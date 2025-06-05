Community Events

ATELIER– mardi le 17 juin 10h00 a Chartwell McConnell. L’importance de l’accès à des services de santé en français Lors de cet atelier nous aborderons les impacts que peuvent avoir les barrières linguistiques sur les patients et la qualité des soins. Puis, comme utilisateur du système de santé, ce que vous pouvez faire pour favoriser votre accès à des services en français. On présentera également des façons de contribuer à l’amélioration des services de santé en français pour tous ainsi que le travail du Réseau. Confirmez votre participation avec Lois : 613-662-3029

PLEASANT VALLEY CEMETERY Annual Memorial Service on Sun. June 15th at 2:30 pm. Please bring lawn chairs. In case of rain St. Matthew’s Presbyterian Church, Ingleside.

BINGO at Precious Blood Parish Hall Wednesday, June 4 and June 18. Doors open at 5pm, Early Bird at 6:20pm and Bingo at 7:00pm. Hot dogs and refreshments available for purchase. See you there! More info call 613-931-1424.

BID EUCHRE at Precious Blood Parish Hall starting Thursday, June 5 and June 19. Doors open at 6:00pm, games start at 6:30pm. More info call 613-931-1424.

CENTRE 105 BREAKFAST FUNDRAISER will be on Thurs., June 5 from 7:30-9:30 am at 105 2nd St. W. Free will donations accepted.

THE 9TH ANNUAL SMITH-IN BLACKSMITHING WEEKEND in Dunvegan will be held on June 14, 15th at the Glengarry Pioneer Museum from 10 AM to 4 PM each day. Local craft vendors will sell their goods on Sat. only. Special demos on Sunday include the making of musket balls, a broadsword demonstration, and use of a replica forge cart. Children’s activities and food are available all weekend.

HOP INTO SPRING ART and CRAFT SHOW at Knox St. Paul’s United Church, 800 12th St. E on Sat., June 14 from 9am-2pm. Two floors of local vendors. Seeking items for Agape Food Bank.

GLENGARRY ENCORE EDUCATION Annual General Meeting & Volunteer Recognition on Fri. June 6 from 2-4 pm at The Sandfield Centre, Island Park, Alexandria. Come help us thank our volunteers and enjoy great entertainment by “Simply Singing”, cake & beverages.

12TH ANNUAL CAR SHOW on Sat. July 12th at the Cornwall Township Lions Club, 17413 McPhail Road, St Andrews West (Bonville). Free admission. Breakfast 8-11am, BBQ lunch 12-3pm. Vendors, raffles, grab bags, prices for participants. Registration 8am-noon, judging 12:30-2pm, presentations 3-4pm. Info: Marland 613-936-3625. Sponsored by Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

CORNWALL KINSMEN FARMERS MARKET every Sunday from 10 AM to 2 PM at St. Lawrence College – rain or shine. Over 40 vendors each week

BATTLE OF THE BADGES COMEDY SHOW on June 7 at the Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. Doors open at 6 pm, show starts at 8 pm. Come support the Seaway Valley Spartans for a night of laughs.

ST. LAWRENCE COLLEGE CORNWALL NURSING GRADUATE Class of 1975 is celebrating their 50th anniversary on Fri. June 27 at the Best Western in Cornwall. If you have not registered to attend call Mike at 613-938-6315 or Bev at 613-931-3309.

FREE SUPPORT GROUP for family members supporting a loved one living with dementia. Begins June 17th 1-3 pm and will be held the 3rd Tuesday of every month in the Chapel at Chartwell McConnell. You must register by calling Lois at 613-662-3029.

HOW TO PREVENT FALLS AND STAY SAFE inside and outside of your home. Free information seminar on Tues. June 17 at 1 pm. Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. 932-4969.

100TH ANNIVERSARY. Be our guests for a special service at historic St Andrews United Church in Williamstown on June 8 from 9:30-10:30 AM, as we celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the United Church of Canada. The Service will be followed by entertainment, strawberries and cake, and children’s activities until noon. Free will offering.

TIPS AND TRICKS on how to better communicate with someone who is living with Dementia. Presented by Josee Desroches-Leduc of the Alzheimer’s Society, hosted by Chartwell McConnell. Event to be held Fri. June 6 1-2 pm. You must register by calling Lois at 613-662-3029

TRI-COUNTY COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION Music and Dance on Sat., June 7 from 1-5 PM, South Stormont Township Hall, 2 Mille Roches Rd. Long Sault. This month is our election of a new executive and all members are requested to be present. The June dance is also ‘Western Attire’.

LOVE TO SHOP LOCAL with the Glengarry Community Creators on Sat., June 14 from 12-6 pm and Sun. June 15 form 10am-4pm at The SunShiners Social Club – 26 Main Street S., Alexandria. 20+ vendors. https://www.facebook.com/share/1ERd2bEUHE/

ROTARY CLUB OF CORNWALL ROSE DAY. Pickup June 7 from 10am-4 pm at the Benson Centre. $30 per dozen. To order call 613-362-0740 or email: rotaryclubofcornwall@gmail.com

FRIENDS OF THE GARDEN invites you as we take a guided tour of the Pitt Street Garden at 2045 Pitt St. on Thurs, June 12 at 6 pm. Owner/operator Dan Marion will highlight the many features of the one acre micro farm, which boasts over 100 mixed species of fruit trees and fruiting shrubs. Info: cornwallhortsociety@gmail.com

THE AHMADIYYA MUSLIM YOUTH ASSOCIATION’S ANNUAL FUNDRAISER will take place June 22 at the Lions Club bandshell in Lamoureux Park. This year’s proceeds will go to the Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation. Sign up at https://raceroster.com/events/2025/101720/run-for-cornwall-2025

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BR 297 Ladies’ Auxiliary Monthly Breakfast for 2025. Held from 9-11:30 am. Dates are: June 15 (Father’s Day Breakfast). This is the last breakfast ’til September 14. Thank you for your support. Breakfast includes: eggs, bacon, homefries, baked beans, sausages, coffee, tea & toast. There is also a kids breakfast. Ann Primeau (Pres.) and Mary Payette (PRO).

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BR 297 Ladies’ Auxiliary Executive meeting June 4 at 6:30 pm, General Meeting at 7 pm. Meeting in September will be on September 3rd. Ann Primeau (Pres.) and Mary Payette (PRO).

MENTAL ILLNESS FAMILY SUPPORT GROUPS for people in Cornwall & district with a mentally ill adult child, sibling or spouse. Meet others who understand what you’re going through. In-person (Cornwall): monthly 3rd Thursday 6 PM. ZOOM: bi-weekly Tuesday 6 PM. Details: email rollercoaster.families@gmail.com or visit www.listentofamilies.ca

TRI-COUNTY LITERACY OFFERS FREE individualized one-on-one tutoring to adults. You can improve reading, writing, math, or digital skills. Supportive tutors help you every step of the way. It is never too late to learn. Info: 613-932-7161.

ALEXANDRIA BRIDGE CLUB invites players and partners to join the Club every Thursday at 12:30 at the La Fraternité Hall at 49, St Paul St. Hope to see you there.

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on June 27th at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and 4-6:30 pm.

WING NIGHT at ANAF 14 Marlborough every Wed. starting at 5pm with music from 5-9 pm. Fun darts Sunday and Thursday nights 7-10 pm. Info: 613-938-5020.

ST. LAWRENCE SEAWAY STAMP CLUB meeting Tues. June 17th from 6:30-8:30 pm (every 3rd Tuesday of the month) at Cornwall Public Library, 2nd floor .

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

THE SEAWAY STRINGS invites experienced fiddlers to join us for another year of fun playing Scottish, Irish, and Old Time music Thurs. from 1-3pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. Info: Jane 613-861-8100.

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO at ANAF Mondays and Thursdays. Doors open at 10am. Bingo starts at 12pm. Call 613-936-6060.

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND Beginner classes Tuesday; Band rehearsals Monday; Band practice Thursday. Classes are 3:30-4:30pm band is 3:30-5:00pm, arrive 15 minutes early to set up. St Felix de Valois church hall. Info: cnhbandtra@gmail.com

PARKINSON AWARENESS & ACTION for Cornwall & Area support group meeting on the third (3rd) Wednesday of every month. We meet on the lower floor of Chartwell Retirement Residence on 4th St, and McConnell at 1pm. People with Parkinson, care providers and support people are welcome. Info: Tom at 613.363.7375 or email tom.olien01@gmail.com

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women living in Cornwall and SD&G counties. Make new friends and join in activities! Info: Henriette 613-330-9039

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING BOTHERING YOU? You are not alone. There is help and hope. Call 613-937-4880 or visit www.al-anon.org

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS are handmade for and given to cancer patients. Info: Janice 613-936-1951.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

MULTIPLE MYELOMA SUPPORT: If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with Myeloma and would like to connect with others, join us on Facebook, and email: cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca.

SENIORS & FRIENDS Knights Of Columbus Wednesday Lunches from 11:30am-1pm, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Take-out available. 613-932-7600.

WINGS & THINGS at Knights Of Columbus 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) every Thursday from 4:30-8pm. Take-out available.

FISH AND CHIPS at the Cornwall Royal Canadian Legion every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-360-3584.

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND invites musicians who play an instrument at an intermediate level to join us. Rehearsals every Wednesday, 6:45pm to 8:45pm at St-Felix de Valois Catholic Church, 620 Glengarry Blvd, Cornwall. Ralph Bough at 613-362-4881.

BINGO AT THE CCÉC Come play every Monday at 6pm. Doors open at 4pm. NO RESERVATION. Meet us at CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.

BEREAVED FAMILIES OF ONTARIO South Eastern Region. Open and share group sessions 6:30pm on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month in the Starbrite Centre, located at 343 Pitt St. Info: 613-936-7470.

SEAWAY TOASTMASTERS CLUB is a supportive public speaking group with a focus on personal growth. Join us every second and fourth Tuesday, at the Cornwall Public Library, at 6:15pm. Meeting at 6:30 sharp. Info: Nathalee Leblanc 613-302-9658 or nathaleemartin@gmail.com.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

REGULAR FUN DART GAMES at Cornwall Royal Canadian Legion every Mon.& Tues at 1pm. Everyone welcome. Info: 613 931-1815

ARE YOU AGED 55+? Join us in our activities! Bid Euchre, Fast Crib, Grandma Bingo, Knitting / crocheting for our community, Friday lunches, Hall rental no alcohol. The Cornwall Senior Citizens Club welcomes you. For info. on activities, membership, and hall rentals, visit 119 Pitt St. Cornwall, ON or call 613-861-2573.