CORNWALL ART WALK 2023

Downtown Cornwall is transforming into its very own Art District for Cornwall Art Walk, from 4 to 9 PM on Friday June 23rd!

We are taking over Pitt Street from Second to Water with more than 60 artists and artisans, live music, street performers, interactive art spaces, a Family Zone and downtown business special offers!

Make your way to downtown Pitt Street south of Second and come support your local artists and downtown businesses for the not-to-be-missed street-party celebration of the summer!

Soak in all the ambience that our arts community has to offer. Help us celebrate our vibrant community! There is something for the whole family to enjoy at Cornwall Art Walk. See you there!!!