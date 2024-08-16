Curd Your Enthusiasm

The 2024 Cornwall Poutine Feast, held from August 1 to August 4 in Lamoureux Park, brought together locals and visitors as far as 14,000 kilometers away to enjoy Canada’s iconic dish. The festival featured games for kids, live entertainment by singer-songwriter Ryan McGillis, and various food trucks serving poutine. It’s a reminder that life is better with cheese and gravy.

Paige Morris and her friend Ally Weeger, visiting from Australia, relished poutine from Groovy Gravy. Paige shared, “We saw on Facebook that the Poutine Festival was happening, so I brought her down to get some great poutine.” Ally added, “It’s been two and a half long years without it. There’s no opportunity for real poutine in Australia.”

Ty Hannaford, running Fat Les’s Chip Stand food truck from Kemptville, discussed the family business. “My dad’s the owner. We’ve got a few different restaurants, and I run this truck in the summer. We attend about 10 festivals a season,” he said. Ty, who has been in the business since he was 12, proudly mentioned, “We recently won the ‘Best Poutine’ award at our last festival, and we’ve won it three times.” The Cornwall Poutine Feast served up more than just fries, it dished out a gravy-good time for all.