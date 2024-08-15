Discover hidden treasures during Doors Open

Discover the region’s hidden treasures on Saturday, August 17th and Sunday, August 18th during Doors Open Cornwall SDG Counties.

Over the course of the weekend, more than two dozen historic sites, attractions and local landmarks will open their doors free of charge, giving members of the public a unique chance to see familiar landmarks in a whole new way.

“Doors Open is a great opportunity to celebrate our rich heritage and culture,” said Karina Belanger, Acting Manager of Economic Development with the United Counties of SDG. “Visitors can get an inside look at some of the most interesting and historic buildings and sites in our region.”

Many of the participating locations are open to the public on both days however some sites will only be open for one day, or for specific hours. The full list of participating sites and hours can be seen below or online at www.DoorsOpenOntario.on.ca.

“There’s some great attractions and sites for residents and visitors to enjoy, and best of all, it’s free,” said Kevin Lajoie, Tourism Officer with the City of Cornwall. “Cornwall and SDG Counties is one of Ontario’s oldest regions and we have a great history to share.”

Doors Open Participating Sites

Aultsville Theatre

2 St. Lawrence Drive, Cornwall

Hours: Saturday only, 10am – 3pm

The Bishop’s House of Glengarry

20019 County Road 18, St. Raphael’s

Hours: Saturday & Sunday, 10am – 4pm

Carman House Museum

5895 Carman Rd, Iroquois

Hours: Saturday and Sunday: 10am – 4pm

Christ Church Seaway

2 Bethune Avenue, Long Sault

Hours: Saturday only, 10am – 3pm

Cline House Gallery & Studio

204 Second Street East, Cornwall

Hours: Saturday only, 10am – 4pm

Cornwall Community Museum

100 Water Street West, Cornwall

Hours: Saturday & Sunday, 9am – 4pm

Cornwall Historic Walking Tour

100 Water Street East, Cornwall

Hours: Saturday & Sunday, 10am – 4pm

Cornwall Public Library

45 Second Street East, Cornwall

Hours: Saturday only, 9:30am – 5pm (guided tours, book online)

Glengarry County Archives

28 Kenyon Street East, Alexandria

Hours: Saturday & Sunday, 12pm – 4pm

Glengarry Nor’Westers & Loyalist Museum

19651 County Road 17, Williamstown

Hours: Saturday & Sunday, 10am – 5pm

Glengarry Pioneer Museum

1645 County Road 30, Dunvegan

Hours: Saturday & Sunday, 10am – 4pm

The Heritage Centre

14 Victoria Street, Chesterville

Hours: Saturday only, 10am – 4pm

Historic SDG Jail

11 Water Street West, Cornwall

Hours: Saturday & Sunday, 10am – 4pm

Judy Neville British Home Child Museum

13740 County Road 2 Morrisburg

Saturday and Sunday: 11am – 4pm

Lost Villages Museum

16361 Fran Laflamme Drive (Ault Park) Long Sault

Saturday and Sunday: 10am – 5pm

Martintown Grist Mill

18544 County Road 18, Martintown

Hours: Saturday 8am to 12pm, Sunday 10am to 3pm

Nativity Co-Cathedral

300 Montreal Road

Hours: Saturday only, 10am – 4pm

Priest’s Mill Arts Centre

16 Mill Square, Alexandria

Hours: Saturday & Sunday, 10am – 5pm

Saunders Hydro Dam Visitor Centre

2500B Second Street West, Cornwall

Hours: Saturday & Sunday, 9:30am – 5pm

Sir John Johnson Manor House

19692 William Street, Williamstown

Hours: Saturday & Sunday, 8am – 3:30pm

St. Andrew’s United Church

5793 Church Avenue, Williamstown

Hours: Saturday 9am – 5pm, Sunday 10:30 am – 1 pm

St. John the Evangelist Anglican Church

20788 South Service Road, Lancaster

Hours: Sunday only, 12pm – 3pm

St. Raphael’s Ruins

19998 County Road 18, South Glengarry

Hours: Saturday 9am – 12pm, Sunday 9am – 5pm

SD&G Highlanders – Cornwall Armouries

505 Fourth Street East, Cornwall

Hours: Saturday & Sunday, 9am – 4pm

Trinity Church

105 Second Street West, Cornwall

Hours: Saturday only, 10am – 2pm

YourTv Cornwall

517 Pitt St, Cornwall, ON K6J 3R4

Saturday 10am – 4pm