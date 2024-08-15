Discover hidden treasures during Doors Open

August 15, 2024 — Changed at 10 h 08 min on August 6, 2024
Discover hidden treasures during Doors Open
Historic SDG Jail (Photo : Cornwall Tourism photo)

Discover the region’s hidden treasures on Saturday, August 17th and Sunday, August 18th during Doors Open Cornwall SDG Counties.

Over the course of the weekend, more than two dozen historic sites, attractions and local landmarks will open their doors free of charge, giving members of the public a unique chance to see familiar landmarks in a whole new way.

“Doors Open is a great opportunity to celebrate our rich heritage and culture,” said Karina Belanger, Acting Manager of Economic Development with the United Counties of SDG. “Visitors can get an inside look at some of the most interesting and historic buildings and sites in our region.”

Many of the participating locations are open to the public on both days however some sites will only be open for one day, or for specific hours. The full list of participating sites and hours can be seen below or online at www.DoorsOpenOntario.on.ca.

“There’s some great attractions and sites for residents and visitors to enjoy, and best of all, it’s free,” said Kevin Lajoie, Tourism Officer with the City of Cornwall. “Cornwall and SDG Counties is one of Ontario’s oldest regions and we have a great history to share.”

 

Doors Open Participating Sites

 Aultsville Theatre
2 St. Lawrence Drive, Cornwall
Hours: Saturday only, 10am – 3pm

The Bishop’s House of Glengarry
20019 County Road 18, St. Raphael’s
Hours: Saturday & Sunday, 10am – 4pm

 

Carman House Museum
5895 Carman Rd, Iroquois
Hours: Saturday and Sunday: 10am – 4pm

 

Christ Church Seaway
2 Bethune Avenue, Long Sault
Hours: Saturday only, 10am – 3pm

 

Cline House Gallery & Studio
204 Second Street East, Cornwall
Hours: Saturday only, 10am – 4pm

 

Cornwall Community Museum
100 Water Street West, Cornwall
Hours: Saturday & Sunday, 9am – 4pm

 

Cornwall Historic Walking Tour
100 Water Street East, Cornwall

Hours: Saturday & Sunday, 10am – 4pm

 

Cornwall Public Library
45 Second Street East, Cornwall
Hours: Saturday only, 9:30am – 5pm (guided tours, book online)

 

Glengarry County Archives
28 Kenyon Street East, Alexandria
Hours: Saturday & Sunday, 12pm – 4pm

 

Glengarry Nor’Westers & Loyalist Museum
19651 County Road 17, Williamstown
Hours: Saturday & Sunday, 10am – 5pm

 

Glengarry Pioneer Museum
1645 County Road 30, Dunvegan
Hours: Saturday & Sunday, 10am – 4pm

 

The Heritage Centre
14 Victoria Street, Chesterville
Hours: Saturday only, 10am – 4pm

 

Historic SDG Jail
11 Water Street West, Cornwall
Hours: Saturday & Sunday, 10am – 4pm

 

Judy Neville British Home Child Museum
13740 County Road 2 Morrisburg
Saturday and Sunday: 11am – 4pm

 

Lost Villages Museum
16361 Fran Laflamme Drive (Ault Park) Long Sault
Saturday and Sunday: 10am – 5pm

 

Martintown Grist Mill
18544 County Road 18, Martintown
Hours: Saturday 8am to 12pm, Sunday 10am to 3pm

 

Nativity Co-Cathedral
300 Montreal Road
Hours: Saturday only, 10am – 4pm

 

Priest’s Mill Arts Centre
16 Mill Square, Alexandria
Hours: Saturday & Sunday, 10am – 5pm

 

Saunders Hydro Dam Visitor Centre
2500B Second Street West, Cornwall
Hours: Saturday & Sunday, 9:30am – 5pm

 

Sir John Johnson Manor House
19692 William Street, Williamstown
Hours: Saturday & Sunday, 8am – 3:30pm

 

St. Andrew’s United Church
5793 Church Avenue, Williamstown
Hours: Saturday 9am – 5pm, Sunday 10:30 am – 1 pm

 

St. John the Evangelist Anglican Church
20788 South Service Road, Lancaster
Hours: Sunday only, 12pm – 3pm

 

St. Raphael’s Ruins
19998 County Road 18, South Glengarry
Hours: Saturday 9am – 12pm, Sunday 9am – 5pm

 

SD&G Highlanders – Cornwall Armouries
505 Fourth Street East, Cornwall
Hours: Saturday & Sunday, 9am – 4pm

 

Trinity Church
105 Second Street West, Cornwall
Hours: Saturday only, 10am – 2pm

 

YourTv Cornwall
517 Pitt St, Cornwall, ON K6J 3R4
Saturday 10am – 4pm

