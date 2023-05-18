COMMUNITY EVENTS

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

50+ COMMUNITY CLUB hosting Euchre at St. Matthews 15 Memorial Square, Ingleside on Saturday May 20, 12 – 4pm. Cash Prizes. Free Door Prize. Share the Wealth Draw. Refreshments available. Adults Welcome. No registration or partner needed. Info: Betty 613-984-1431 or Jack 613-537-2295.

ST. FRANCIS KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS is back to serving their traditional Community Family Breakfast on Sun., May 28 in the St. Francis Parish Hall (434 Second St. W.) from 8:30 AM to NOON. All are welcome. Accessible with elevator service provided.

MULTIPLE MYELOMA SUPPORT: If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with Myeloma and would like to connect with others, join us on Facebook, and email at cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca.

MOOD WALKS encourages & supports mental &physical health through exposure to the healing effects of nature, participation in physical activity and engagement with their community. Info Angele at 613-551-9253 or visit our Events Page www.cmha-east.on.ca/index.php/en/events. Location: Gray’s Creek Conservation Area (Parking Lot) June 6, 13, 20, 27 (4 weeks) from 6:30pm-7:30pm.

TRI-COUNTY COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION Monthly Dance/Jam Session & Dinner on Sat. June 3 from 2-8:30 pm. Bring your instruments and dancing shoes. South Stormont Township Hall, 2 Mille Roches Rd, Long Sault. Info: Elaine 613-362-0173.

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING BOTHERING YOU? You are not alone. There is help and hope. Call 613-937-4880 or visit www.al-anon.org

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO at ANAF Mondays & Thursdays. Doors open 10am. Bingo starts 12pm. Everyone welcome. Next euchre is on Wed., June 7. Reservations: 613-936-6060

CORNWALL LIONS CLUB LOBSTERFEST, 15th annual event on Fri., June 16 at the Best Western Parkway Inn, Cabaret Room. Meal served at 7 pm. Info or tickets: wayne.locke@hotmail.com

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on May 26th at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and 4-6:30 pm.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB presents Birds in your Backyard with Mike Chegrinec on Tues., June 6 from 1-3 pm in the Oak Room. Registration and info: 613-932-4969 or seawayseniors@gmail.com

BEREAVED FAMILIES of ONTARIO – SOUTH EASTERN REGION – Open Support and Share group sessions 6PM on the 1st and 3rd Thursday each month in the Starbrite center located at 343 Pitt St. Info: 613-936-7470.

BINGO AT PRECIOUS BLOOD PARISH, Glen Walter. May 17 & 31, June 14 & 28. Doors open 5 pm, Early Bird 6:20 pm. Bingo starts 7 pm. Info-613-931-1424

LONG SAULT ANNUAL COMMUNITY YARD SALE on Sat. May 27 from 8 am – 2 pm.

CORNWALL LEGION SENIORS 60 AND OVER CLUB Bid Euchre enthusiasts, games will be held on Thurs., May 18 and 25 in the main hall starting at 1 pm.

THE CORNWALL & AREA HALL OF FAME FOR THE ARTS is soliciting nominations of deserving artists, promoters and supporters to be submitted prior to July 1. The nomination form and guidelines are at http://cornwallartshalloffame.com. Info: Elaine 613-330-3117.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Let’s Play Euchre May 31 at 7 pm. Info: Roly 613-932-9396 or Gerry 613-931-3076.

CORNWALL ROAD WARRIORS CAR CLUB first annual Father’s Day Car Show, June 18 from 9am-3pm at 1150 Montreal Road.

SOCIAL DANCING the first Friday of the month from 7-10 pm at the Centre Charles-Émile-Claude 146 Chevrier Ave. Dances June 2. Info: Dennis 613-618-7684.

CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC DINNER & DANCE June 10 at the Lion’s Club in Bonville at 6 pm. Pork loin, salad & dessert. Info Marland 613-936-3625.

MONTREAL WELSH MALE CHOIR will present an evening of music on Sun., May 28 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, South Lancaster. Tickets can be purchased at the door or by reserving at 613-931-2545. Following the concert dessert and refreshments will be served in the church hall. Everyone welcome.

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women who have moved in the last 4 years to Cornwall and the SD&G Counties. Info: Henriette 613-330-9039.

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS are handmade for and given to Cancer patients. Info: Janice 613 936-1951.

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND Beginners-Mondays; Intermediate-Tuesdays; Band rehearsals-Thursdays : Classes are 3:30 -4:30 p.m.; band is 3:30 – 5 p.m.; all are at St. Felix de Valois church hall. – best to arrive 15 minutes earlier to set up. Info: cnhbandtra@gmail.com or 613-362-4881 or 613-931-1580.

BINGO AT THE CCÉC ! Come play every Monday at 6:00pm. Doors open at 4:00pm. NO RESERVATION. Meet us at CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

THE PROBUS CLUB OF CORNWALL and area has interesting guest speakers and regular outings each month for retirees and those who are semi-retired. Info: Louise at 613 932-7557.

WEDNESDAY LUNCHES: by the members of the Knights of Columbus “Seniors & Friends”, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) Wednesdays from 11:30am-1pm.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Wings & Things every Thursday from 4:30 – 8 pm. Take-out available.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB, 506 Pitt St open for all activities. Info: (613) 932-4969.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Bonville. Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND invites musicians to join us. Rehearsals every Wednesday, 6:45pm to 8:45pm at The Salvation Army Community Church, 500 York Street. Info: Ralph Bough at 613-362-4881.

SEAWAY TOASTMASTERS CLUB. Join us every second and fourth Tuesday, at the Cornwall Public Library, at 6:15pm. Meeting starts at 6:30 sharp. Info: Laura, 613 551 3252.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP. Aqua Fitness Group @ Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesdays & Friday’s from 12 pm – 1Pm. Info: Judy 613-330-0588; Leona 613-931-2874; Denise 613-938-3615; Theresa 613-662-8713

VENTE DE JARDIN ANNUELLE DE LA COMMUNAUTÉ DE LONG SAULT le sam. 27 mai de 8h à 14h.

Le CLUB COMMUNAUTAIRE DES 50+ organise une partie d’Euchre le samedi 20 mai à St. Matthews, 15 Memorial Square, Ingleside. Heure : de 12 à 16 heures. Prix en espèces. Prix de présence gratuit. Tirage au sort “Share the Wealth”. Rafraîchissements disponibles. Adultes bienvenus. Aucune inscription ou partenaire n’est nécessaire. Renseignements : Betty 613-984-1431 ou Jack 613-537-2295.

BINGO DES SENIORS DE ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO à l’ANAF les lundis et jeudis. Ouverture des portes à 10 heures. Le bingo commence à 12 heures. Tout le monde est le bienvenu. Le prochain jeu d’euchre aura lieu le mercredi 7 juin. Veuillez appeler le 613-936-6060 pour réserver.

BINGO À LA PAROISSE DE LA PRECIEUSE SANG, Glen Walter. 17 et 31 mai, 14 et 28 juin. Ouverture des portes à 17h00, lève-tôt à 18h20. Le bingo commence à 19h00. Renseignements : 613-931-1424

DÉJEUNERS DU MERCREDI : par les membres des Chevaliers de Colomb “Seniors & Friends”, 205 Amelia St. (en bas) les mercredis de 11h30 à 13h.

COLLECTE DE FONDS SPAGHETTI : le dernier vendredi du mois. La prochaine collecte de fonds aura lieu le 26 mai aux Chevaliers de Colomb, 205, rue Amelia (en bas), de 11 h 30 à 13 h et de 16 h à 18 h 30.

ST. FRANCIS KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS reprend son traditionnel déjeuner familial communautaire le dimanche 28 mai dans la salle paroissiale de St. Francis (434 Second St. W.) de 8 h 30 à midi. Tout le monde est le bienvenu. Accessible grâce à un ascenseur.

Le MONTREAL WELSH MALE CHOIR présentera une soirée de musique le dimanche 28 mai à 19 h 30 à l’église presbytérienne St. Andrew’s, à South Lancaster. Les billets peuvent être achetés à la porte ou en réservant au 613-931-2545. Après le concert, un dessert et des rafraîchissements seront servis dans le hall de l’église. Tout le monde est le bienvenu.

BINGO AU CCÉC ! Venez jouer tous les lundis à 18 h. Les portes ouvrent à 16 h. PAS DE RÉSERVATION. Rendez-vous au CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.

Les Chevaliers de Colomb, 205 rue Amelia (en bas). Wings & Things tous les jeudis de 16h30 à 20h. Possibilité de plats à emporter.