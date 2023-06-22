Community Events

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND Beginners class on Mondays; Intermediate class on Tuesdays; Band rehearsals on Thursdays : Classes are 3:30 -4:30 p.m.; band is 3:30 – 5 p.m.; all are at St. Felix de Valois church hall. – best to arrive 15 minutes earlier to set up. Info: cnhbandtra@gmail.com or 613-362-4881 or 613-931-1580.

CANADA DAY OLDE FASHION CARNIVAL sponsored by Ingleside Long Sault Lost Villages Lion’s Club at Arnold Bethune Memorial Park 75 Simcoe St., Long Sault on Sat. July 1 from 11am-7pm. Info: Sharon at 613-577-0818. Lion’s Club is a non-profit organization. Come enjoy a carnival just like your Grandparents did.

CANADA DAY BREAKFAST AT North Stormont Place in Avonmore from 8 to 10. Breakfast hosted by Roxborough Agricultural Society. Various Activities planned for the day with Fireworks and Dance at night hosted by Avonmore Rec at the Avonmore Fairgrounds.

COMMUNITY BBQ hosted by Centre 105 & Maison Baldwin House on Sat. June 24 from 11am-2pm in the Trinity Anglican Church parking lot, 105 2nd St. West. Donations are welcomed but not required. Proceeds split between Centre 105 & Maison Baldwin House.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

CORNWALL LEGION SENIORS 60 AND OVER CLUB Bid Euchre enthusiasts, games will be held on Thurs., June 22nd and 29th in main hall at 1 pm.

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO at ANAF Mondays and Thursdays. Doors open at 10am. Bingo starts at 12pm. Next euchre is Wed., July 5th. Please call 613-936-6060 to reserve your spot. Accepting non-members (cost $7)

SENIORS ON WHEELS. Come discover and experience a new way to enjoy Lamoureu Park’s historical bike trails alongside our scenic waterfront. To reserve or for info: www.cornwall.ca/seniorsonwheels. 613-930-4892 ext 155.

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND rehearses beginner-intermediate concert band pieces Thurs. at St. Felix de Valois church hall 3:30 – 5 p.m.Info: www.cornwallnewhorizonsband.org or see us on Facebook

GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS MEETING July 4th at 7pm at Wesleyan Church, 8th St. parking and entrance. Info: 613-362-7634.

MULTIPLE MYELOMA SUPPORT: If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with Myeloma and would like to connect with others, join us on Facebook, and email at cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP. Aqua Fitness Group @ Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesdays & Friday’s from 12 pm – 1Pm. Info: Judy 613-330-0588; Leona 613-931-2874; Denise 613-938-3615; Theresa 613-662-8713

BEREAVED FAMILIES of ONTARIO – SOUTH EASTERN REGION – Open Support and Share group sessions 6PM on the 1st and 3rd Thursday each month in the Starbrite center located at 343 Pitt St. Info: 613-936-7470.

THE CORNWALL & AREA HALL OF FAME FOR THE ARTS is soliciting nominations of deserving artists, promoters and supporters to be submitted prior to July 1. The nomination form and guidelines are at http://cornwallartshalloffame.com. Info: Elaine 613-330-3117.

MEMORIAL SERVICE FOR PAUL’S HILL CEMETERY Avonmore will be held on Sunday June 25th at7 pm. Please bring a chair. In case of rain it will move to St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Bonville. Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on June 30th at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and 4-6:30 pm.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

ANNUAL YARD SALE & BBQ by The Ladies’ Auxiliary Of The Royal Canadian Legion Br. 297 on Second St. W. on Sun., June 25 from 8am-1pm. BBQ from 11am-1pm. Rain or shine.

MONTHLY BREAKFAST by The Ladies’ Auxiliary of the Royal Canadian Legion Br 297 on Second St. West. Starting July 2nd and continuing the first Sunday of every month. Full Breakfast. Thank you for your support.

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women who have moved in the last 4 years to Cornwall and the SD&G Counties. Info: Henriette 613-330-9039.

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING BOTHERING YOU? You are not alone. There is help and hope. Call 613-937-4880 or visit www.al-anon.org

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS are handmade for and given to Cancer patients. Info: Janice 613 936-1951.

THE PROBUS CLUB OF CORNWALL and area has interesting guest speakers and regular outings each month for retirees and those who are semi-retired. Info: Louise at 613 932-7557.

WEDNESDAY LUNCHES: by the members of the Knights of Columbus “Seniors & Friends”, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) Wednesdays from 11:30am-1pm.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Wings & Things every Thursday from 4:30 – 8 pm. Take-out available.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB, 506 Pitt St open for all activities. Info: (613) 932-4969.

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND invites musicians to join us. Rehearsals every Wednesday, 6:45pm to 8:45pm at The Salvation Army Community Church, 500 York Street. Info: Ralph Bough at 613-362-4881.

BINGO AT THE CCÉC ! Come play every Monday at 6:00pm. Doors open at 4:00pm. NO RESERVATION. Meet us at CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.

THE MOCCASIN RAILROAD CLUB meets at 7 pm the first Wednesday of each month at the Centre Charles Emile Claude, 146B Chevrier Avenue. Modellers and rail enthusiasts. Info: John Kelly, 613 930-5646.

SEAWAY TOASTMASTERS CLUB. Join us every second and fourth Tuesday, at the Cornwall Public Library, at 6:15pm. Meeting starts at 6:30 sharp. Info: Laura, 613 551 3252.

CORNWALL ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION regular Fun Dart games every Mon. & Tues. at 1pm. Everyone welcome. Info: 613 931-1815