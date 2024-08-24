Cornwall Chaos Rocks Benson Centre for Hospice

August 24, 2024 — Changed at 14 h 25 min on August 21, 2024
JASON SETNYK
Duck Tape vocalist and guitarist Mason Bruyere, along with rhythm guitarist Madison Bruyere, performing on stage at the Benson Centre. (Photo : Jason Setnyk photo)

The third annual Cornwall Chaos event took place on August 17 and 18 at the Benson Centre. Twenty-six bands played over two days, raising funds for Cornwall Hospice. This year marked a significant change as the event moved indoors, allowing for a two-day festival and new features, including a licensed area and new vendors.

Event organizer Ryan O’Neil explained the decision to relocate indoors. “Logistically speaking, it was way more feasible and cost-effective, which means more money going back to hospice.” The indoor setting also eliminated concerns about the weather, making it a “no-brainer” for O’Neil, who highlighted the importance of hospice in the community: “They’re so underfunded and have probably the most dedicated staff I’ve ever seen.”

Saturday’s performances included Duck Tape, Erebos, Salem Trials, and Easy Goes, delivering everything from punk rock to heavy metal sounds. On Sunday, the energy continued with standout sets from Don’t Tell Sarah, Truthteller, Us With Wolves, and Grungbot.

Duck Tape had a memorable set, where a duck mascot danced among the crowd, and beach balls soared through the air. Before the show, Duck Tape’s rhythm guitarist, Madison Bruyere, reflected on the band’s journey. “We started as a school rock band when I was in grade 10. I’ve now graduated… We’ve always been a big punk family,” she said. Cornwall Chaos continues to grow, bringing loud music fans together for a vital cause.

