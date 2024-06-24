Crash Test Dummies to Headline Ribfest in Cornwall

This summer, Ribfest attendees might find themselves saying ‘Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm’—not just because of the delicious ribs, but because they’ll be singing along to the Crash Test Dummies’ iconic 1993 hit.

The Crash Test Dummies, a three-time Grammy-nominated and JUNO Award-winning band, will bring their iconic sound to the Optimist Club of Cornwall’s Ribfest on July 27, 2024. The much-anticipated free concert will take place at the Bandshell in Lamoureux Park, with the headline band starting at 9:30 p.m. This marks a special return for lead singer Brad Roberts, who last performed in Cornwall in the summer of 2016 with an acoustic set at the Cornwall Music Fest. This time, Roberts and the full band will bring their unique sound to the outdoor festival.

Roberts, known for his resonant baritone voice, expressed his excitement about reuniting with the full band for this performance. “It feels great to have the full band playing in Cornwall,” he said. “I love playing with the full band. Of course, I enjoy playing acoustic, too. But I’m looking forward to this.”

Reflecting on the dynamic of performing with the band, Roberts noted, “The band gets along famously. We have a shared goal, and we are as tight as we have ever been.” It promises to be an unforgettable show for Ribfest attendees. The outdoor setting of Ribfest also adds to the event’s charm. “It’s wonderful playing outdoors as long as the weather holds up,” Roberts added.

Last year, the band released a new song called “Sacred Alphabet,” which reflects the band’s evolving direction. However, longtime fans will be delighted to hear the band’s classic hits, including “Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm” and “Superman’s Song.” Roberts remains proud of these songs, stating, “Fortunately, I have written a few big ones and am happy to sing them, playing for new audiences.”

The band has had numerous memorable milestones, including the Weird Al Yankovic parody of “Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm,” titled “Headline News.” Also, the band’s cover of “The Ballad of Peter Pumpkinhead” was featured on the “Dumb and Dumber” soundtrack, where the band collaborated with Jeff Daniels, who co-starred with Jim Carrey, in a music video.

Looking ahead, Crash Test Dummies fans have much to anticipate. “We’re expecting to release a double album on vinyl in time for our US tour. It will feature new material and old hits,” Roberts revealed. For fans in Cornwall, the Crash Test Dummies headlining Ribfest will be a highlight of the summer.