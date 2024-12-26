Craft Show Draws Holiday Shoppers

Helen McEwen, of Helen’s Canvas Creations, showcases her landscape paintings at the Optimist Club Craft Show. (Photo : Photo: Jason Setnyk)

The Optimist Club of Cornwall hosted its annual Christmas Craft Show several weeks ago at the Optimist Club. The all day event featured local artisans and vendors, offering unique handmade items for holiday shoppers.

Artist Helen McEwen, creator of Helen’s Canvas Creations, shared her enthusiasm about the event. “Today, I’m getting a lot of positive feedback about my paintings. I’ve sold two, including one of my black-and-white pieces. Those seem to be the most popular for the holiday season—they look like a negative image,” she said. McEwen shared that she recently became a member of the Focus Art group and started painting in February, inspired by the techniques of Bob Ross. “I mainly paint landscapes, mountains, and water. I’m a big Bob Ross fan.”

Roger Desjardins, Chairperson of the event and an Optimist Club member, expressed satisfaction with the turnout. “We’ve had a better turnout than our last show, with steady traffic all day. The vendors seem happy, and so am I,” he said. Proceeds from the event will support various community initiatives. “We use the funds for projects like our Trunk or Treat for Halloween, the Christmas Toy Drive, and park upgrades. Everything we do goes back into the community.”

Desjardins also highlighted the club’s ongoing efforts to maintain local amenities. “We take care of the skating rink, which requires gas and upkeep, and it’s all volunteer-driven. There are other projects we’re considering for the future as well.”

The craft show was a festive success, drawing shoppers and artisans together while contributing to the community.

