Cornwall Arts Hall of Fame Marks 10 Years

The Arts Hall of Fame gala, a highlight of the cultural calendar, is set to take place on Saturday, October 26, at the Best Western Inn and Conference Centre. Celebrating its tenth anniversary, the event will honor seven inductees from Akwesasne, Cornwall, and the Counties, including historical figures and contemporary talents.

Elaine MacDonald, Chair of The Cornwall Arts Hall of Fame, emphasized the importance of recognizing the artistic contributions from the region. “What we do is recognize all the great art that has been and is being created in the city and the area,” she shared. “We also like to feature some of the up-and-coming contemporary artists, and we have a wonderful addition to our entertainment for October 26th.”

Among the inductees is the late painter Stuart McCormick, whose works continue to attract attention, and Dorothy Dumbrille, a prolific author known for depicting the spirit of Eastern Ontario’s pioneers. Mary Kawennotakie Adams, renowned for her intricate basket-making, and Leo Motard, a WWII bandmaster, will also be posthumously honored.

Contemporary inductees include L’Amalgame des arts et de la langue française et du théâtre, the Centennial Choir of Cornwall, and authors Frances and Clive Marin. The evening will feature performances that reflect the diversity of the arts community. “We start with the Heartstrings Ensemble, which is a wonderful chamber music group organized by Lucie McCartney,” said MacDonald. “They’ll be performing during the first hour, which is the networking hour, and they’ll play music of the highest caliber.”

Graham Sheppard, a member of the Heartstrings Ensemble, expressed the group’s excitement for the event. “The HSE is honoured to provide musical entertainment for the Arts Hall of Fame Gala. This event illustrates the strong devotion to the arts in our community. In keeping with our mission to offer our music as a community service, the HSE is proud to participate in this evening of recognition.”

A highlight of the evening, according to MacDonald, will be a performance by Olivia Haramis, an internationally known soprano from Cornwall. “We just got the word last night that Olivia Haramis, who’s an absolutely stellar, outstanding, and internationally known soprano from Cornwall, and who is entering her Master of Music studies this September, has agreed to perform.”

Additional performances will include Karonhianonha Mikayla Francis from the Indigenous Art Collective of Akwesasne and Nicolas Doyon, a Hall of Fame inductee. “It’s going to be a most wonderful evening. I do hope a lot of people come!” MacDonald concluded.

Tickets for the gala are available for $100 at TicketPro and the Aquatic Centre box office in Cornwall. For more information, visit www.cornwallartshalloffame.com.