Culture Fest Returns September 13

JASON SETNYK

With over 3,000 attendees last year, the organizing committee of Cornwall Culture Fest is thrilled to invite community members to its third annual edition on Saturday, September 13, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lamoureux Park in downtown Cornwall. This free, family-friendly event celebrates the cultural diversity of Stormont, Dundas, Glengarry, Cornwall, and Akwesasne.

“Cornwall Culture Fest is a vibrant celebration of community, creativity, and the rich cultural mosaic that makes our city shine,” said Farhana Meghji from Cornwall Police. “This is our 3rd year, and we cannot believe the support we have had for this and the amazing turnout of attendees.”

The festival features over 50 exhibitors, 11 food vendors, and a full day of live performances including music, dance, and storytelling from cultures worldwide. A dedicated Kids Zone offers crafts, games, and cultural activities, while local artisans showcase handmade creations. Sponsors include the Social Development Council SDGCA, Cornwall Police Service, City of Cornwall, and more.