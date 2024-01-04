COMMUNITY EVENTS

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS are handmade for and given to Cancer patients. Info: Janice 613 936-1951.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

THE PROBUS CLUB OF CORNWALL and area has interesting guest speakers and regular outings each month for retirees and those who are semi-retired. Info: Louise at 613 932-7557.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND – Beginner classes Mondays; Intermediate classes Tuesdays; Band rehearsals Thursdays. Classes are 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.; band is 3:30 -5 p.m.; arrive 15 minutes early to set up. St. Felix de Valois church hall. Info at cnhbandtra@gmail.com.

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING BOTHERING YOU? You are not alone. There is help and hope. Call 613-937-4880 or visit www.al-anon.org

MULTIPLE MYELOMA SUPPORT: If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with Myeloma and would like to connect with others, join us on Facebook, and email at cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca.

WEDNESDAY LUNCHES: by the members of the Knights of Columbus “Seniors & Friends”, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) Wednesdays from 11:30am-1pm.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Wings & Things every Thursday from 4:30 – 8 pm. Take-out available.

PARKINSON AWARENESS & ACTION for Cornwall & Area support group meeting on the third (3rd) Wednesday of every month. We meet on the lower floor of Chartwell Retirement Residence on 4th Street and McConnell at 1:00. People with Parkinson, care providers and support people are welcome. Info: Tom at 613.363.7375 or email tom.olien01@gmail.com

BINGO AT THE CCÉC ! Come play every Monday at 6:00pm. Doors open at 4:00pm. NO RESERVATION. Meet us at CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.

CORNWALL LEGION BRANCH 297 OVER 60 CLUB Bid euchre will be held on Thurs. Jan. 4th , 18th ,and the 25th ,2024 in the main hall. Starting time 1 pm.

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO at ANAF Mondays and Thursdays. Doors open at 10am. Bingo starts at 12pm. Next Euchre is Jan 10. Please call 613-936-6060 for reservations.

LADIES AUXILIARY LEGION BRANCH 297 executive meeting at 6:30 pm. General meeting at 7 pm. Dates are: Jan 3; Feb 7; Mar. 6; April 3 and 24; May 1 and June 5th.

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons. 12:30 pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

ST. LAWRENCE INTERNATIONAL STAMP CLUB MEETING Tues. Jan 16th from 6:30-8:30 pm (every 3rd Tues. of month) Cornwall Public Library Board Room, 2nd floor.

CORNWALL LEGION BRANCH 297 OVER 60 CLUB monthly luncheon and meeting and bingo will be held on Thurs. Jan. 11th 2024. Starting time at noon in the bid hall. New members are welcome.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB – Would you like to learn how to play the Acoustic Guitar. Learn basic guitar chords and a new song at every class. Lessons held at the Club 506 Pitt St. Info: Paulette 613-933-7474.

THE SEAWAY STRINGS invites experienced fiddlers to join us for another year of fun playing Scottish, Irish, and Old Time music Thurs. from 1-3 pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. Info: Rick at 613-932-2872.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB 506 Pitt St offers guitar lessons, jamming sessions, chair yoga, fitness classes, bid euchre, canasta, crafts, quilting, choir, darts and more. Call 932-4969 for times and more information.

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND invites musicians to join us. Rehearsals every Wednesday, 6:45pm to 8:45pm at The Salvation Army Community Church, 500 York Street. Info: Ralph Bough at 613-362-4881.

BEREAVED FAMILIES OF ONTARIO South Eastern Region. Open suppose and share group sessions 6 pm on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month in the Starbrite Centre, located at 343 Pitt St. Info: 613-936-7470.

THE MOCCASIN RAILROAD CLUB meets at 7 pm the first Wednesday of each month at the Centre Charles Emile Claude, 146B Chevrier Avenue. Modellers and rail enthusiasts. Info: John Kelly, 613 930-5646.

SEAWAY TOASTMASTERS CLUB is a supportive public speaking group with a focus on personal growth. Join us every second and fourth Tuesday, at the Cornwall Public Library, at 6:15pm. Meeting starts at 6:30 sharp. Info: Nathalee Leblanc 613-302-9658 or nathaleemartin@gmail.com.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP. Aqua Fitness Group @ Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesdays & Friday’s from 12 pm – 1Pm. Info: Judy 613-330-0588; Leona 613-931-2874; Denise 613-938-3615; Theresa 613-662-8713

CORNWALL ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION regular Fun Dart games every Mon. & Tues. at 1pm. Everyone welcome. Info: 613 931-1815

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women who have moved in the last 4 years to Cornwall and the SD&G Counties. Info: Henriette 613-330-9039.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Bonville. Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on January 26th at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and 4-6:30 pm.

GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS meetings every Tuesday at 7 pm at Wesleyan Church, 780 Sydney St. 613-362-7634.

BINGO AU CCÉC ! Venez jouer tous les lundis à 18h00. Les portes ouvrent à 16 h. PAS DE RÉSERVATION. Rendez-vous au CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.

Le CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (50 ans et plus) vous invite à jouer au bridge en duplicate les lundis et vendredis après-midi. 12h30 au Benson Center. Club sanctionné par l’ACBL. Info : Lorna au 613-931-1283.

CLUB DES PLUS DE 60 ANS DE LA FILIALE DE LA LÉGION DE CORNWALL 297 Le jeu d’euchre aura lieu les jeudis 4, 18 et 19 janvier. Les jeudis 4, 18 et 25 janvier 2024 dans la salle principale. Début des parties à 13 heures.

ST. LAWRENCE INTERNATIONAL STAMP CLUB RENCONTRE Mardi 16 janvier de 6:30 à 8:00 heures. 16 janvier de 18 h 30 à 20 h 30 (tous les 3e mardis du mois) Salle de conférence de la Bibliothèque publique de Cornwall, 2e étage.

LADIES AUXILIARY LEGION BRANCH 297 réunion exécutive à 18 h 30. Réunion générale à 19 h. Les dates sont : 3 janvier, 7 février, 6 mars, 3 et 24 avril, 1er mai et 5 juin.

CORNWALL LEGION BRANCH 297 OVER 60 CLUB déjeuner et réunion mensuels et bingo auront lieu le jeudi 11 janvier 2024. 11 janvier 2024. Début à midi dans le bid hall. Les nouveaux membres sont les bienvenus.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB – Aimeriez-vous apprendre à jouer de la guitare acoustique ? Apprenez les accords de base de la guitare et une nouvelle chanson à chaque cours. Les cours ont lieu au Club 506 Pitt St. Info : Paulette 613-933-7474.

THE SEAWAY STRINGS invite les violoneux expérimentés à se joindre à nous pour une autre année de plaisir à jouer de la musique écossaise, irlandaise et Old Time les jeudis de 13 h à 15 h au Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506, rue Pitt : Rick au 613-932-2872.

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO à ANAF Les lundis et jeudis. Les portes ouvrent à 10 h. Le bingo commence à 12 h. Le bingo commence à 12 h. Le prochain Euchre aura lieu le 10 janvier. Veuillez appeler le 613-936-6060 pour réserver.