm at the St. Andrews St. Marks United Church, Long Sault. Info or to reserve call Louise: 613-534-2075.

CORNWALL PENTECOSTAL CHURCH FUNDRAISER on Sat May 17 from 4:30 – 6:30 pm at 208 Second St. E. Desserts, Live Auction, Silent Auction, Garage Sale Items & Lots of Prizes. Info: 613-937-3737.

NATIONAL FIDDLE DAY 2025 will be celebrated at the Glengarry Celtic Music Hall of Fame in Williamstown on Sat., May 17 from 2-4 pm. Join us for toe tapping music and refreshments.

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO at ANAF Mondays and Thursdays. Doors open at 10am. Bingo starts at 12pm. Our next euchre is on May 21. Call 613-936-6060.

ANAF MOTHER’S DAY SHOW on Sat., May 10 from 7-10 pm featuring Jonny Yumang tribute to Engelbert Humperdinck and other stars of love at ANAF, 14 Marlborough St. Info: 613-938-5020 or 514-806-5159.

TRI-COUNTY LITERACY OFFERS FREE individualized one-on-one tutoring to adults. You can improve reading, writing, math, or digital skills. Supportive tutors help you every step of the way. It is never too late to learn. Info: 613-932-7161.

ATTENTION CAMPERS: Camp Kagama is ready for you, boys and girls ages 7 – 13. We also offer a Leadership Camp for 14+. For registration and info. Visit: www.CampKagama.ca

CLASSIC COUNTRY NIGHT – music, dance, live band all at the Lion’s Club in Bonville on May 10th from 5-10 pm. Dinner BBQ Chicken, French fries, salad, desserts – served at 5 pm. Catered by the Lion’s Club. Info: Marland 613-936-3625.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

SEAWAY TOASTMASTERS CLUB is a supportive public speaking group with a focus on personal growth. Join us every second and fourth Tuesday, at the Cornwall Public Library, at 6:15pm. Meeting at 6:30 sharp. Info: Nathalee Leblanc 613-302-9658 or nathaleemartin@gmail.com.

MENTAL ILLNESS FAMILY SUPPORT GROUPS for people in Cornwall & district with a mentally ill adult child, sibling or spouse. Meet others who understand what you’re going through. In-person (Cornwall): monthly 3rd Thursday 6 PM. ZOOM: bi-weekly Tuesday 6 PM. Details: email rollercoaster.families@gmail.com or visit www.listentofamilies.ca

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-360-3584.

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND invites musicians who play an instrument at an intermediate level to join us. Rehearsals every Wednesday, 6:45pm to 8:45pm at St-Felix de Valois Catholic Church, 620 Glengarry Blvd, Cornwall. Ralph Bough at 613-362-4881.

BINGO AT THE CCÉC Come play every Monday at 6pm. Doors open at 4pm. NO RESERVATION. Meet us at CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.

BEREAVED FAMILIES OF ONTARIO South Eastern Region. Open and share group sessions 6:30pm on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month in the Starbrite Centre, located at 343 Pitt St. Info: 613-936-7470.

REGULAR FUN DART GAMES at Cornwall Royal Canadian Legion every Mon.& Tues at 1pm. Everyone welcome. Info: 613 931-1815

MULTIPLE MYELOMA SUPPORT: If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with Myeloma and would like to connect with others, join us on Facebook, and email: cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca

ONTARIO SENIOR GAMES ASSOCIATION DISTRICT #8 BOCCE qualifiers take place on Fri. May 16 at 9:30 am at the Benson Center. Info or to sign up contact Ron at 705-760-0598 or ronaldcambridge@hotmail.com. Deadline is May 12.

COOKIE FUNDRAISER from May 1 – May 22. Four flavours to choose from. Cookies provided by Cakes & More. To pre-order call 613-938-9550. Proceeds for Community Living Stormont County.

ALEXANDRIA BRIDGE CLUB invites players and partners to join the Club every Thursday at 12:30 at the La Fraternité Hall at 49, St Paul St. Hope to see you there.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

SENIORS & FRIENDS Knights Of Columbus Wednesday Lunches from 11:30am-1pm, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Take-out available. 613-932-7600.

WINGS & THINGS at Knights Of Columbus 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) every Thursday from 4:30-8pm. Take-out available.

FISH AND CHIPS at the Cornwall Royal Canadian Legion every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on May 30th at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and 4-6:30 pm.

WING NIGHT at ANAF 14 Marlborough every Wed. starting at 5pm with music from 5-9 pm. Fun darts Sunday and Thursday nights 7-10 pm. Info: 613-938-5020.

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS are handmade for and given to cancer patients. Info: Janice 613-936-1951.

ST. LAWRENCE SEAWAY STAMP CLUB meeting Tues. May 20th & June 17th from 6:30-8:30 pm (every 3rd Tuesday of the month) at Cornwall Public Library, 2nd floor

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Let’s Play Euchre May 14 & 28th at 7 pm. Info Roly 613-360-3584 or Gerry 613-931-3076.

THE SEAWAY STRINGS invites experienced fiddlers to join us for another year of fun playing Scottish, Irish, and Old Time music Thurs. from 1-3pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. Info: Jane 613-861-8100.

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women who have moved in the last 4 years to Cornwall and the SD&G Counties. Info: Henriette 613-330-9039.

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING BOTHERING YOU? You are not alone. There is help and hope. Call 613-937-4880 or visit www.al-anon.org