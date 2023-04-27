COMMUNITY EVENTS

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND presents their annual Spring concert “Movie Magic” at St-Felix De Valois Catholic Church, 620 Glengarry Blvd (behind Eastcourt Mall), Cornwall, on Friday, May 5 at 7:30pm. Hear popular movie themes from Modern-day Blockbusters to Hollywood Classics, Barb Hunter conducting. General Admission $20, children under 10 free when accompanied by an adult. Tickets are available from Band members or at the door before the concert.

MADAGASCAR SCHOOL PROJECT ANNUAL SUPPER will be held on may 13th at 5:30 pm at 25 Fair St., Maxville. We are celebrating our 15th anniversary and we want YOU to join the fun! For info or tickets email Roseblanche21879@hotmail.com or call 613-361-2703.

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO at ANAF Mondays and Thursdays. Doors open at 10am. Bingo starts at 12pm. Everyone welcome. Next Euchre is Wed., May 3. Please call 613-936-6060 to reserve your spot.

TRI-COUNTY COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION Monthly Dance/Jam Session &Dinner on Sat. May 6 from 2-8:30 pm. Bring your instruments and dancing shoes. South Stormont Township Hall, 2 Mille Roches Rd, Long Sault. Info: Elaine 613-362-0173.

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH invites you to it’s Sunday Morning Worship Service at 10:00 a.m. Konnect Kids from ages 4-12 years. Nursery available. Midweek Bible Study Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. in person or via Zoom. Info: 613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com or www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on May 26th at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and 4-6:30 pm.

CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC DINNER & DANCE May 13th at the Lion’s Club in Bonville at 6 pm. Baked ham, salad & dessert. Info Marland 613-936-3625.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB presents a “Healthy Home” Workshop with Karen Douglass Cooper on Tuesday May 2nd at 1 pm . Open to the public. Tickets on sale at the club – 506 Pitt St, or by phone at (613) 932-4969.

THE CANADIAN MENTAL HEALTH ASSOCIATION new cycle of Living Life to the Full! The 8-week program starts on Thurs., May 11 @ 6 P.M. in Programming Room 1 & 2. Registration is required. http://ow.ly/jkzX50NqQKN. Build Skills to manage Low Mood, anxiety, self-esteem, stress, boost happiness and more. Info: Angele D’Alessio 613-551-9253

LEGION RIDERS SUPPER FUNDRAISER to benefit Centre 105 will be held on Sun., April 30 from 4:30-6:30 pm at the Cornwall Legion, Branch 297, 415 Second St. Tickets avail at the door or in advance at the Legion Bar.

THE CORNWALL & DISTRICT LABOUR COUNCIL invites the public to the National Day of Mourning ceremony at the Workers’ Monument in Lamoureux Park, April 28, 11:30 am. The day honours those killed or injured on the job, Guest speaker is Janice Folk-Dawson, OFL Vice-President. For more info, call Louise Lanctot, 613 932 1943.

BINGO – STE-THÉRÈSE-DE-LISIEUX on Thurs. April 27. Early bird starts at 6:30 pm, regular game at 7 pm. Over 1,100$ in prizes. Ste-Thérèse-de-Lisieux church hall, 1304 Lisieux St. Everyone welcome.

SPRING RUMMAGE SALE @ Knox-St. Paul’s United Church, 800 -12th St. East (Off McConnell North) Main Level on Sat., April 29TH – 9am Noon. Great Bargains – Clothes, Books, Household Articles and much more.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB presents a two part “Writing Your Stories” workshop with Lorna Foreman on Tues., May 16 and Tues., May 30 at 1 pm . Open to the public. Tickets on sale at the club – 506 Pitt St, or by phone at (613) 932-4969.

TRI-COUNTY LITERACY has some great free courses coming up: Transportation starts May1; Bullet Journals starts may 16: Daycare starts on June 12; Excel starts July 17. To register call 613-932-7161.

GLENGARRY HISTORY: “My Glengarry in Photos: by archivist Allan MacDonald. 7:30 pm Wednesday, April 26 at Alexandria’s Glengarry Sports Palace. Info: rbleile@sympatico.ca or 613 525-3806 or miloasmith@bell.net or 613 525-0902.

MOOD WALKS encourages & supports mental & physical health through exposure to the healing effects of nature, participation in physical activity and engagement with their community. Info Angele at 613-551-9253 or visit our Events Page https://cmha-east.on.ca/index.php/en/events. Location: Gray’s Creek Conservation Area (Parking Lot) June 6, 13, 20, 27 (4 weeks) from 6:30pm-7:30pm.

THE AMALGAME THEATER TROUPE presents the comedy « La visite ou surtout, sentez-vous pas obligés de venir », A comedy by Robert Bellefeuille and Michel Marc Bouchard on May 5, 6, 12 and 13 at 7 p.m. as well a matinee on May 7 and 14 at 2 p.m. at Saint-Laurent High School at 1450 Second Street E. Tickets: https://lamalgamedesarts.ca/ or 613-362-0931.

ST. FRANCIS KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS COUNCIL 11531 Something different! – Community Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, April 30th in the St. Francis de Sales Parish Hall (434 Second St. W.) from 8:30 AM to Noon. Full Breakfast with juices, pancakes & sausage, homefries, beans, toast and beverage. FREE WILL OFFERING supporting St. Anne Catholic Elementary School student activities. Fully accessible hall with elevator service.

STROKE SURVIVORS SUPPORT GROUP monthly meeting Wednesday, May 3rd, 6:30pm at the Benson Centre (MacEwen Room). All stroke survivors and their caregivers are most welcome. Info: Deena 613-936-8784 or email: deenadufresne592@gmail.com

TRI-COUNTY LITERACY COUNCIL is pleased to offer a FREE training titled “Bullet Journaling: Organizing your Way to Success” starting Tuesday, May 16th, 2023. This 4-week training will run 2 days a week (Tuesdays and Thursdays). To register call 613-932-7161.

THE CORNWALL & AREA HALL OF FAME FOR THE ARTS is soliciting nominations of deserving artists, promoters and supporters to be submitted prior to July 1. The nomination form and guidelines are at http://cornwallartshalloffame.com. Info: Elaine 613-330-3117.

CORNWALL ROAD WARRIORS CAR CLUB first annual Father’s Day Car Show, June 18th from 9am-3pm at 1150 Montreal Road.

MCGAUGHEY ORGAN CONCERT will take place on Fri., May 5 at 7 pm in the sanctuary at St. John’s Presbyterian Church, 28 Second St. East. The featured organist is Mr. Samuel Lee. This concert is open to the public and admission is free.

MARLIN ORCHARD’S is inviting Martintown and Williamstown Green Thumb Horticultural Societies to their annual evening walkabout April 26 at 5:30 pm, to introduce this years new highlights in garden plants for the region. See you there!

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Let’s Play Euchre May 3, 17 & 31 at 7 pm. Info: Roly 613-932-9396 or Gerry 613-931-3076.

THE CENTENNIAL CHOIR OF CORNWALL Spring concert “IF MUSIC BE” at Cornwall’s Aultsville Theatre on Fri., May 12 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are avail. from any choir member, Fines Home Hardware, 1300 Vincent Massey Dr. or Melody Music, 104 Pitt St.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BR 297 LADIES AUXILIARY exec. meeting at 6:30 pm & general meeting at 7 pm on May 3, 2023.

SOCIAL DANCING the first Friday of the month (except April which will be second Friday) from 7-10 pm at the Centre Charles-Émile-Claude 146 Chevrier Ave. Dances May 5, June 2. Info: Dennis 613-618-7684.

STORMONT YACHT CLUB Adult Learn to Sail, weekend event for adults teaches theory and practical skills. June 16-18, Stormont Yacht Club, Long Sault. Info: , https://www.stormontyachtclub.ca/events/adult-sail-training-weekend

FOCUS ART ASSOCIATION SPRING ART EXHIBITION at Cornwall Square Mall April 27,28,29,30. Hours: Thurs/Fri 10am-6pm; Sat. 9:30am – 5h30pm; Sun 11am-3pm. Vernissage: Over 30 local Artists.

STORMONT YACHT CLUB Youth Learn to Sail, teaches theory and practical skills. 2 sessions: July 31-Aug 4 (5 days); Aug 5-11 (4 days), Stormont Yacht Club, Long Sault, Age: 8-15. Info: stormontyachtclub.ca/sailing-for-youth/; youth-sail@stormontyachtclub.ca

SPRING MARKET – Trinity Church Hall -105 Second St., W. Sat., May 6th from 10-2, RENT table to sell or come to BUY. Crafts, books, cards, plants, small furniture, household goods, etc. (no clothing). BAKE TABLE with coffee, tea and sandwiches. Info KEITH 613-933-3991 ext 25

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women who have moved in the last 4 years to Cornwall and the SD&G Counties. Info: Henriette 613-330-9039.

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING BOTHERING YOU? You are not alone. There is help and hope. Call 613-937-4880 or visit www.al-anon.org

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS are handmade for and given to Cancer patients. Info: Janice 613 936-1951.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB, 506 Pitt St open for all activities. Info: (613) 932-4969.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND Beginners class on Mondays; Intermediate class on Tuesdays; Band rehearsals on Thursdays : Classes are 3:30 -4:30 p.m.; band is 3:30 – 5 p.m.; all are at St. Felix de Valois church hall. – best to arrive 15 minutes earlier to set up. Info: cnhbandtra@gmail.com or 613-362-4881 or 613-931-1580.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

THE PROBUS CLUB OF CORNWALL and area has interesting guest speakers and regular outings each month for retirees and those who are semi-retired. Info: Louise at 613 932-7557.

MULTIPLE MYELOMA SUPPORT: If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with Myeloma and would like to connect with others, join us on Facebook, and email at cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca.

WEDNESDAY LUNCHES: by the members of the Knights of Columbus “Seniors & Friends”, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) Wednesdays from 11:30am-1pm.

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND invites musicians to join us. Rehearsals every Wednesday, 6:45pm to 8:45pm at The Salvation Army Community Church, 500 York Street. Info: Ralph Bough at 613-362-4881.

BINGO AT THE CCÉC ! Come play every Monday at 6:00pm. Doors open at 4:00pm. NO RESERVATION. Meet us at CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Wings & Things every Thursday from 4:30 – 8 pm. Take-out available.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Bonville. Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

Bingo au CCÉC ! Venez jouer tous les lundis à 18h00. Portes ouvertes à 16h00. PAS DE RÉSERVATION. Rendez-vous au CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, K6H 1S1, Cornwall

BEREAVED FAMILIES of ONTARIO – SOUTH EASTERN REGION – Open Support and Share group sessions 6PM on the 1st and 3rd Thursday each month in the Starbrite center located at 343 Pitt St. Info: 613-936-7470.

SEAWAY STRINGS is a group of fiddlers who meet at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club at 506 Pitt St. Info: Rick 613 932 2872.

THE MOCCASIN RAILROAD CLUB meets at 7 pm the first Wednesday of each month at the Centre Charles Emile Claude, 146B Chevrier Avenue. Modellers and rail enthusiasts. Info: John Kelly, 613 930-5646.

SEAWAY TOASTMASTERS CLUB. Join us every second and fourth Tuesday, at the Cornwall Public Library, at 6:15pm. Meeting starts at 6:30 sharp. Info: Laura, 613 551 3252.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP. Aqua Fitness Group @ Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesdays & Friday’s from 12 pm – 1Pm. Info: Judy 613-330-0588; Leona 613-931-2874; Denise 613-938-3615; Theresa 613-662-8713

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

LA TROUPE DE THÉÂTRE DE L’AMALGAME présente la comédie « La visite ou surtout, sentez-vous pas obligés de venir ». Une comédie de Robert Bellefeuille et Michel Marc Bouchard. Le spectacle sera présenté le 5,6, 12 et13 mai à 19 h ainsi qu’en matinée le 7, et 14 mai à 14 h à l’École secondaire Saint-Laurent (Saint Lawrence High school) au 1450 Deuxième rue Est. Les billets sont disponibles via https://lamalgamedesarts.ca/ ou en composant le 613-362-0931.

LE SOUPER DES CAVALIERS de la Légion au profit du Centre 105 aura lieu le dimanche 30 avril de 16 h 30 à 18 h 30 à la Légion de Cornwall, filiale 297, 415, rue Second.

SI VOUS RECHERCHE DE LIVRES ou d’objets religieux, venez visiter le ‘’Centre d’information catholique’’ à sa nouvelle adresse: Unité 1, 812 rue Pitt, lundi au vendredi de 10h à 16h et le samedi de 9h à 12h. 613-933-5099.

LE CONSEIL DU TRAVAIL DE CORNWALL ET DU DISTRICT invite le public à la cérémonie du Jour de deuil national au Monument des travailleurs dans le parc Lamoureux, le 28 avril à 11 h 30. Cette journée rend hommage aux personnes tuées ou blessées au travail. La conférencière invitée est Janice Folk-Dawson, vice-présidente de la FTO. Pour plus d’information, appelez Louise Lanctot, 613 932 1943.

BINGO – STE-THÉRÈSE-DE-LISIEUX le jeudi 27 avril. 27 avril. Lève-tôt à 18 h 30, partie régulière à 19 h. Plus de 1 100 $ en prix. Plus de 1 100 $ en prix. Salle paroissiale Ste-Thérèse-de-Lisieux, 1304, rue Lisieux. Tout le monde est bienvenu.

VENTE DE REMBOURSEMENTS DU PRINTEMPS à l’église unie Knox-St. Paul’s, 800 -12th St. East (Off McConnell North) Main Level le samedi 29 avril – 9 h à midi. Bonnes affaires – vêtements, livres, articles ménagers et bien plus encore.

TRI-COUNTY LITERACY propose des cours gratuits très intéressants : Transport commence le 1er mai ; Bullet Journals commence le 16 mai ; Daycare commence le 12 juin ; Excel commence le 17 juillet. Pour vous inscrire, appelez le 613-932-7161.

HISTOIRE DE GLENGARRY : “ My Glengarry in Photos “ par l’archiviste Allan MacDonald. 19 h 30 le mercredi 26 avril au Palais des sports Glengarry d’Alexandria. Renseignements : rbleile@sympatico.ca ou 613 525-3806 ou miloasmith@bell.net ou 613 525-0902.

ST. FRANCIS KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS COUNCIL 11531 Quelque chose de différent ! – Déjeuner communautaire aux crêpes le dimanche 30 avril dans la salle paroissiale St. Francis de Sales (434 Second St. W.) de 8 h 30 à midi. Petit déjeuner complet avec jus, crêpes et saucisses, frites, haricots, toasts et boissons. OFFRE VOLONTAIRE GRATUITE pour soutenir les activités des élèves de l’école primaire catholique Sainte-Anne. Salle entièrement accessible avec service d’ascenseur.

MARLIN ORCHARD’S invite les sociétés horticoles Green Thumb de Martintown et de Williamstown à leur promenade nocturne annuelle le 26 avril à 17h30, pour présenter les nouveautés de cette année en matière de plantes de jardin pour la région. Au plaisir de vous y voir!

FOCUS ART ASSOCIATION SPRING ART EXHIBITION au Cornwall Square Mall les 27, 28, 29 et 30 avril. Heures d’ouverture : Jeudi et vendredi de 10 h à 18 h ; samedi de 9 h 30 à 17 h 30 ; dimanche de 11 h à 15 h. Vernissage : Plus de 30 artistes locaux.