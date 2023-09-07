Community Events

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

BLESSED SACRAMENT ANNUAL PARISH SUPPER on Sunday, September 17th, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at Blessed Sacrament Parish Hall. Menu: Spaghetti and meat sauce, salad, buns and pie. Tickets: Adults: $15.00, children (7-12 yrs.): $10.00, children 6 yrs. and under: FREE. All take outs $15.00.

BEACON BAGS INC. CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT. Sept. 15th at Prescott Golf Club. Includes Golf, Cart and BBQ dinner. Many prize opportunities, including a new Ford Mustang for a Hole-In-One. Music after golf by Cajun and the Hollow Bodies. Register at Beaconbags.ca or by calling 613-662-3560.

TRI-COUNTY LITERACY is pleased to offer a FREE 4-Week Cashier Training starting Monday, September 11, 2023. Classes will run Monday to Thursday, from 1:00 to 3:30. Participants will receive a certificate upon completion of the training. To register, call 613-932-7161.

LEARN EASY SQUARE DANCING – no cost no obligation (we are not professional dancers). Free intro Sept. 10 & Sept. 17. Casual attire. Vax required Mask voluntary. 2-4pm La Fraternite Hall, 49 St. Paul St., Alexandria. Questions 613-931-1783 Carole.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Let’s Play Euchre Sept. 6 & 20 at 7 pm. Info Roly 613-932-9396 or Gerry 613-931-3076.

CENTRE 105’S ANNUAL BREAKFAST FUNDRAISER Thurs., Sept. 14 from 8-10am at Centre 105, inside Trinity Anglican Church (105 2nd St. W.). No tickets required, but we will be collecting financial donations to support Centre 105’s meal / social program. A special video, created by Nicholas Seguin Creative, will be launched at this event!

ST. MARY’S HARVEST SUPPER, Williamstown Turkey with all the trimmings and homemade pies. Sunday, September 10 from 4-7 p.m. Cost $20.00 ages 7-12 is $10.00 and age 6 and under is free. Take out is available. Everyone welcome.

LEARN TO SQUARE DANCE. Free Friday lessons starting Fridays Sept. 22 to Oct. 10 from 7-8 pm at 800 12th St E. Cornwall. Knox-St. Paul United Church basement Casual attire. Vax required. Mask voluntary. Questions 613-330-4873 Helen

MONTHLY BREAKFAST by The Ladies’ Auxiliary of the Royal Canadian Legion Br 297 on Second St. West. The first Sunday of every month from 9am-noon. Full Breakfast. Thank you for your support.

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO at ANAF Mondays and Thursdays. Doors open at 10am. Bingo starts at 12pm.

CORNWALL LEGION BRANCH 297 SENIORS OVER 60 CLUB monthly luncheon, meeting and Bingo on Thurs. Sept. 7 at noon. Your old memberships cards well be needed to renew this year membership of $5.00. NEW MEMBERS ARE ALWAYS WELCOME.

PRECIOUS BLOOD PARISH in Glen Walter regular BINGOS start Wed., Sept. 13 & 27 in the church hall. Doors open at 5 pm. We will have EARLY BIRD GAMES starting at 6:20 pm. Bingo starts at 7 pm. Tell your family and friends.

MOOSE LODGE EVENTS: Darts 7pm Mon.-Wed., Pool 6 pm Tues. Youth Darts starts September 9th. 443 11th St. West.

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on Sept. 28th at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and 4-6:30 pm.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

THE PROBUS CLUB OF CORNWALL and area has interesting guest speakers and regular outings each month for retirees and those who are semi-retired. Info: Louise at 613 932-7557.

GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS meetings every Tuesday at 7 pm at Wesleyan Church, 780 Sydney St. 613-362-7634.

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND rehearses beginner-intermediate concert band pieces Thurs. at St. Felix de Valois church hall 3:30 – 5 p.m.Info: www.cornwallnewhorizonsband.org or see us on Facebook.

SALEM MUSIC EVENINGS 2023. Sept. 10 at 7:00 p.m. at Salem United Church, 19041 County Rd. 2 Summerstown . Guest artists: The Brigadoons. Refreshments and fellowship following the concert. Freewill offering.

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH Sunday Morning Worship Service 10am. Konnect Kids 4-12 years. Nursery avail. Info. 613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gamil.com or www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca

MULTIPLE MYELOMA SUPPORT: If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with Myeloma and would like to connect with others, join us on Facebook, and email at cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca.

CORNWALL ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION regular Fun Dart games every Mon. & Tues. at 1pm. Info: 613 931-1815

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women who have moved in the last 4 years to Cornwall and the SD&G Counties. Info: Henriette 613-330-9039.

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS are handmade for and given to Cancer patients. Info: Janice 613 936-1951.

WEDNESDAY LUNCHES: by the members of the Knights of Columbus “Seniors & Friends”, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) Wednesdays from 11:30am-1pm.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Wings & Things every Thursday from 4:30 – 8 pm. Take-out available.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB 506 Pitt St offers guitar lessons, jamming sessions, chair yoga, fitness classes, bid euchre, canasta, crafts, quilting, choir, darts and more. Call 932-4969 for times and more information.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Bonville. Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING BOTHERING YOU? You are not alone. There is help and hope. Call 613-937-4880 or visit www.al-anon.org

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND invites musicians to join us. Rehearsals every Wednesday, 6:45pm to 8:45pm at The Salvation Army Community Church, 500 York Street. Info: Ralph Bough at 613-362-4881.

BINGO AT THE CCÉC ! Come play every Monday at 6:00pm. Doors open at 4:00pm. NO RESERVATION. Meet us at CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.

BEREAVED FAMILIES OF ONTARIO South Eastern Region. Open suppose and share group sessions 6 pm on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month in the Starbrite Centre, located at 343 Pitt St. Info: 613-936-7470.

THE MOCCASIN RAILROAD CLUB meets at 7 pm the first Wednesday of each month at the Centre Charles Emile Claude, 146B Chevrier Avenue. Modellers and rail enthusiasts. Info: John Kelly, 613 930-5646.

SEAWAY TOASTMASTERS CLUB is a supportive public speaking group with a focus on personal growth. Join us every second and fourth Tuesday, at the Cornwall Public Library, at 6:15pm. Meeting starts at 6:30 sharp. Info: Nathalee Leblanc 613-302-9658 or nathaleemartin@gmail.com.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP. Aqua Fitness Group @ Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesdays & Friday’s from 12 pm – 1Pm. Info: Judy 613-330-0588; Leona 613-931-2874; Denise 613-938-3615; Theresa 613-662-8713

LE PETIT DÉJEUNER ANNUEL DU CENTRE 105 Le jeudi 14 septembre de 8 h à 10 h au Centre 105, à l’intérieur de l’église anglicane Trinity (105, 2e rue Ouest). Aucun billet n’est requis, mais nous recueillerons des dons en argent pour soutenir le programme de repas et d’activités sociales du Centre 105. Une vidéo spéciale, créée par Nicholas Seguin Creative, sera lancée lors de cet événement !

La paroisse PRECIOUS BLOOD de Glen Walter organise des BINGOS réguliers les mercredis 13 et 27 septembre dans la salle paroissiale. Les portes s’ouvrent à 17 heures. Nous aurons des jeux pour les lève-tôt à partir de 18 h 20. Le bingo commence à 19 heures. Parlez-en à votre famille et à vos amis.

ÉVÉNEMENTS AU MOOSE LODGE : Fléchettes à 19 h du lundi au vendredi, billard à 18 h le mardi. Les fléchettes pour les jeunes commencent le 9 septembre. 443 11th St. West.

BINGO DES SENIORS DE ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO à l’ANAF les lundis et jeudis. Ouverture des portes à 10 heures. Le bingo commence à 12 heures.

APPRENDRE LA DANSE CARREE FACILE – sans frais et sans obligation (nous ne sommes pas des danseurs professionnels). Introduction gratuite les 10 et 17 septembre. Tenue décontractée. Vax requis Mask volontaire. De 14 h à 16 h Salle La Fraternité, 49, rue Saint-Paul, Alexandria. Questions 613-931-1783 Carole.

ST. MARY’S HARVEST SUPPER, Williamstown Dinde avec toutes les garnitures et tartes maison. Dimanche 10 septembre de 16 h à 19 h. Coût : 20 $, 7 à 12 ans : 10 $, 6 ans et moins : gratuit. Des plats à emporter sont disponibles. Tout le monde est le bienvenu.

PETIT DÉJEUNER MENSUEL par l’Auxiliaire féminin de la Légion royale canadienne, Frère 297 sur la Deuxième rue Ouest. Le premier dimanche de chaque mois, de 9 h à midi. Petit déjeuner complet. Merci pour votre soutien.

SOIRÉES MUSICALES DE SALEM 2023. Le 10 septembre à 19 h à l’église unie de Salem, 19041 County Rd. 2 Summerstown. Artistes invités : The Brigadoons. Rafraîchissements et convivialité après le concert. Offrande libre.