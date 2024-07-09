July 9 is Cow Appreciation Day

Celebrate the quirky charm of bovine mascots advocating a chicken-centric culinary world with wit and humour.

1995 marked the beginning of the cow revolution, when herds of beef cattle everywhere decided to take a stand for the future of the bovine race. Far more intelligent than the others, Heff R. Jones (now known as Eaton Birds) took his limited grasp of his owner’s language and painted “EAT MOR CHIKIN” on a billboard.

With this daring move he set in motion a movement among cows everywhere, to encourage the humans of the world to eat more chicken, so we wouldn’t be eating the cows. Cow Appreciation Day commemorates Heff (apologies, that should read “Mr. Birds”) and everything he’s done for cattlekind.

