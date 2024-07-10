Cornwall Art Walk Draws Large Crowds

The Cornwall Art Walk transformed downtown Cornwall into an arts district on June 28, featuring the work of local and regional artists, live music, performing arts, merchant specials, and interactive art activities. With over 60 vendors and a dedicated kids’ zone, the event stretched from Water Street to Second Street along Pitt Street.

The streets were alive with performances, including Aerial Silks by Courtney Bourgon from A Lil’ Pole Fitness, Dancing with Magoo, Fire Poi by Miss Moon, Belly Dancing by Yafa Goawily, and Fire Dance and Hula Hoops by Zoe Stardust. The family zone offered puppetry, drama and improv, art tables, and bubble blowing, with a special appearance by a Ryan Gosling cardboard cutout for photos.

Live music at Pommier Square featured performances by Senorita Sin, Jamie Heath Blues Party, The O’Neils, and more. The event was organized by the Cornwall Art Walk committee, including Brett Desrosiers, Richard Salem, Debbie Poirier Burns, and Fransiska Indromojo. The event was powered by Your Arts Council, Desjardins, Downtown District, and the City of Cornwall.

“I created the family zone for youth and families to have an interactive art area. My parents were both teachers who always encouraged me to pursue my artistic goals. Youth need access to the artsbecause it allows for creative expression and confidence building, and let’s be honest, art is just so much fun. Seeing the smiles and accomplishments made when creating a project brings so much joy!” said artist and an event co-coordinator Brett Desrosiers.

Richard Salem, YAC Executive Director, and an event co-coordinator expressed his gratitude. He stated, “Cornwall Art Walk was a tremendous success. There were huge crowds, perfect weather, amazing performers, fantastic art, and artists everywhere you looked. A heartfelt thank you to the organizing committee and all the volunteers and people who made it happen.”

Renowned artist Pierre Giroux, who showcased several pieces along the path next to the parking garage of Cornwall Square, shared his experience: “I enjoyed my evening at Art Walk, meeting and showcasing my work to the community that supports me.”

“We adore playing Art Walk! The crowd’s energy is infectious, and hearing our music echo through the streets was a surreal moment!” said musician Señorita Sin, who opened the festival.

Thousands attended the event, with other highlights including a Neon Paint event hosted by Do What I Want Store and an art auction hosted by Diversity Cornwall.