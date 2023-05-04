COMMUNITY EVENTS

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND presents their annual Spring concert “Movie Magic” at St-Felix De Valois Catholic Church, 620 Glengarry Blvd (behind Eastcourt Mall), Cornwall, on Friday, May 5 at 7:30pm. Hear popular movie themes from Modern-day Blockbusters to Hollywood Classics, Barb Hunter conducting. General Admission $20, children under 10 free when accompanied by an adult. Tickets are available from Band members or at the door before the concert.

MADAGASCAR SCHOOL PROJECT ANNUAL SUPPER will be held on May 13th at 5:30pm at 25 Fair St., Maxville. We are celebrating our 15th anniversary and we want YOU to join the fun! For info or tickets email Roseblanche21879@hotmail.com or call 613-361-2703.

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO at ANAF Mondays and Thursdays. Doors open at 10am. Bingo starts at 12pm.

CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC DINNER & DANCE May 13th at the Lion’s Club in Bonville at 6 pm. Baked ham, salad & dessert. Info Marland 613-936-3625.

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH invites you to our Sunday Morning Worship Service at 10:00 a.m. Konnect Kids Ages 4-12 years. Nursery Available. Midweek Bible Study Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. in person or via Zoom. 613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com or www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca

Cornwall Legion Branch 297 Seniors Over 60 Club members. Monthly potluck luncheon, followed by the meeting and bingo will be held on Thursday, May 4th, 2023 starting at noon. Elections will be held for New Executives for September 2023 to June 2024.

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on May 26th at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and 4-6:30 pm.

ST. LAWRENCE INTERNATIONAL STAMP CLUB Meeting Tues. May 16 from 6:30-8:30pm, Cornwall Public Library, Board Room, 2nd floor.

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women who have moved in the last 4 years to Cornwall and the SD&G Counties. Info: Henriette 613-330-9039.

TRI-COUNTY COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION Monthly Dance/Jam Session &Dinner on Sat. May 6 from 2-8:30 pm. Bring your instruments and dancing shoes. South Stormont Township Hall, 2 Mille Roches Rd, Long Sault. Info: Elaine 613-362-0173.

BARK AND COMPOST DAY hosted by the Cornwall and District Horticultural Society will be held on Saturday May 13, 2023 from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Cornwall Landfill Site (2590 Cornwall Centre Road). Info: cornwallhortsociety@gmail.com.

THE CORNWALL & AREA HALL OF FAME FOR THE ARTS is soliciting nominations of deserving artists, promoters and supporters to be submitted prior to July 1. The nomination form and guidelines are at http://cornwallartshalloffame.com. Info: Elaine 613-330-3117.

MCGAUGHEY ORGAN CONCERT will take place on Fri., May 5 at 7 pm in the sanctuary at St. John’s Presbyterian Church, 28 Second St. East. The featured organist is Mr. Samuel Lee. This concert is open to the public and admission is free.

MOOD WALKS encourages & supports mental &physical health through exposure to the healing effects of nature, participation in physical activity and engagement with their community. Info Angele at 613-551-9253 or visit our Events Page https://cmha-east.on.ca/index.php/en/events. Location: Gray’s Creek Conservation Area (Parking Lot) June 6, 13, 20, 27 (4 weeks) from 6:30pm-7:30pm.

THE CANADIAN MENTAL HEALTH ASSOCIATION new cycle of Living Life to the Full! The 8-week program starts on Thurs., May 11 @ 6 P.M. in Programming Room 1 & 2. Registration is required. http://ow.ly/jkzX50NqQKN. Build Skills to manage Low Mood, anxiety, self-esteem, stress, boost happiness and more. Info: Angele D’Alessio 613-551-9253

THE AMALGAME THEATER TROUPE presents the comedy « La visite ou surtout, sentez-vous pas obligés de venir », A comedy by Robert Bellefeuille and Michel Marc Bouchard on May 5, 6, 12 and 13 at 7 p.m. as well a matinee on May 7 and 14 at 2 p.m. at Saint-Laurent High School at 1450 Second Street E. Tickets: https://lamalgamedesarts.ca/ or 613-362-0931.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Let’s Play Euchre May 17 & 31 at 7 pm. Info: Roly 613-932-9396 or Gerry 613-931-3076.

THE CENTENNIAL CHOIR OF CORNWALL Spring concert “IF MUSIC BE” at Cornwall’s Aultsville Theatre on Fri., May 12 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are avail. from any choir member, Fines Home Hardware, 1300 Vincent Massey Dr. or Melody Music, 104 Pitt St.

CORNWALL ROAD WARRIORS CAR CLUB first annual Father’s Day Car Show, June 18th from 9am-3pm at 1150 Montreal Road.

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND invites musicians to join us. Rehearsals every Wednesday, 6:45pm to 8:45pm at The Salvation Army Community Church, 500 York Street. Info: Ralph Bough at 613-362-4881.

50+ COMMUNITY CLUB hosting Euchre on Saturday May 20th at St. Matthews 15 Memorial Square, Ingleside. Time: 12-4pm. Cash Prizes. Free Door Prize. Share the Wealth Draw. Refreshments available. Adults Welcomed. No registration or partner needed. Info: Betty 613-984-1431 or Jack 613-537-2295

SOCIAL DANCING the first Friday of the month from 7-10 pm at the Centre Charles-Émile-Claude 146 Chevrier Ave. Dances May 5, June 2. Info: Dennis 613-618-7684.

CORNWALL QUILTERS GUILD will hold their Annual General Meeting on Mon. May 15, at 7:00 p.m. in St. Matthews Lutheran Church hall, 1509 2nd St. W. Info: Barb 613-360-8079.

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND Beginners class on Mondays; Intermediate class on Tuesdays; Band rehearsals on Thursdays : Classes are 3:30 -4:30 p.m.; band is 3:30 – 5 p.m.; all are at St. Felix de Valois church hall. – best to arrive 15 minutes earlier to set up. Info: cnhbandtra@gmail.com or 613-362-4881 or 613-931-1580.

SPRING MARKET – Trinity Church Hall -105 Second St., W. Sat., May 6th from 10-2, RENT table to sell or come to BUY. Crafts, books, cards, plants, small furniture, household goods, etc. (no clothing). BAKE TABLE with coffee, tea and sandwiches. Info KEITH 613-933-3991 ext 25.

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING BOTHERING YOU? You are not alone. There is help and hope. Call 613-937-4880 or visit www.al-anon.org

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS are handmade for and given to Cancer patients. Info: Janice 613 936-1951.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

THE PROBUS CLUB OF CORNWALL and area has interesting guest speakers and regular outings each month for retirees and those who are semi-retired. Info: Louise at 613 932-7557.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Bonville. Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

MULTIPLE MYELOMA SUPPORT: If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with Myeloma and would like to connect with others, join us on Facebook, and email at cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca.

WEDNESDAY LUNCHES: by the members of the Knights of Columbus “Seniors & Friends”, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) Wednesdays from 11:30am-1pm.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Wings & Things every Thursday from 4:30 – 8 pm. Take-out available.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB, 506 Pitt St open for all activities. Info: (613) 932-4969.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

BINGO AT THE CCÉC ! Come play every Monday at 6:00pm. Doors open at 4:00pm. NO RESERVATION. Meet us at CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.

SEAWAY STRINGS is a group of fiddlers who meet at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club at 506 Pitt St. Info: Rick 613 932 2872.

Bingo au CCÉC ! Venez jouer tous les lundis à 18h00. Portes ouvertes à 16h00. PAS DE RÉSERVATION. Rendez-vous au CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, K6H 1S1, Cornwall

BEREAVED FAMILIES of ONTARIO – SOUTH EASTERN REGION – Open Support and Share group sessions 6PM on the 1st and 3rd Thursday each month in the Starbrite center located at 343 Pitt St. Info: 613-936-7470.

THE MOCCASIN RAILROAD CLUB meets at 7 pm the first Wednesday of each month at the Centre Charles Emile Claude, 146B Chevrier Avenue. Modellers and rail enthusiasts. Info: John Kelly, 613 930-5646.

SEAWAY TOASTMASTERS CLUB. Join us every second and fourth Tuesday, at the Cornwall Public Library, at 6:15pm. Meeting starts at 6:30 sharp. Info: Laura, 613 551 3252.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP. Aqua Fitness Group @ Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesdays & Friday’s from 12 pm – 1Pm. Info: Judy 613-330-0588; Leona 613-931-2874; Denise 613-938-3615; Theresa 613-662-8713

LA TROUPE DE THÉÂTRE DE L’AMALGAME présente la comédie « La visite ou surtout, sentez-vous pas obligés de venir ». Une comédie de Robert Bellefeuille et Michel Marc Bouchard. Le spectacle sera présenté le 5,6, 12 et13 mai à 19 h ainsi qu’en matinée le 7, et 14 mai à 14 h à l’École secondaire Saint-Laurent (Saint Lawrence High school) au 1450 Deuxième rue Est. Les billets sont disponibles via https://lamalgamedesarts.ca/ ou en composant le 613-362-0931.

SI VOUS RECHERCHE DE LIVRES ou d’objets religieux, venez visiter le ”Centre d’information catholique” à sa nouvelle adresse: Unité 1, 812 rue Pitt, lundi au vendredi de 10h à 16h et le samedi de 9h à 12h. 613-933-5099.

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND présente son concert annuel de printemps ” Movie Magic ” à l’église catholique St-Félix de Valois, 620 Glengarry Blvd (derrière Eastcourt Mall), Cornwall, le vendredi 5 mai à 19 h 30. Écoutez des thèmes de films populaires, des superproductions d’aujourd’hui aux classiques d’Hollywood, sous la direction de Barb Hunter. Admission générale 20 $, enfants de moins de 10 ans gratuits s’ils sont accompagnés d’un adulte. Les billets sont disponibles auprès des membres de l’orchestre ou à la porte avant le concert.

Le souper annuel du MADAGASCAR SCHOOL PROJECT aura lieu le 13 mai à 17h30 au 25 Fair St., Maxville. Nous célébrons notre 15ème anniversaire et nous voulons que VOUS soyez de la partie ! Pour obtenir des renseignements ou des billets, envoyez un courriel à Roseblanche21879@hotmail.com ou appelez le 613-361-2703.

TRI-COUNTY COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION Session mensuelle de danse/jam et dîner le sam. 6 mai de 14 h à 20 h 30. Apportez vos instruments et vos chaussures de danse. South Stormont Township Hall, 2 Mille Roches Rd, Long Sault. Info : Elaine 613-362-0173.

La journée de l’écorce et du compost, organisée par la Cornwall and District Horticultural Society, aura lieu le samedi 13 mai 2023, de 8 h 30 à 12 h 30, au site d’enfouissement de Cornwall (2590, chemin Cornwall Centre). Renseignements : cornwallhortsociety@gmail.com.

Le concert d’orgue MCGAUGHEY aura lieu le vendredi 5 mai à 19 heures dans le sanctuaire de l’église presbytérienne St. John’s, 28 Second St. East. L’organiste invité est M. Samuel Lee. Ce concert est ouvert au public et l’entrée est gratuite.