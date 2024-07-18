Crash Course Rocks Pitt Street Beer Garden

July 18, 2024 — Changed at 14 h 39 min on July 16, 2024
JASON SETNYK
Crash Course played 90s music at the Pitt Street Beer Garden. (Photo : Jason Setnyk photo)

Despite the scorching heat, downtown Cornwall’s Pitt Street Beer Garden was bumping with music on Saturday, July 13, as Crash Course took the stage. The band, consisting of four high school teachers, played a diverse mix of alternative rock, roots rock, and country, putting their unique spin on classic and contemporary songs.

Fans gathered to enjoy refreshing drinks, including Rurban Beer, and lively music, undeterred by the weather. “We wanted to bring people downtown and show residents that downtown could be a fun place to be,” said event co-organizer Stacia Carlton.

Looking ahead, the Pitt Street Beer Garden will host Nick Seguin on Saturday, July 20, and Nate Hardy on Saturday, July 27. Each event will run from 1 pm to 4 pm. There will be three more events in August and one more in September.

