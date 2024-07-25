Connecting with Constituents at Annual Picnic

July 25, 2024 — Changed at 10 h 09 min on July 25, 2024
JASON SETNYK
Connecting with Constituents at Annual Picnic
MP Eric Duncan and MPP Nolan Quinn at the Lost Villages during the picnic setup. (Photo : Jason Setnyk photo)

Nearly 600 attendees attended the annual MP & MPP Community Picnic at the Lost Villages Museum on Sunday, July 21st. SDSG MP Eric Duncan emphasized the importance of such events, stating, “It’s a good chance to connect with people, have conversations, and get feedback. Part of our job is maximizing our time when not in Ottawa.”

SDSG MPP Nolan Quinn echoed this sentiment: “It’s great doing these annual picnics with Eric. It’s wonderful to see our neighbours, friends, and family, and to socialize and interact. The Lost Villages Museum is a gem we’re lucky to have here.”

Constituents discussed topics ranging from healthcare investments to local infrastructure. “We’ve invested over 4 million dollars in our local health system,” Quinn highlighted. The event featured live music, inflatables, and refreshments such as beef-on-a-bun and ice cream, creating a festive atmosphere for all attendees.

