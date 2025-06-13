Creative Talent on Display at CCVS Exhibit

Creative Talent on Display at CCVS Exhibit
Grade 12 student Tekaronhianehken Delormier with her artwork. (Photo : : Submitted)

JASON SETNYK

The annual CCVS Celebration of the Arts Evening took place on Thursday, May 22, showcasing the talents of students across multiple disciplines.

Guests were treated to impressive visual art, photography, stage makeup, Native Studies exhibits, and stirring instrumental and vocal music performances. The event also featured refreshments prepared by Hospitality and Tourism students.

Held each spring, the evening highlights the creative achievements of students while inviting families, staff, and the broader community to celebrate the arts.

“The annual C.C.V.S. Celebration of the Arts is an incredibly special evening, where student artists and performers can share their talents with family, friends, and the community,” said Betty Carter-Edwards, teacher and event organizer.

“We are so proud of the hard work and dedication put in to create such a memorable experience for all to enjoy,” she added.

The CCVS Arts Department expressed gratitude to all who supported their student artists throughout the year.

