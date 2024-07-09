Cow Appreciation Day

July 9, 2024 — Changed at 11 h 57 min on June 19, 2024
Reading time: 30 s
SEAWAY NEWS
Comment count:
Cow Appreciation Day

July 9 is Cow Appreciation Day

Celebrate the quirky charm of bovine mascots advocating a chicken-centric culinary world with wit and humour.

1995 marked the beginning of the cow revolution, when herds of beef cattle everywhere decided to take a stand for the future of the bovine race. Far more intelligent than the others, Heff R. Jones (now known as Eaton Birds) took his limited grasp of his owner’s language and painted “EAT MOR CHIKIN” on a billboard.

With this daring move he set in motion a movement among cows everywhere, to encourage the humans of the world to eat more chicken, so we wouldn’t be eating the cows. Cow Appreciation Day commemorates Heff (apologies, that should read “Mr. Birds”) and everything he’s done for cattlekind.

Share a story with us in the comments section!

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

International Town Criers Day
A&E Plus

International Town Criers Day

July 8 is International Town Criers Day In olden times, when few people were literate, and there was little access to printed media, town criers were a central part of urban…