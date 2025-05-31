Curling Club helps Hospice

JASON SETNYK

A painting by South Glengarry artist Cynthia Gatien was among the items that helped raise over $6,200 for Carefor Hospice Cornwall through a silent auction hosted by the Lancaster and District Curling Club.

Donated by the family of the late Jennifer Fraser, the floral painting was a standout in the auction and was won by Terri Hooker, the highest bidder.

The funds raised will go toward providing end-of-life care to individuals and families in Cornwall and SD&G.

“We are extremely grateful to share that they raised over $6,200 that will go to helping us provide end of life care to the people and families of Cornwall and SD&G,” the hospice stated in a social media post.

The Fraser family’s donation of Gatien’s painting added a personal touch to an event that raised critical funds for hospice care in the region.