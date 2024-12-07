Cornwall musician Jesse Ferguson releases first Christmas album

Cornwall folk musician Jesse Ferguson, also known as “the Bard of Cornwall,” has released his first-ever Christmas album. His eleventh album overall, this holiday offering titled A Bard of Cornwall Christmas features songs he released on his YouTube channel over the past seven years. “Each year I release at least one Christmas song on my YouTube channel,” says Ferguson, “and it was about time that I collected all those tracks for a holiday album.”

On the album, Ferguson performs all instrumentals including guitar, mandolin, flute, and more. He also performs the vocal harmonies, and he produced the final tracks. The album contains 12 traditional favourites like “Jingle Bells,” “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” and “Deck the Halls” and also one original track, “An Old-Fashioned Christmas.” Ferguson’s previous albums feature traditional folk music from Ireland, Scotland, England and North America. “Those regions also produced many traditional Christmas carols, so it’s only natural that I’d record some of those,” he adds.

A Bard of Cornwall Christmas is available Dec. 1 on Spotify, YouTube Music, and other major streaming and download platforms. To learn more about Ferguson’s music, visit his website: www.jessfergusonmusic.com or his popular YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@BardofCornwall