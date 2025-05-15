COMMUNITY EVENTS

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

ROTARY CLUB OF CORNWALL ROSE DAY. Pickup June 7 from 10am-4 pm at the Benson Centre. $30 per dozen. To order call 613-362-0740 or email: rotaryclubofcornwall@gmail.com

FUNDRAISER – Centre 105’s Team will be hosting a Breakfast Fundrasier on Thursday, June 5, 7:30-9:30am at 105 2nd Street West. Join us for an awesome meal! Free will donations will be accepted and reatly appreciated. Info: 343-585-4360.

OYÉ OYÉ !!! NOUS SOMMES à la recherche de joueurs de cartes avec ou sans expérience! L’Auxiliaire organise une levée de fonds samedi le 10 mai à la salle Fraternité au 49 rue St Paul à Alexandria. Lunch : 12:00 (midi ), Cartes : 13h30 Nous jouons au Whist militaire. Jeu de cartes très facile! Pas besoin de savoir jouer…on va vous montrer sur place. Si intéressés svp appelez Micheline Jeaurond au 613-551-7557

IS IT DEMENTIA?” INFORMATION SESSION will help family caregivers better understand the differences between Delirium, Dementia, and Depression. All have similar symptoms, but they are very different conditions. Q&A will follow. Space is limited. Advance registration required. Register at: 613-361-6363 ext. 8728 or erica.charlebois@cornwallhospital.ca

BOOK LAUNCH: Skipper Dean Swift will launch his new book, recounting his “latest tale of calamity and intrigue,” May 22 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cline House Gallery, 204 Second St. E. The pictorial record chronicles his most recent seafaring adventures.

ATTENTION CAMPERS: Camp Kagama is ready for you, boys and girls ages 7 – 13. We also offer a Leadership Camp for 14+. For registration and info. Visit: www.CampKagama.ca

SALEM SUMMER MUSIC CONCERTS 2025 on May 25 at7 pm at Salem United Church, 19041 County Rd. 2 Summerstown. Guest artists: The MacLeod Fiddlers. Refreshments and fellowship following the concert. Come and join us for an evening of lively music! Freewill offering.

FRIENDS OF THE GARDEN invites you as we take a guided tour of the Pitt Street Garden at 2045 Pitt St. on Thurs, June 12 at 6 pm. Owner/operator Dan Marion will highlight the many features of the one acre micro farm, which boasts over 100 mixed species of fruit trees and fruiting shrubs. Info: cornwallhortsociety@gmail.com

TRI-COUNTY LITERACY OFFERS FREE individualized one-on-one tutoring to adults. You can improve reading, writing, math, or digital skills. Supportive tutors help you every step of the way. It is never too late to learn. Info: 613-932-7161.

MENTAL ILLNESS FAMILY SUPPORT GROUPS for people in Cornwall & district with a mentally ill adult child, sibling or spouse. Meet others who understand what you’re going through. In-person (Cornwall): monthly 3rd Thursday 6 PM. ZOOM: bi-weekly Tuesday 6 PM. Details: email rollercoaster.families@gmail.com or visit www.listentofamilies.ca

JURIED ART EXHIBIT May 23 – June 7 at the Glengarry Nor-Westers & Loyalist Museum in Williamstown featuring 67 works from 25 artists. Wine & Cheese Vernissage is on Friday, May 23 from 18:30 – 20.30 pm.

LAST-MINUTE CALL FOR ESL TUTORS! Want to help newcomers build confidence in English? Join our tutor training this Thurs., May 15, 1-3 PM at the Tri-County Literacy Agency. No experience needed—just patience and a willingness to make a difference. Lesson plans provided! RSVP at esl@tricountyliteracy.ca or just show up. Coffee and good vibes included!

ONTARIO SENIOR GAMES ASSOCIATION DISTRICT #8 BOCCE qualifiers take place on Fri. May 16 at 9:30 am at the Benson Center. Info or to sign up contact Ron at 705-760-0598 or ronaldcambridge@hotmail.com. Deadline is May 12.

BINGO AT PRECIOUS BLOOD PARISH Hall Wed., May 21. Doors open at 5pm, Early Bird at 6:20pm and Bingo at 7:00pm. Hot dogs and refreshments available for purchase. See you there! Info: 613-931-1424.

PRE-APPRENTICESHIP PREPARATION CLASS sponsored by Tri-County Literacy. Classed run May 26 – July 3 (2 days per week). Info: 613-932-7161 ext 2.

SEAWAY TOASTMASTERS CLUB is a supportive public speaking group with a focus on personal growth. Join us every second and fourth Tuesday, at the Cornwall Public Library, at 6:15pm. Meeting at 6:30 sharp. Info: Nathalee Leblanc 613-302-9658 or nathaleemartin@gmail.com.

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND Beginner classes Tuesday; Band rehearsals Monday; Band practice Thursday. Classes are 3:30-4:30pm band is 3:30-5:00pm, arrive 15 minutes early to set up. St Felix de Valois church hall. Info: cnhbandtra@gmail.com

MOCCASIN RAILROAD CLUB OF CORNWALL meetings are on the first Wednesday of every month (Sept. to June) at 7pm in room 122 at Center Charles-Emile Claude. This is a non-profit social club for people interested in model railroading as a hobby. Visitors are welcome. Contact cpatrick1@cogeco.ca.

STROKE UP SOME FUN! ROCK ‘N BOWL on Thurs, May 15 from 11am-2 pm at Nativity Bowling Lanes, 301 McConnell Ave. Everyone welcome. Tickets only avail. at CLSC reception desk at 280 Ninth St. W. Info: 613-938-9550. Proceeds for Community Living Stormont County.

PARKINSON AWARENESS & ACTION for Cornwall & Area support group meeting on the third (3rd) Wednesday of every month. We meet on the lower floor of Chartwell Retirement Residence on 4th St, and McConnell at 1pm. People with Parkinson, care providers and support people are welcome. Info: Tom at 613.363.7375 or email tom.olien01@gmail.com

ST. FRANCIS KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS COUNCIL 11531 next Community Family Breakfast will be served on Sun., May 25 in the St. Francis de Sales Parish Hall from 8:30 AM to Noon. Full breakfast including bacon, sausages, eggs any style, beans, home fries and beverage. All are welcome. Fully accessible hall with elevator service provided.

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women living in Cornwall and SD&G counties. Make new friends and join in activities! Info: Henriette 613-330-9039

ARE YOU AGED 55+? Join us in our activities! Bid Euchre, Fast Crib, Grandma Bingo, Knitting / crocheting for our community, Friday lunches, Hall rental no alcohol. The Cornwall Senior Citizens Club welcomes you. For info. on activities, membership, and hall rentals, visit 119 Pitt St. Cornwall, ON or call 613-861-2573.

FREE ACCESSIBLE YOGA for everyone on Thurs, May 22 from 2-3:30 pm at the Benson Center, Automotive Room. An instructor from New Mindset Yoga will show a series of yoga poses and stretches. Wear loose clothes and bring a yoga mat if you have one. RSVP by May 16: 613-938-9550.

FUNDRAISER FOR THE ALEXANDRIA HOSPITAL AUXILIARY on Sat. May 10 at the Fraternité Hall, 49 St Paul St in Alexandria. Lunch at 12:00 (noon), Cards at 1:30 pm Military Whist : easy even if you never played we will help you learn! Info: Micheline Jeaurond 613-551-7557

BID EUCHRE at Precious Blood Parish Hall starting Thurs. May 22. Doors open at 6:00pm, games start at 6:30pm. Info: 613-931-1424.

THE AHMADIYYA MUSLIM YOUTH ASSOCIATION’S ANNUAL FUNDRAISER will take place June 22 at the Lions Club bandshell in Lamoureux Park. This year’s proceeds will go to the Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation. Sign up at https://raceroster.com/events/2025/101720/run-for-cornwall-2025

CORNWALL LEGION BRANCH 297 OVER 60 CLUB Bid Euchre will be on May 8 in the Glens Lounge. Euchre on May 22 and 29 will be held in the main hall. Start time 1 pm.

VICTORIAN DESSERT TEA PARTY. Sat. May 31 from 1-3 pm at the St. Andrews St. Marks United Church, Long Sault. Info or to reserve call Louise: 613-534-2075.

CORNWALL PENTECOSTAL CHURCH FUNDRAISER on Sat May 17 from 4:30 – 6:30 pm at 208 Second St. E. Desserts, Live Auction, Silent Auction, Garage Sale Items & Lots of Prizes. Info: 613-937-3737.

NATIONAL FIDDLE DAY 2025 will be celebrated at the Glengarry Celtic Music Hall of Fame in Williamstown on Sat., May 17 from 2-4 pm. Join us for toe tapping music and refreshments.

COOKIE FUNDRAISER from May 1 – May 22. Four flavours to choose from. Cookies provided by Cakes & More. To pre-order call 613-938-9550. Proceeds for Community Living Stormont County.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BR 297 Ladies’ Auxiliary Monthly Breakfast for 2025. Held from 9-11:30 am. Dates are: June 15 (Father’s Day Breakfast), July 13. Thank you for your support. Breakfast includes: eggs, bacon, homefries, baked beans, sausages, coffee, tea & toast. There is also a kids breakfast. Ann Primeau (Pres.) and Mary Payette (PRO).

ALEXANDRIA BRIDGE CLUB invites players and partners to join the Club every Thursday at 12:30 at the La Fraternité Hall at 49, St Paul St. Hope to see you there.

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on May 30th at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and 4-6:30 pm.

LADIES’ AUXILIARY MEETINGS at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 297 are first Wed. of the month. Executive at 6:30 pm, General at 7 pm. Elections of executive 6 pm and general at 6:30 pm on June 4, 2025 (final meeting). President: Ann Primeau. PRO: Mary Payette.

WING NIGHT at ANAF 14 Marlborough every Wed. starting at 5pm with music from 5-9 pm. Fun darts Sunday and Thursday nights 7-10 pm. Info: 613-938-5020.

ST. LAWRENCE SEAWAY STAMP CLUB meeting Tues. May 20th & June 17th from 6:30-8:30 pm (every 3rd Tuesday of the month) at Cornwall Public Library, 2nd floor .

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Let’s Play Euchre May 28th at 7 pm. Info Roly 613-360-3584 or Gerry 613-931-3076.

THE SEAWAY STRINGS invites experienced fiddlers to join us for another year of fun playing Scottish, Irish, and Old Time music Thurs. from 1-3pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. Info: Jane 613-861-8100.

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO at ANAF Mondays and Thursdays. Doors open at 10am. Bingo starts at 12pm. Our next euchre is on May 21. Call 613-936-6060.

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING BOTHERING YOU? You are not alone. There is help and hope. Call 613-937-4880 or visit www.al-anon.org

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS are handmade for and given to cancer patients. Info: Janice 613-936-1951.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

MULTIPLE MYELOMA SUPPORT: If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with Myeloma and would like to connect with others, join us on Facebook, and email: cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca.

SENIORS & FRIENDS Knights Of Columbus Wednesday Lunches from 11:30am-1pm, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Take-out available. 613-932-7600.

WINGS & THINGS at Knights Of Columbus 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) every Thursday from 4:30-8pm. Take-out available.

FISH AND CHIPS at the Cornwall Royal Canadian Legion every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-360-3584.

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND invites musicians who play an instrument at an intermediate level to join us. Rehearsals every Wednesday, 6:45pm to 8:45pm at St-Felix de Valois Catholic Church, 620 Glengarry Blvd, Cornwall. Ralph Bough at 613-362-4881.

BINGO AT THE CCÉC Come play every Monday at 6pm. Doors open at 4pm. NO RESERVATION. Meet us at CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.

BEREAVED FAMILIES OF ONTARIO South Eastern Region. Open and share group sessions 6:30pm on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month in the Starbrite Centre, located at 343 Pitt St. Info: 613-936-7470.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

REGULAR FUN DART GAMES at Cornwall Royal Canadian Legion every Mon.& Tues at 1pm. Everyone welcome. Info: 613 931-1815