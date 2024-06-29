Community Events

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

ARE YOU INTERESTED IN GARDENING? Do you like sharing ideas, and talking all things gardens with like minded people? Whether you are a seasoned gardener or just starting out why not join us and sign up at our next meeting August 13th at Ste. Therese Church Hall (1304 St. Liseux St.). Info: cornwallhortsociety@gmail.com or visit our Facebook page

CANADA DAY BREAKFAST at North Stormont Place in Avonmore from 8:30 to 10:30 Everyone Welcome. Breakfast hosted by Roxborough Agricultural Society. Part of the Avonmore Canada Day Activities

CAMP KAGAMA OPEN HOUSE will be held on Sat. July 6th from noon – 2 pm. Everyone welcome. Camp Kagama is located in the Bird Sanctuary on Morrison Island. We are also in need of counsellors.

COMPOSTING WORKSHOP Tues. July 9 at 1pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. Registration and tickets at 932-4969.

FLOWER ARRANGING WORKSHOP Tues. July 16 at 1pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. Registration and tickets at 932-4969.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS “Seniors & Friends” Wednesday Lunches from 11:30am-1pm, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Take-out available. 613-932-7600.

11TH ANNUAL CAR SHOW, Sat. July 13 at 17413 McPhail Road, St. Andrews West (Bonville). Sponsored by Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd. and the Cornwall Township Lions Club. Rain or shine!! Prizes for more popular cars and trucks and imports. Breakfast 8-11 am, BBQ Lunch 12-3 pm. Vendors, raffles and lots of fun. Free admission. Info: Della 613-938-7456, Andrew 613-936-3891 or Marland 613-936-3625.

HILLCREST CEMETERY MEMORIAL SERVICE Newington, Sun. June 30 at 2:30 pm. Pastor Phillips officiating. In case of rain the service will be held in the Newington Wesleyan Church.

BINGO @ PRECIOUS BLOOD PARISH in Glen Walter. Wed. June 26 in church hall. Doors open @ 5pm. EARLY BIRD GAMES @ 6:20pm. BINGO @ 7pm. $500 Jackpot on June 26!! See you there!

JULY CEILIDHS: Join us every Tuesday evening in July at 7 pm for toe tapping Ceilidhs at the Glengarry Celtic Music Hall of Fame in Williamstown. Refreshments will be served.

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH invites you to it’s Sunday Morning Worship Service at 10:00 a.m. Konnect Kids ages 4-12 years. Nursery available. Midweek Bible Study , Thursdays will resume in September. Info: 613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com or www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca

THE EASTERN ONTARIO OLD PAPER SHOW will be held on Sept. 14 from 10am-3pm. at Wall St. United Church, Gymnasium in Brockville. Vintage postcards, postal history, stamps and related books for sale. Free admission. Info: 613-345-7598 or savery611@gmail.com

EDDY AND THE STINGRAYS. Presented by Ingleside Long Sault Lost Villages Lion’s Club. Canada Day, Mon. July 1 at the Olde Fashion Carnival in Arnold Bethune Memorial Park, 75 Simcoe St, Long Sault. Gates open at 5:30 pm show starts at 6:30 pm. Info: Sharon at 613-577-0818.

OLDE FASHION CARNIVAL presented by Ingleside Long Sault Lost Villages Lion’s Club on Mon. July 1st, Canada Day from 11am until 9pm at Arnold Bethune Memorial Park, 75 Simcoe St Long Sault. There will game booths, field games, Balloons and Magic, train rides, bouncy castles, music, local vendors and food trucks. This will be followed by a Spectacular Fireworks. Info: Sharon at 613-577-0818.

JELLO JUMP presented by the Ingleside Long Sault Lost Villages Lion’s Club on Canada Day, Mon. July 1 at Arnold Bethune Memorial Park, 75 Simcoe St Long Sault. Starting at 4:30PM. Info: Sharon at 613-577-0818 .

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on June 28th at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and 4-6:30 pm.

LEGION SENIORS OVER 60 CLUB BID EUCHRE will be held on June 27th in the main hall starting at 1 pm. All new players are welcome.

WING NIGHT at ANAF 14 Marlborough every Wed. starting at 5pm with music from 5-9 pm. Fun darts Sunday and Thursday nights 7-10 pm. Info: 613-938-5020.

ST. LAWRENCE SEAWAY STAMP CLUB meets July 17th (every 3rd Tuesday of the month) at Cornwall Public Library, 2nd floor from 6:30-8:30 pm.

ARE YOU AGED 55+? Join us in our activities! Bid Euchre, Fast Crib, Grandma Bingo, Knitting / crocheting for our community, Friday lunches, Hall rental no alcohol. The Cornwall Senior Citizens Club welcomes you. For info. on activities, membership, and hall rentals, visit 119 Pitt St. Cornwall, ON or call 613-861-2573.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Let’s play Euchre 7pm- June 26. Info: Roly Dixon 613-932-9396 OR Gerry 613-931-3076

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BR 297 Ladies’ Auxiliary Monthly Breakfast for 2024. Second Sunday of the month. Dates are: July 14th, August 11th, September 8th, October 13th, November 17th, and December 15th. Ann Primeau (Pres.)

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO at ANAF Mondays and Thursdays. Doors open at 10am. Bingo starts at 12pm. Next Euchre is Wed., July 3 at 10 am. Call 613-936-6060 to reserve. Non members are welcome.

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND invites musicians who play an instrument at an intermediate level to join us. Rehearsals every Wednesday, 6:45pm to 8:45pm at St-Felix de Valois Catholic Church, 620 Glengarry Blvd, Cornwall. Ralph Bough at 613-362-4881.

BINGO AT THE CCÉC Come play every Monday at 6pm. Doors open at 4pm. NO RESERVATION. Meet us at CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.

SEAWAY TOASTMASTERS CLUB is a supportive public speaking group with a focus on personal growth. Join us every second and fourth Tuesday, at the Cornwall Public Library, at 6:15pm. Meeting at 6:30 sharp. Info: Nathalee Leblanc 613-302-9658 or nathaleemartin@gmail.com.

THE SEAWAY STRINGS invites experienced fiddlers to join us for another year of fun playing Scottish, Irish, and Old Time music Thurs. from 1-3pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. Info: Rick at 613-932-2872.

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING BOTHERING YOU? You are not alone. There is help and hope. Call 613-937-4880 or visit www.al-anon.org

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND Beginner classes Mondays; Intermediate classes Tuesdays; Band rehearsals Thursdays. Classes are 3:30-4:30pm band is 3:30-5pm, arrive 15 minutes early to set up. St. Felix de Valois church hall. Info: cnhbandtra@gmail.com.

PARKINSON AWARENESS & ACTION for Cornwall & Area support group meeting on the third (3rd) Wednesday of every month. We meet on the lower floor of Chartwell Retirement Residence on 4th St, and McConnell at 1pm. People with Parkinson, care providers and support people are welcome. Info: Tom at 613.363.7375 or email tom.olien01@gmail.com

GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS meetings every Tuesday at 7pm at Wesleyan Church, 780 Sydney St. 613-362-7634.

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women who have moved in the last 4 years to Cornwall and the SD&G Counties. Info: Henriette 613-330-9039.

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS are handmade for and given to cancer patients. Info: Janice 613-936-1951.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

CORNWALL ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION regular fun dart games every Mon.& Tues at 1pm. Everyone welcome. Info: 613 931-1815

MULTIPLE MYELOMA SUPPORT: If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with Myeloma and would like to connect with others, join us on Facebook, and email: cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Wings & Things every Thursday from 4:30-8pm. Take-out available.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB 506 Pitt St. offers guitar lessons, jamming sessions, chair yoga, fitness classes, bid euchre, canasta, crafts, quilting, choir, darts and more. Call 932-4969 for more info.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

BEREAVED FAMILIES OF ONTARIO South Eastern Region. Open and share group sessions 6pm on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month in the Starbrite Centre, located at 343 Pitt St. Info: 613-936-7470.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com