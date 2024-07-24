Country Roads Lead to Lamoureux Park

July 24, 2024
JASON SETNYK
Music fans enjoyed a lively musical performance courtesy of SwitchGear. (Photo : Jason Setynk photo)

On July 18th, SwitchGear delivered an energetic performance at Arts in the Park, held at Lamoureux Park in Cornwall, Ontario. About 100 attendees enjoyed the band’s dynamic blend of country, rock, and classic influences.

SwitchGear, a local favorite since breaking into the country/rock scene in 2010, has undergone several lineup changes but remains a staple in the local music scene. They have performed at numerous concerts, festivals, and county fairs, sharing stages with notable artists like Burton Cummings, Suzie McNeil, Emerson Drive, and Dean Brody.

The Arts in the Park concert series continues with performances by Castles on July 30th, Seaway Winds on July 31st, and Ryan McGillis on August 1st. The series offers free outdoor concerts at the Lions Club Bandshell in Lamoureux Park, starting at 7 pm (unless otherwise stated).

 “It’s a family-friendly activity that everyone can enjoy,” said Lorne Taillon, Supervisor of Recreation & Programming with the City of Cornwall. “Bring some lawn chairs or a blanket and relax and enjoy some great music right on the waterfront.”

