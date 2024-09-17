Cornwall Celebrates First Cosplay Appreciation Day

September 17, 2024 — Changed at 9 h 31 min on September 17, 2024
JASON SETNYK
A large group of cosplayers gathered downtown for the first-ever Cornwall Cosplay Appreciation Day. (Photo : Jason Setnyk photo)

Cornwall’s first-ever Cosplay Appreciation Day was held on Saturday, September 14, 2024, drawing around 40 cosplayers to the downtownarea. Organized by Fantasy Realm and supported by the Cornwall & Area Pop Event (CAPE), the event celebrated the growing art of cosplay, where fans dress as characters from anime, comics, movies, and video games.

Randy Sauve, owner of Fantasy Realm and organizer of the event, shared his excitement about the day. “This is the first annual CosplayAppreciation Day in Downtown Cornwall. The idea came out of the support that CAPE has received over the years for cosplay, and I thought this would be a great way to give back to our cosplay community. They’re very creative, and I consider them part of the art scene.”

Participating businesses, including Val’s Diner, Tickle Your Fancy Gift Shop, and Kid’s Korner, welcomed the costumed participants, offering discounts and deals. As for the crowd, Sauve noted the steady turnout, saying, “It picked up around 11:30, and it’s been steady since then.”

Cosplayers portrayed a variety of characters, from Clark Kent’s Superman and Captain Marvel to anime figures and even a Lady Deadpool. Sauve praised the event as a successful step in supporting the cosplay community. “We’ve been waiting for an opportunity to give back, and I found that there were a lot of businesses downtown willing to participate,” he added.

