Cornwall and Area Pop Event presents featured guest Brian Posehn

Brian Posehn has been busy for a while. As a writer/actor/stand-up comic, he doesn’t have a ton of down time. Brian most recently was an NSA intern on TruTV’s Top Secret Videos and you can also catch him on the popular Disney Plus show The Mandalorian, the acclaimed Netflix show Lady Dynamite, FX’s You’re The Worst and in his recurring roles on The Big Bang Theory as geologist Bert Kibbler and New Girl. He was one of the stars of Comedy Central’s popular show, The Sarah Silverman Program. He has also appeared on such seminal sitcoms as Seinfeld, NewsRadio, Everybody Loves Raymond, Friends, The Neighborhood and a recurring role on Just Shoot Me.

In the sketch comedy world he’s known as one of the writers and performers on HBO’s acclaimed Mr. Show, in 2015 he co-produced Odenkirk and Cross’s return to sketch with the Netflix hit, With Bob and David.

He was featured in the films, Devil’s Rejects and The Five Year Engagement. In 2015 he had his first starring role in the dark, indie comedy, Uncle Nick.

In stand-up comedy he’s known as one of the original members of the Comedians of Comedy. He’s recorded two half hour specials for Comedy Central, four comedy albums and three hour long specials, The Fartist, Criminally Posehnand 25 X 2.

In voice-acting he’s done everything from Scooby Doo to a role on The Simpsons. He starred on the animated shows, Mission Hill and 3 South and has turned up in Adventure Time, American Dad, Bob’s Burgers and Steven Universe, to name a few. His voice was featured in the 2017 Dreamworks Animated comedy, Captain Underpants.

In the last several years he’s also been able to produce and host a popular D&D comedy podcast, Nerd Poker and co-write 45 issues of the best-selling Marvel comic book series Deadpool. In 2018 he released his first book, Forever Nerdy. In 2019, he completed a comedy metal album Grandpa Metal, featuring metal legends from Anthrax, Dethklok, Slayer and Soundgarden.

CAPE 2025 will take place at the Benson Centre in Cornwall on Saturday April 26th and Sunday April 27th.