Cornwall Fans Celebrate Marvel’s Latest Release

Cornwall’s Fantasy Realm celebrated the theatrical release of “Deadpool & Wolverine” on Saturday, July 27th, with a special event that drew comic book and superhero movie fans alike. The store wasbuzzing with excitement as fans met Deadpool, portrayed by cosplayer Justin Howard-Rhodes.

“We’re celebrating the release of the Deadpool Wolverine movie on Thursday,” said Randy Sauve, owner of Fantasy Realm. It’s all about celebrating the movie’s release and its impact on pop culture. This is a big deal for the industry this week, and it’s a great movie.”

The event saw a significant turnout, with families, kids, and fans of all ages eager to meet Deadpool. “Deadpool has become very prominent in the Marvel universe, so kids are very familiar with Deadpool whenthey see him now,” Sauve added.

Howard-Rhodes, thrilled to embody his favorite character, shared, “Deadpool is dear to me. He’s my number one favorite character of all time. The kids eat it up. They love it just as much as I do, maybe evenmore.”