Cornwall Waterfest Sets Record with 23 Dragon Boat Teams

August 17, 2024 — Changed at 11 h 58 min on August 14, 2024
JASON SETNYK
A close-up of rowers paddling with water splashing, while a drummer at the front of the boat sets the rhythm. (Photo : Jason Setnyk photo)

Cornwall Waterfest returned in full force on Saturday, drawing a record 23 dragon boat teams and over 500 participants to the Cornwall Canal. The event attracted more than 1,000 spectators who enjoyed a day of competitive racing under clear skies.

The canal, lined with cheering spectators, provided a picturesque setting as brightly colored dragon boats powered through the water,their paddlers moving in perfect unison. Kevin O’Rourke, a Waterfest committee member and site coordinator, noted the effort behind organizing the event. “It’s a big site to organize. We have 23 teams here, 13 vendors, and 3 food vendors. Despite Friday’s rain, today is beautiful, and we’re expecting a great turnout.”

The event featured nine local teams and 14 from out of town, offering a unique viewing experience. “You can see the entire race and beclose to the finish line,” O’Rourke added. “For the teams, it’s all about camaraderie.”

Shawn Filon, Senior Advisor at Desjardins and captain of their dragon boat team, highlighted the challenges of team coordination.”Coordinating 21 colleagues is quite some work. It’s important to becoordinated on the water, just like in the office,” he said. With someteam members new to the sport, Filon emphasized the importance of teamwork, whether in business or on the water.

