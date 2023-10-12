COMMUNITY EVENTS

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

CHICKEN DINNER at the Royal Canadian Legion Cornwall, on Sun. Oct 22 from 4:30– 6:30pm. Cost is $20. Fundraiser for Catholic Women’s League of Ingleside and Long Sault.

ST. FRANCIS KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS COUNCIL 11531 Community Roast Beef Dinner on Thurs., Oct. 12th in the St. Francis de Sales Parish Hall (434 Second St. W.) from 4:30-6 PM. Complete dinner with coleslaw, roll, Roast Beef entrée, potatoes, vegetables, dessert & beverage. Fully accessible hall with elevator service.

FALL JURIED ART EXHIBITION at Cornwall Square (2nd Floor) on Nov. 16-19 and 23-26. Hours: Thurs/ Fri 10am-6pm; Sat. 9:30am-5:30pm; Sun. 11am-3pm. Over 30 local artists. Vernissage: Nov 16 from 5-6 pm. Supported by: Cornwall Square, YAC, Cline House Gallery & RBC Wealth Management Jo Ann Parisien.

BEACON BAGS – WALK 4 FREEDOM on Sat., Oct. 21 – 3 locations, 1 day. Brockville-Hardy Park, Kincaid & Water St @ 8:15 am; Prescott-Seaway Christian Church, 349 Churchill St. E. @ 11:00 am; Cornwall-Cornwall Pentacostal Church, 208 Second St E @ 2:00 pm. For sponsor sheets call 613-662-3560

SNOWFLAKE BAZAAR on Sat. Nov 4 at Trinity United Church, Ingleside featuring silent auction, bake sale, Nearly New Sale (in parlour). Viewing of silent auction starts at 10:30, lunch from 11am-1pm. Soup, sandwich & dessert. Cost $10 per person. (under 5 free). Something for everyone.

KNOX ST. PAUL’S UNITED CHURCH FALL BUS TRIP on Nov. 4 to St. Laurent Shopping Centre, Ottawa. Leaving church parking lot (800 Twelfth St. East) at 8:30am and returning home at 4:30pm. To reserve a seat please call the church office @ 613-938-3704

ENCORE EDUCATION CENTRE- Fall Open House & Program Preview at our new location! Discover the range of special interest and academic courses being offered for Fall 2023. Food and refreshments served! Free admission! Saturday, Oct. 14 at 1:30 pm, at 800 Twelfth St E. (Knox St. Paul Church building, elevator available). Info: 613-937-1525.

BINGO @ Precious Blood Parish in Glen Walter. Wed. Oct 11 & 25 in the church hall. Doors open @ 5pm. Early Bird @ 6:20pm. Bingo starts @ 7pm. See you there.

HALLOWE’EN WITCHES TEA Sat., Oct. 28, 10am – 3:30pm, at St Matthews Church Hall, 15 Memorial Square, Ingleside – hosted by the 50+ Community Club. Lunch served – magic soup and sang-witches, plus other wicked morsels to taste. Tea served by Jolly Witches. Many vendors on site. Pumpkin carving for all tiny goblins. Free admission – info Janice 613-537-9542.

FRIENDLY CIRCLE SENIORS CLUB’S CHRISTMAS MARKET Sat. October 21, 10am-2pm. South Stormont Hall, Long Sault. Lunch available, draws, door prizes, fashion show, 21 vendors & lots more.

EUCHRE TOURNAMENT Oct. 21 St. Matthews Church Hall, 15 Memorial Square, Ingleside. 10am-3:30pm (Thanksgiving Dinner at noon) cash prizes, free door prize, 50/50 draw, Lone Hand Club, free refreshments. Adults only. Pre-registration and partner required. Sponsored by the 50+ Community Club – info Betty Wheeler 613-984-1431.

FALL QUILT SHOW & Luncheon on Sat., Oct 14 from 10am-3pm at St. Andrews Catholic Church sponsored by the Catholic Women’s League. Proceeds to cancer research.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Let’s Play Euchre Oct 18 at 7 pm. Info Roly 613-932-9396 or Gerry 613-931-3076.

MONTHLY BREAKFAST by The Ladies’ Auxiliary of the Royal Canadian Legion Br 297 on Second St. West. The first Sunday of every month from 9am-noon. Full Breakfast. Thank you for your support.

TRI-COUNTY LITERACY COUNCIL – BULLET JOURNALING (one day a week) FREE Starts Nov 2, 2023 – Do you want to live a more productive, organized, or meaningful life? Do you want to unleash your creativity while reaching your goals? Sign up 613-932-7161.

RUMMAGE SALE, October 28 from 9am to Noon at Knox-St. Paul’s Church, 800 Twelfth Street. Something for everyone.

HALLOWEEN IN THE PARK (previously known as Trunk or treats) on Oct. 31 presented by Optimist club of Cornwall in Lamoureux park from 4:30 pm with local business and local people who wish to set up and decorate. A chance to win best decorated. info@optimistclubcornwall.org

COUNTRY MUSIC & DANCE Lions Club Bonville Sat., Oct. 14. Supper served 6PM. BBQ chicken, french fries, salad & dessert. Music & Dance from 7-11PM. Info Marland 613-936-3625.

FALL MARKET: Trinity Church Hall, 105 Second St., Sat., Nov. 4th 10AM-2PM. Come SELL, BROWSE or BUY. Coffee, tea & sandwiches available. To rent a table ($20) or more info email sandy.riv71@gmail.com

TURKEY PARISH SUPPER: Our Lady Of The Angels Parish on Sun., Oct. 15 from 4-7PM. 4 St. Polycarp St. Moose Creek Recreation Hall; wheelchair accessible. Adults $15; Children 6-12 $7.50; Children under 6, Free. Take out available. Everyone Welcome!

OPTIMIST FALL & HALLOWEEN CRAFT SHOW Oct. 15 at 301 Sunnyside from 10am- 4pm many local crafters as well as canteen will be open. Donation at door to Optimist Club will give you a chance to win a door prize.info@optimistclubcornwall.org

TRI-COUNTY LITERACY COUNCIL – WORKPLACE WELLNESS – FREE Online starting Oct. 30, 1 p.m. – free training program designed to provide wellness strategies, especially for persons in employment and education settings. Call 613-932-7161.

CHRISTMAS ARTS & CRAFT SHOW at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club 506 PItt St on Saturday November 18th 10am-2pm. Vendor tables available. Info Karen Cooper at 932-4969

LEGION SENIORS OVER 60 CLUB Bid euchre will be held Thurs. October 12 & 26. The seniors over 60 club will be hosting Brockville Branch 96 Thurs. October 19. All members are welcome to join. We will be playing darts & cards that day.

LADIES AUXILIARY LEGION BRANCH 297 executive meeting at 6:30 pm. General meeting at 7 pm. Dates are: Nov 1; Jan 3; Feb 7; Mar. 6; April 3 and 24; May 1 and June 5th.

THE SEAWAY STRINGS invites experienced fiddlers to join us for another year of fun playing Scottish, Irish, and Old Time music Thurs. from 1-3 pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. Info: Rick at 613-932-2872.

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND presents their annual Fall concert “Dance The Night Away” at St-Felix De Valois Catholic Church, 620 Glengarry Blvd (behind Eastcourt Mall), Cornwall on Friday, October 20 at 7:30 pm. Many classic and popular dance tunes and styles throughout the decades will be featured and you will be tempted to dance in the aisles. Conducted by Barb Hunter. General Admission $20, children under 10 free when accompanied by an adult. Tickets are available from Band members or at the door before the concert.

INGLESIDE LONG SAULT LOST VILLAGES LION’S CLUB spaghetti dinner to help raise funds for our local Fire Rescue in South Stormont to purchase a Rescue boat that will operate in both summer and winter. Date is Fri. Oct. 13 at South Stormont Community Hall 2 Milles Roches Rd . 4 seatings 4PM 5pm 6pm and 7pm. This is a good will offering. There will also be a silent/chance auction and a 50/50. Info: Sharon at 613-577-0818

LADIES AUXILIARY LEGION BRANCH 297 FALL TEA on Wed., Oct 25 from 11am- 1 pm. Luncheon: soup & sandwich, dessert, coffee & tea. Bake table, white elephant table, basket draw.

CHILDRENS CHRISTMAS FUND Ham and Scalloped Potato dinner on Nov. 26 at the Royal Canadian Legion from 4:30 – 6:30 pm. Info Tom 613-362-0740.

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on October 27th at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and 4-6:30 pm.

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND – Beginner classes Mondays; Intermediate classes Tuesdays; Band rehearsals Thursdays. Classes are 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.; band is 3:30 -5 p.m.; best to arrive 15 minutes earlier to set up. All sessions are in St. Felix de Valois church hall. Info at cnhbandtra@gmail.com.

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH Sunday Morning Worship Service 10am. Konnect Kids 4-12 years. Nursery avail. Upcoming Events…Haitain Creole/ English Service, Sunday, October 29th at 10:00 a.m. guest speaker Rev.Jeannot and Aravena Chataigne .Info. 613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gamil.com or www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca

SALEM UNITED CHURCH FALL FAIR 19041 County Rd 2 Summerstown on Sat. Oct. 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Home Baking (including frozen fruit and meat pies). Plants, Attic Treasures, Preserves, and Local Vendors. Lunch, featuring Lancaster perch roll, chili, hotdogs, desserts and refreshments. Free admission. Info: 613-360-0657

MOOSE LODGE EVENTS: Darts 7pm Mon.-Wed. & Fri.; Jamming 6 pm Thursdays; Located at 443 11th St. West.

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO at ANAF Mondays and Thursdays. Doors open at 10am. Bingo starts at 12pm.

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women who have moved in the last 4 years to Cornwall and the SD&G Counties. Info: Henriette 613-330-9039.

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING BOTHERING YOU? You are not alone. There is help and hope. Call 613-937-4880 or visit www.al-anon.org

GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS meetings every Tuesday at 7 pm at Wesleyan Church, 780 Sydney St. 613-362-7634.

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS are handmade for and given to Cancer patients. Info: Janice 613 936-1951.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Wings & Things every Thursday from 4:30 – 8 pm. Take-out available.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB 506 Pitt St offers guitar lessons, jamming sessions, chair yoga, fitness classes, bid euchre, canasta, crafts, quilting, choir, darts and more. Call 932-4969 for times and more information.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Bonville. Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND invites musicians to join us. Rehearsals every Wednesday, 6:45pm to 8:45pm at The Salvation Army Community Church, 500 York Street. Info: Ralph Bough at 613-362-4881.

BINGO AT THE CCÉC ! Come play every Monday at 6:00pm. Doors open at 4:00pm. NO RESERVATION. Meet us at CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.

Bingo au CCÉC ! Venez jouer tous les lundis à 18h00. Portes ouvertes à 16h00. PAS DE RÉSERVATION. Rendez-vous au CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, K6H 1S1, Cornwall

BEREAVED FAMILIES OF ONTARIO South Eastern Region. Open suppose and share group sessions 6 pm on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month in the Starbrite Centre, located at 343 Pitt St. Info: 613-936-7470.

THE MOCCASIN RAILROAD CLUB meets at 7 pm the first Wednesday of each month at the Centre Charles Emile Claude, 146B Chevrier Avenue. Modellers and rail enthusiasts. Info: John Kelly, 613 930-5646.

SEAWAY TOASTMASTERS CLUB is a supportive public speaking group with a focus on personal growth. Join us every second and fourth Tuesday, at the Cornwall Public Library, at 6:15pm. Meeting starts at 6:30 sharp. Info: Nathalee Leblanc 613-302-9658 or nathaleemartin@gmail.com.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP. Aqua Fitness Group @ Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesdays & Friday’s from 12 pm – 1Pm. Info: Judy 613-330-0588; Leona 613-931-2874; Denise 613-938-3615; Theresa 613-662-8713

CORNWALL ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION regular Fun Dart games every Mon. & Tues. at 1pm. Everyone welcome. Info: 613 931-1815

EXPOSITION D’ART D’AUTOMNE JUGÉE au Cornwall Square (2e étage) du 16 au 19 et du 23 au 26 novembre. Heures d’ouverture : Jeudi et vendredi de 10 h à 18 h ; samedi de 9 h 30 à 17 h 30 ; dimanche de 11 h à 15 h. 11h-15h. Plus de 30 artistes locaux. Vernissage : 16 novembre de 17h à 18h. Appuyé par: Cornwall Square, YAC, Cline House Gallery et RBC Gestion de patrimoine Jo Ann Parisien.

DINER DE POULET à la Légion royale canadienne de Cornwall, le dim. 22 octobre de 16h30 à 18h30. Le coût est de 20 $. Collecte de fonds pour la Catholic Women’s League d’Ingleside et de Long Sault.

SNOWFLAKE BAZAAR le samedi 4 novembre à l’église Trinity United Church, Ingleside, avec vente aux enchères silencieuse, vente de pâtisseries, vente d’articles presque neufs (dans le salon). L’exposition de la vente aux enchères silencieuse commence à 10h30, le déjeuner a lieu de 11h à 13h. Soupe, sandwich et dessert. Coût : 10 $ par personne (gratuit pour les moins de 5 ans). (gratuit pour les moins de 5 ans). Il y en a pour tous les goûts.

KNOX ST. PAUL’S UNITED CHURCH FALL BUS TRIP le 4 novembre au centre commercial St. Départ du stationnement de l’église (800 Twelfth St. East) à 8h30 et retour à la maison à 16h30. Pour réserver une place, veuillez appeler le bureau de l’église au 613-938-3704.

ENCORE EDUCATION CENTRE– Portes ouvertes d’automne et aperçu des programmes dans nos nouveaux locaux ! Découvrez la gamme de cours académiques et d’intérêt spécial offerts pour l’automne 2023. Nourriture et rafraîchissements servis ! Entrée gratuite ! Samedi 14 octobre à 13h30, au 800 Twelfth St E. (bâtiment de l’église Knox St. Paul, ascenseur disponible). Renseignements : 613-937-1525.

BINGO à la paroisse du Précieux Sang à Glen Walter. Les mercredis 11 et 25 oct. 11 et 25 octobre dans le hall de l’église. Ouverture des portes à 17h. Lève-tôt à 18 h 20. Le bingo commence à 19h. Au plaisir de vous y voir.

THÉ DES SORCIÈRES D’HALLOWE’EN Samedi 28 octobre, de 10 h à 15 h 30, à la salle paroissiale St Matthews, 15 Memorial Square, Ingleside – organisé par le Club communautaire des 50 ans et plus. Déjeuner servi – soupe magique et sang-sorcières, ainsi que d’autres délices diaboliques à déguster. Thé servi par les Jolly Witches. Nombreux vendeurs sur place. Sculpture de citrouille pour tous les petits lutins. Entrée gratuite – info Janice 613-537-9542.

MARCHÉ DE NOËL DU CLUB DES AÎNÉS DU FRIENDLY CIRCLE Samedi 21 octobre, de 10 h à 14 h. 21 octobre, 10h-14h. Salle South Stormont, Long Sault. Déjeuner disponible, tirages, prix de présence, défilé de mode, 21 vendeurs et beaucoup plus.

TOURNOI D’EUCHRE 21 octobre Salle de l’église St. Matthews, 15 Memorial Square, Ingleside. De 10 h à 15 h 30 (dîner de Thanksgiving à midi), prix en espèces, prix de présence gratuit, tirage au sort 50/50, Lone Hand Club, rafraîchissements gratuits. Réservé aux adultes. Inscription préalable et partenaire requis. Parrainé par le 50+ Community Club – info Betty Wheeler 613-984-1431.

DÎNER COMMUNAUTAIRE DE BOEUF RÔTI le jeudi 12 octobre dans la salle paroissiale St. Francis de Sales (434 Second St. W.) de 16h30 à 18h. Dîner complet avec salade de chou, petit pain, rôti de bœuf, pommes de terre, légumes, dessert et boisson. Salle entièrement accessible avec service d’ascenseur.

HALLOWEEN DANS LE PARC (anciennement connu sous le nom de Trunk or Treats) le 31 octobre présenté par le club Optimiste de Cornwall dans le parc Lamoureux à partir de 16 h 30 avec les entreprises locales et les gens de la région qui souhaitent s’installer et décorer. Une chance de gagner la meilleure décoration. info@optimistclubcornwall.org

BEACON BAGS – MARCHE POUR LA LIBERTÉ le samedi 21 octobre – 3 endroits, 1 jour. Brockville-Hardy Park, Kincaid & Water St @ 8h15 ; Prescott-Seaway Christian Church, 349 Churchill St. E. @ 11:00 am ; Cornwall-Corrland – Marche pour la liberté le samedi 21 octobre – 3 endroits, 1 jour. 11 h ; Cornwall-Cornwall Pentacostal Church, 208 Second St E. 14 h. Pour obtenir des feuilles de parrainage, composez le 613-662-3560.

SALON D’ARTISANAT D’AUTOMNE ET D’HALLOWEEN DES OPTIMISTES Le 15 octobre au 301 Sunnyside, de 10 h à 16 h, de nombreux artisans locaux ainsi que la cantine seront ouverts. Un don à l’entrée au Club Optimiste vous donnera une chance de gagner un prix à l’entrée prize.info@optimistclubcornwall.org

EXPOSITION DE COURTEPOINTES D’AUTOMNE et déjeuner le samedi 14 octobre de 10 h à 15 h à l’église catholique St. Andrews, parrainés par la Catholic Women’s League. Les bénéfices seront reversés à la recherche contre le cancer.

MUSIQUE ET DANSE COUNTRY Lions Club Bonville Samedi 14 octobre. Souper servi à 18 h. Poulet BBQ, frites, salade et dessert. Musique et danse de 19 h à 23 h. Renseignements : Marland 613-936-3625.

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO à ANAF Les lundis et jeudis. Les portes ouvrent à 10 h. Le bingo commence à 12 h. Le bingo commence à 12 h.

MARCHÉ D’AUTOMNE : salle de l’église Trinity, 105, rue Second, samedi 4 novembre, de 10 h à 14 h. Venez VENDRE, CONSULTER ou ACHETER. Café, thé et sandwiches disponibles. Pour louer une table (20 $) ou pour plus d’informations, envoyez un courriel à sandy.riv71@gmail.com.

SOUPER DE LA PAROISSE DE TURKEY : Paroisse de Notre Dame des Anges le dimanche 15 octobre de 16h à 19h. 4 St. Polycarp St. Moose Creek Recreation Hall ; accessible aux fauteuils roulants. Adultes 15 $ ; enfants de 6 à 12 ans 7,50 $ ; enfants de moins de 6 ans, gratuit. Possibilité de plats à emporter. Tout le monde est le bienvenu !

TRI-COUNTY LITERACY COUNCIL – WORKPLACE WELLNESS – GRATUIT En ligne à partir du 30 octobre, 13 h – programme de formation gratuit conçu pour fournir des stratégies de bien-être, en particulier pour les personnes dans les milieux de l’emploi et de l’éducation. Appeler le 613-932-7161.

TRI-COUNTY LITERACY COUNCIL – BULLET JOURNALING (un jour par semaine) GRATUIT à partir du 2 novembre 2023 – Voulez-vous vivre une vie plus productive, plus organisée ou plus significative ? Voulez-vous libérer votre créativité tout en atteignant vos objectifs ? Inscrivez-vous au 613-932-7161.

EXPOSITION D’ARTS ET D’ARTISANAT DE NOËL au Seaway Senior Citizens Club 506 PItt St le samedi 18 novembre de 10 h à 14 h. Des tables de vendeurs sont disponibles. Tables de vendeurs disponibles. Renseignements : Karen Cooper au 932-4969

CLUB DES AÎNÉS DE PLUS DE 60 ANS DE LA LÉGION Le jeu d’euchre aura lieu les jeudis 12 et 26 octobre. 12 et 26 octobre. Le club des aînés de plus de 60 ans accueillera la filiale de Brockville 96 le jeudi 19 octobre. 19 octobre. Tous les membres sont les bienvenus. Nous jouerons aux fléchettes et aux cartes ce jour-là.

LADIES AUXILIARY LEGION BRANCH 297 réunion exécutive à 18h30. Assemblée générale à 19 heures. Les dates sont les suivantes : 1er novembre, 3 janvier, 7 février, 6 mars, 3 et 24 avril, 1er mai et 5 juin.

LADIES AUXILIARY LEGION BRANCH 297 FALL TEA le mercredi 25 octobre de 11h à 13h. Déjeuner : soupe et sandwich, dessert, café et thé. Table de pâtisserie, table de l’éléphant blanc, tirage au sort de paniers.

THE SEAWAY STRINGS invite les violoneux expérimentés à se joindre à nous pour une autre année de plaisir à jouer de la musique écossaise, irlandaise et Old Time jeudi de 13 h à 15 h au Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St : Rick au 613-932-2872.

ÉVÉNEMENTS AU MOOSE LODGE : Fléchettes à 19 h les lundi, mercredi et vendredi ; Jamming à 18 h le jeudi ; situé au 443, 11e rue Ouest.

FONDS DE NOËL POUR LES ENFANTS Souper de jambon et de pommes de terre festonnées le 26 novembre à la Légion royale canadienne de 16 h 30 à 18 h 30. Renseignements : Tom 613-362-0740.

CLUB DES LIONS DE CORNWALL TOWNSHIP Jouons à l’Euchre le 18 octobre à 19 h. Info Roly 613-932-9396 ou Gerry 613-931-3076.

PETIT DÉJEUNER MENSUEL par l’Auxiliaire féminin de la Légion royale canadienne, Frère 297, sur la rue Second Ouest. Le premier dimanche de chaque mois, de 9 h à midi. Petit déjeuner complet. Merci de votre soutien.

COLLECTE DE FONDS SPAGHETTI : le dernier vendredi du mois. La prochaine collecte de fonds aura lieu le 27 octobre aux Chevaliers de Colomb, 205 rue Amelia (en bas), de 11h30 à 13h et de 16h à 18h30.

INGLESIDE LONG SAULT LOST VILLAGES LION’S CLUB dîner spaghetti pour aider à collecter des fonds pour notre service d’incendie local à South Stormont pour l’achat d’un bateau de sauvetage qui fonctionnera en été et en hiver. La date est le ven. 13 octobre au South Stormont Community Hall 2 Milles Roches Rd. 4 séances : 16 h, 17 h, 18 h et 19 h. Il s’agit d’une offrande de bonne volonté. Il y aura aussi une vente aux enchères silencieuse et une vente 50/50. Info : Sharon au 613-577-0818

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND – Cours pour débutants les lundis ; cours pour intermédiaires les mardis ; répétitions de l’orchestre les jeudis. Les cours ont lieu de 15 h 30 à 16 h 30 ; l’orchestre a lieu de 15 h 30 à 17 h ; il est préférable d’arriver 15 minutes plus tôt pour l’installation. Toutes les sessions se déroulent dans la salle paroissiale de St. Felix de Valois. Informations sur cnhbandtra@gmail.com.

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH Culte du dimanche matin à 10h. Konnect Kids 4-12 ans. Nursery disponible. Événements à venir…Service créole/anglais Haitain, dimanche 29 octobre à 10 h. Conférencier invité Rev.Jeannot et Aravena Chataigne .Info. 613-936-9166 ou cornwallwesleyan@gamil.com ou www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca