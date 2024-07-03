Cornwall’s AfroDiversity Festival Returns this July

The AfroDiversity SDG Festival will take place from July 12-14, 2024, at Lamoureux Park in Cornwall. Building on last year’s success, the festival aims to “promote Afro culture and diversity in all itssplendor” and features an expansive range of activities. Attendees can look forward to cultural shows, performances, workshops, family-friendly activities, an open-air cinema, an art exhibit, a Miss Ambassador contest, and various booths showcasing food, entrepreneurs, and community organizations.

Event President Flora Kra expressed excitement about this year’s event, saying, “Our community of Cornwall is a bright, hospitable city perfectly positioned to draw our community together while promoting not only African cultures but also our Canadian culture as a whole.” Kra lived in Cornwall for four years, previously resided in Montreal for nine years, and was born in Ivory Coast, West Africa.

Festival Vice President Myriam Darveau added, “It’s very important for the community here to grow and make a dot on the map. The festival brings everyone together, even from outside of Cornwall.” TheAfroDiversity SDG Festival celebrates cultural diversity and reflects Cornwall’s evolving demographics. “A lot of new families, immigrants, and students arrived from abroad. We wanted to showcase this,” Darveau concluded.